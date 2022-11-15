Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check out Potbelly's 'underground menu'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Video of cute zoo animals in the snow goes viralJennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Opinion: An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T ActJason MortonChicago, IL
Related
Hossa interested in more active role with Chicago Blackhawks
Marian Hossa isn't exactly sure how he will feel when the Chicago Blackhawks retire his No. 81 jersey
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Capitals
BLUES Debuting their all-new Reverse Retro sweaters, the St. Louis Blues kick off a three-game homestand on Thursday following a successful road trip. After weathering an eight-game losing streak, the Blues have now won four in a row and are starting to once again resemble the team that took the eventual champions to six games during last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Anders Bjork will enter the lineup at forward in place of Riley Sheahan, Don Granato announced. Bjork will make his season debut. He has six points (3+3) in 11 games with the Rochester Americans. "Bjork adds speed," Granato said. "Hopefully he adds some fresh energy and...
NHL
Avalanche Drop 3-2 Loss to Blues
Colorado dropped a 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Monday night which snapped their previous four-game win streak. The Colorado Avalanche suffered a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado's previous four-game point streak came to an end. The Avalanche are now 8-5-1 on the season.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Colorado Avalanche – 11/14/22
The St. Louis Blues have turned an eight-game losing streak into a two-game winning streak and now own a record of 5-8-0 with 10 points. Their impressive 3-2 victory over the conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 12 could prove to be the catalyst this team needs to propel them up the standings. In earning his fifth victory of the season, goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 31 of 33 shots faced, 22 of which came in the third period. The Blues’ goals were scored by Brandon Saad (2), Ivan Barbashev (2), and Ryan O’Reilly (3), while O’Reilly also recorded his first assist on the year. Assists were also given to Calle Rosen (2), Brayden Schenn (9), Josh Leivo (2), and Niko Mikkola (1).
NHL
Preview: November 17 vs. Colorado
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game Thursday night, taking on the Colorado Avalanche at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 10-5-1 (21 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks...
NHL
Devils Visit Leafs, Look to Lengthen Win Streak | PREVIEW
The Devils continue their road trip thought Eastern Canada with a stop in Toronto to face the Leafs on Thursday night. You can watch on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. For your game preview, pre-game interviews and stories click below!. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. COMING SOON... WATCH: Devils...
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-6-2) are in Ohio on Tuesday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (4-9-1). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
O'Reilly, Blues cruise past Blackhawks in fourth straight win
CHICAGO -- Ryan O'Reilly scored a short-handed goal and had an assist for the St. Louis Blues in their fourth straight win, 5-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday. Jordan Kyrou and Ivan Barbashev each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
FLAMES (7-6-2) @ LIGHTNING (9-6-1) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (14) Goals - Kadri (7) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (23) Goals - Steven Stamkos (8)
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane on Marian Hossa: ‘A Perfect Hockey Player'
Patrick Kane on Marian Hossa: 'A perfect hockey player' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks are officially going to raise Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the United Center rafters on Sunday, and it'll be the first number retired from the three Stanley Cup-winning teams in 2010, 2013 and 2015.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kessel's record-setting NHL ironman streak to hit 1,000 games
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 13 games Thursday. Phil Kessel's NHL-record ironman streak will reach 1,000 consecutive games when the Vegas Golden Knights host Kessel's former team, the Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SN360, ATTSN-RM, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). Kessel's streak includes 208 games with Arizona from 2019-22 before he signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Golden Knights on Aug. 24. The 35-year-old forward passed Keith Yandle for most consecutive games when he played in his 990th in row at the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 25 and scored his 400th NHL goal in Vegas' 4-2 victory. Kessel has not missed a game since Oct. 31, 2009, when he did not play for the Maple Leafs in a 5-4 shootout loss at the Montreal Canadiens following offseason shoulder surgery. The Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to rebound after losing consecutive games for the first time this season. The Coyotes (6-8-1) also have lost their past two after winning the first three during their stretch of 14 consecutive road games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
NHL
Recap: Kochetkov Records First NHL Shutout In Chicago
CHICAGO, IL. - Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov earned his first career NHL shutout Monday, backstopping the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The Canes were in complete control of the contest from the opening puck drop through the final horn, starting largely thanks to their netminder. Carolina found themselves shorthanded inside of the first five minutes, but Kochetkov came up with a pair of timely stops to deny Chicago any early momentum.
NHL
Goal of the Season? Reinhart bats flying puck into back of the net
Check out the most sensational scores from around the NHL in 2022-23 Sam Reinhart uses incredible skill to bat the puck in with a backhander for a power-play goal that makes it 2-0 in the 2nd period. 00:46 •. Sam Reinhart showed off his baseball skills against the Washington Capitals...
NHL
Rosen's mom accurately predicts son's goal at Blues game
Defenseman opens scoring against Blackhawks after video. Calle Rosen's mother knows best. The St. Louis Blues defenseman's mom, Marie, successfully predicted her son would score first in a video posted by the team on Twitter before its game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Rosen opened the scoring with a...
ESPN
Rookie Kochetkov gets 1st shutout, Canes beat Blackhawks 3-0
CHICAGO -- — Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday night. Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (10-5-1). Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists.
NHL
Practice Notebook - Nov. 16, 2022
WINNIPEG - Wednesday was one of those 'good news, bad news' type of days for the Winnipeg Jets. The good news is that Nikolaj Ehlers skated for the first time since mid-October. Now, he didn't skate with the team - he was on the ice an hour before practice with strength and conditioning trainer Jake Wolff - and head coach Rick Bowness still isn't sure when the speedy forward can return to the line-up.
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: New York Rangers at Seattle
Discipline and defense will be key as Rangers come to Seattle. The Rangers are in the midst of an accelerated rebuild that included going to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. They have scoring threats in both their forward group and on the blue line and, while goaltending has taken a dip compared to last year, it's still very good.
Comments / 0