Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin says it's a mistake to dismiss everything FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried did despite 'fraud'
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to be more discerning. "Automatically downgrading every single thing SBF believed in is an error," he tweeted on Tuesday. He added: "Don't be the guy who would have tried to cancel vegetarianism in 1945." Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse
Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
CoinDesk
What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase
Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
‘We’ll prove them all wrong.’ Michael Saylor, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, and El Salvador’s president defend crypto in the wake of FTX’s crash
It’s been called crypto’s Lehman Brothers moment, but the FTX crash has done little to dent the optimism of the industry’s remaining big players. FTX—among the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, which was once valued at $32 billion—filed for bankruptcy last week after reports that founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had mishandled customer funds. Most of FTX’s assets were liquidated in the space of days. The collapse has eroded trust in the industry, and is a blow to investment firms, celebrity endorsers, and many of the 5 million users who stored their digital assets with FTX.
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
Read the explosive bankruptcy filing where FTX's new CEO called out Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX's new CEO John J. Ray filed an explosive bankruptcy filing on Thursday. The Chapter 11 filing highlights numerous issues at the cryptocurrency platform. Read the full 30-page document, in which the new CEO blasts Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX's business practices. FTX's new CEO John J. Ray said in an...
‘A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron’: Larry Summers has some choice words for Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX
The FTX downfall is not so much a Lehman moment as an Enron one. So says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers about the once-heralded cryptocurrency exchange that today declared bankruptcy and announced the resignation of founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried after a sudden and dramatic collapse this week. “A lot...
The fall of crypto exchange FTX is 'worse than Theranos, worse than Madoff' as federal probes mount, former SEC official says
The fall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has drawn numerous comparisons to the collapse of Lehman Brothers. But a former Securities and Exchange Commission official likened FTX to the Theranos and Bernie Madoff debacles. "This is worse than Theranos, this is worse than Madoff," John Reed Stark told Yahoo Finance. The...
CNBC
FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block
Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
Gizmodo
Another Crypto Company Is Going Broke Because of FTX
FTX, the bankrupt crypto exchange that mismanaged customer funds and can’t account for billions in assets, is currently imploding like a dying sun. The wave of financial destruction wrought by the meltdown now threatens to swallow other companies that did business with it, and the latest victim is BlockFi, one of the most well-known decentralized lenders in the crypto sphere.
blockworks.co
As SBF Disses Regulators, FTX Disowns SBF
Sam Bankman-Fried is having a moment, equal parts baffling and infuriating, after a late night Twitter interview. Directly after outlandish new comments from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried became public, FTX’s new CEO took a moment to distance the company from the exchange’s former leader. In an interview with...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Customers who trusted crypto giant FTX may be left with nothing
As the dust settles from one of the most shocking financial implosions in history, one of the key unknowns is how much customers who can't access their money expect to get back from FTX, the crypto exchange that filed for bankruptcy last week.
CoinDesk
What FTX's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing Means for Customers
How is a foreign entity like crypto exchange FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.? Thomas Braziel, managing partner at distressed corporate specialist 507 Capital, discusses the timeline of the FTX disaster, how its bankruptcy filing compares to other cases and what customers can expect.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Bahamas Freezes Assets Of FTX
Authorities in the Bahamas have acted against the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, amidst claims that this entity had no financial foundations. The wealth of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been largely wiped out. The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has frozen assets of crisis-hit cryptocurrency exchange FTX Digital Markets and related...
