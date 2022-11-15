Read full article on original website
Xander Bogaerts declines Red Sox’s qualifying offer; accepting it would have meant pay cut
In one of the least surprising developments of the offseason so far, shortstop Xander Bogaerts declined his one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon. The Red Sox issued qualifying offers to two of their free agents -- Bogaerts and righty Nathan Eovaldi -- on Thursday...
Former MVP Jose Abreu targeting 2 contenders in MLB free agency
Despite his relatively advanced age of 35 years old, Jose Abreu is among the most-attractive second-tier options in MLB free
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Sees Fit With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including starting pitcher, as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney officially became free agents last week. The club wasted no time by reportedly re-signing Kershaw to a one-year contract worth an estimated $20 million. Even with the left-hander...
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado has hernia surgery
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado underwent sports hernia surgery on Tuesday. He posted a photo from a hospital bed on
Padres Select Tom Cosgrove
The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
Dodgers: Joc Pederson Accepts Qualifying Offer, Remains with Giants
Joc Pederson spent seven seasons with the Dodgers before hitting free agency after the 2020 season. He signed with the Cubs, who traded him to the Braves at midseason, and he won his second straight World Series with Atlanta that October. After 2021, he signed with the Giants, the team he rooted for growing up in the Bay Area.
Cubs Acquire Miles Mastrobuoni From Rays for Pitcher Alfredo Zárraga
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni,...
Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty to lying about illegal sports bets
Former Major League Baseball player Yasiel Puig has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for lying to law enforcement officials about sports bets he made with an illegal gambling operator, according to documents unsealed Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice. Puig, who now plays professionally in South...
Source: Padres bring back RHP Nick Martinez on 3-year deal
Nick Martinez, who pitched in practically every role last season, has returned to the San Diego Padres with a new three-year contract, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. Martinez recently opted out of the three remaining years of a deal he signed in March, coming off a breakout season in Japan, which were valued at about $18 million. His new contract will guarantee him $26 million from 2023 to 2025 and carries incentives that, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, can increase the value to $42 million.
What Giants bringing Pederson back means for La Stella
SAN FRANCISCO -- The start of the Giants offseason largely has been about what to do with the veterans on the 2022 team. The front office extended the qualifying offer to make sure Joc Pederson is back, but let Evan Longoria go. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has said multiple times this offseason that he plans on keeping in contact with a rehabbing Brandon Belt, but Belt isn't the only veteran infielder who faces uncertainty about his 2023 home over the coming months.
Mets' Buck Showalter named NL Manager of the Year
The New York Mets' Buck Showalter was named National League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night, becomingjust the third person to take the prize four times and the first to do it with four different franchises. Showalter is the first Mets manager to win the award, which has been...
Angels, LHP Tyler Anderson finalize 3-year, $39M deal
The Los Angeles Angels, once again in need of a starting pitcher to slot near the top of their rotation, have finalized a three-year, $39 million contract with left-handerTyler Anderson, it was announced Wednesday. The deal, which will pay Anderson $13 million each year, was struck hours before Tuesday's deadline...
Report: Joc returning after accepting Giants' qualifying offer
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants hoped to sign Joc Pederson to a contract extension before his first season in orange and black ended. When that didn't happen, they made him an offer he couldn't refuse. Pederson accepted the one-year qualifying offer on Tuesday, the MLB Players Association announced. That will...
MLB Rumors: Blue Jays 'Team to Watch' If Cody Bellinger Is Non-Tendered by Dodgers
The Toronto Blue Jays are a "team to watch" on Cody Bellinger if he becomes a free agent this offseason, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The center fielder has one more year of team control remaining with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the team could also non-tender Bellinger instead of paying him the projected $18.1 million through arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
This Day In Dodgers History: Kirk Gibson Named 1988 NL MVP
On Nov. 15, 1988, Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Kirk Gibson was named the National League MVP. The award capped off a celebratory season for Gibson and the Dodgers, who unexpectedly defeated the Oakland Athletics in five games to win the World Series. Knee and hamstring injuries limited Gibson to...
Dave Roberts Finishes In 2nd Place For 2022 NL Manager Of The Year
New York Mets’ Buck Showalter was voted 2022 National League Manager of the Year. He garnered eight first-place votes and 77 points overall. Showalter as been voted Manger of the Year four times in his career, with each award coming for a different team. In 1994 he took the honor home as New York Yankees manager, then while guiding the Texas Rangers in 2004, and at the helm of the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.
Angels Select Kolton Ingram, Jose Soriano, DFA Three Players
Ahead of the upcoming Rule 5 protection deadline, the Angels have announced that they’ve selected the contracts of Kolton Ingram and Jose Soriano to their 40-man roster. They’ve also announced that Touki Toussaint, Rob Zastryzny and Nash Walters have all been designated for assignment. Ingram, 26, was originally...
