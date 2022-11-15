ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase

Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda

United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
Fortune

‘We’ll prove them all wrong.’ Michael Saylor, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, and El Salvador’s president defend crypto in the wake of FTX’s crash

It’s been called crypto’s Lehman Brothers moment, but the FTX crash has done little to dent the optimism of the industry’s remaining big players. FTX—among the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, which was once valued at $32 billion—filed for bankruptcy last week after reports that founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had mishandled customer funds. Most of FTX’s assets were liquidated in the space of days. The collapse has eroded trust in the industry, and is a blow to investment firms, celebrity endorsers, and many of the 5 million users who stored their digital assets with FTX.
CNBC

FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block

Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
Gizmodo

Another Crypto Company Is Going Broke Because of FTX

FTX, the bankrupt crypto exchange that mismanaged customer funds and can’t account for billions in assets, is currently imploding like a dying sun. The wave of financial destruction wrought by the meltdown now threatens to swallow other companies that did business with it, and the latest victim is BlockFi, one of the most well-known decentralized lenders in the crypto sphere.
blockworks.co

As SBF Disses Regulators, FTX Disowns SBF

Sam Bankman-Fried is having a moment, equal parts baffling and infuriating, after a late night Twitter interview. Directly after outlandish new comments from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried became public, FTX’s new CEO took a moment to distance the company from the exchange’s former leader. In an interview with...
CoinDesk

What FTX's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing Means for Customers

How is a foreign entity like crypto exchange FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S.? Thomas Braziel, managing partner at distressed corporate specialist 507 Capital, discusses the timeline of the FTX disaster, how its bankruptcy filing compares to other cases and what customers can expect.
wealthbriefingasia.com

Bahamas Freezes Assets Of FTX

Authorities in the Bahamas have acted against the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, amidst claims that this entity had no financial foundations. The wealth of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been largely wiped out. The Securities Commission of The Bahamas has frozen assets of crisis-hit cryptocurrency exchange FTX Digital Markets and related...

Comments / 0

Community Policy