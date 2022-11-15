Read full article on original website
HuffPost
Russian Skate Star Kamila Valieva Could Miss 2026 Winter Olympics Over Doping
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency,...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: Argentina's Lionel Messi says France, Brazil and England are among favourites to win in Qatar
Lionel Messi says Brazil, France and England are the biggest threats to his dream of finally getting a World Cup winners' medal with Argentina. The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title but first since 1986.
Sporting News
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
England’s World Cup games 2022: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
swimswam.com
Will Olympic Swim Star Ryan Murphy Compete Through LA2028?
Ryan Murphy weighs ISL vs. the World Cup, looks head to SC Worlds, and he lets us inside his head about whether or not LA2028 is in his future. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about...
swimswam.com
Ruta Meilutyte Named To Lithuanian SC World Championships Roster
On-fire Ruta Meiltutye is one of four swimmers named to the Lithuanian roster for this year's FINA Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The Lithuanian Swimming Federation has confirmed its 4-swimmer lineup for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships. Despite saying in October that Melbourne was...
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, bracket picks, odds, draw, predictions: Soccer expert avoiding France in Qatar
France is back to defend their crown as the World Cup 2022 in Qatar gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. With superstar strikers Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading the charge up front and captain Hugo Lloris tending goal, Les Bleus are the obvious favorite in Group D going up against Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. But with some of the world's best teams ready to dethrone the champs from 2018, how does France stand up to the rest of the competition?
swimswam.com
Milak Grabs Second Gold In As Many Days At Hungarian SC Championships
SCM (25m) Day two of the 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships brought the heat, with Kristof Milak, Hubert Kos and more taking to the Csík Ferenc Competition Stadium pool. We reported on 19-year-old Kos’ new national record in the men’s 100m IM, where the Bob Bowman-trained teen put up...
swimswam.com
FINA Confirms $2.1 Million Prize Money Pool For 2022 Short Course World Championships
SCM (25 meters) There will be more than $2.1 million (USD) up for grabs at next month’s Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, a decrease compared to the $2.8 million that was on the line last year in Abu Dhabi. Prize money will be distributed to the top eight...
swimswam.com
FINA Announces 2023 Open Water Tour Schedule
LAUSANNE (Switzerland) – The FINA Open Water Tour 2023 will feature six events, with the annual series complementing the open water swimming at the 20th FINA World Championships Fukuoka 2023. As the FINA Open Water Tour returns for its 17th season, the schedule for the world’s top open water...
swimswam.com
Le Clos Joins Domestic Talent At 2022 German Short Course Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 German Short Course Championships kick off on Thursday, with several key domestic athletes welcoming foreign stars into the competitive mix. Although start lists are thus far only published for day one, we know that Marco Koch, Lisa Hopink, Lucas Matzerath, Angelina Kohler, Zoe Vogelmann, Annika Bruhn, Ramon Klenz and Ole Braunschweig are among the German racers ready to descend upon the Schwimmoper Wuppertal pool.
swimswam.com
Olympic Roundup: Paris 2024 Unveils Mascots; Tokyo Bribery Scandal Continues to Grow
One of the two mascot characters, the "Paralympic Phryge," has a running blade on his right leg, marking the first Olympic mascot with a visible disability. SwimSwam will periodically update you on the biggest news around the Olympic and Paralympic world, outside of aquatic sports. Catch up on the new mascots for Paris 2024, the latest on the Tokyo Olympic bribery scandal, and an update on Brittney Griner‘s ongoing imprisonment in Russia.
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
Group D World Cup 2022: France's Title Defense Begins Against Denmark, Tunisia and Australia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D will pit France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia against each other. This group might look a little familiar to some eagle-eyed soccer fans in 2022. That is because it's almost identical to 2018's World Cup Group C which also had France, Denmark and Australia, with the only difference this year being Tunisia replacing Peru.
swimswam.com
Noe Ponti Heads Up Entrants For 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Swiss Short Course Championships begin tomorrow, Thursday, November 18th, with some of the nation’s top talent set to descend upon the city of Sion. Among the competitors is Olympic bronze medalist Noe Ponti. Ponti is coming off of the FINA World cup stop in Berlin,...
World Cup 2022: Senegal loses star forward to injury just before start of tournament
Senegal will be traveling to Qatar without star forward Sadio Mane, who suffered an injury to his right fibula that requires surgery to fix while playing with Bayern Munich.
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Posts 100 Free Personal Best On Day 1 Of Hungarian SC Championships
SCM (25m) The 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships kicked off today with World Record holder Kristof Milak making his presence known right off the bat. Competing in the men’s 100m freestyle, Milak posted a super quick time of 46.72 to beat the field, coming within striking distance of the national record in the process.
swimswam.com
Brescia Dominates On Day 1 of Group ‘B’ Action In LEN Champions League
After a flawless campaign in the qualifications, Brescia rolled on and gave a bad beating to Jug in Dubrovnik, a feat rarely achieved in water polo. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto DBM/LEN. Courtesy: LEN. After a flawless campaign in the qualifications, Brescia rolled on and gave...
World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about South Korea
South Korea's success in the World Cup will depend on the health of Son Heung-Min. If South Korea could get two matches out of him, they will have a shot at the group stage.
Welcome to Qatar, the most controversial World Cup host ever
DOHA, Qatar — The bone-weary workers hide from blazing mid-afternoon sun in shaded alleys, or stretched across the front seats of cars outside gated homes. They sink back onto strips of cardboard, their makeshift beds for sidewalk naps. They wipe away sandy sweat, the remnants of long days spent beautifying this complicated city. They've transformed it into a World Cup host. And yet, to the wealthy sheikhs who allegedly bought it, they are invisible.
