247Sports

WR Collin Dixon de-commits from Wisconsin

Tallmadge (Ohio) wide receiver Collin Dixon has de-committed from Wisconsin. "I want to thank Coach Whitted, Coach Leonhard and the entire staff at Wisconsin for giving me an opportunity to play football at the next level," he posted. "I'm extremely grateful for the relationships I have built and their continuous belief in my abilities. With that being said, after many discussions with family, I have decided to de-commit from Wisconsin and open my recruitment back up."
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player

Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Georgia football: 5-star Sameul M'Pemba sets commitment date, finalists

One of Georgia's top remaining targets for the 2023 cycle has set his announcement date and named his finalists. IMG Academy five-star Samuel M'Pemba posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami, and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4. The St. Louis native is considered the nation's No. 29 overall prospect, No. 4 edge defender, and No. 8 overall recruit in Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pound played mostly wide receiver and tight end as a junior but will make his mark on defense at the next level.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Cincinnati latest offer for 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr.

Cincinnati West Clermont freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is one of the early notable Class of 2026 prospects in the Midwest. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Henry has nine scholarship offers already. The in-state Cincinnati Bearcats are the latest. They offered after he visited on Friday. "I thought that UC was...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Daniel Harris de-commits from Georgia football

Georgia is back down to 20 commitments. Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia on Monday. Penn State is the program with momentum in his recruitment after hosting him on an official visit on June 24, but Georgia will continue to recruit Harris to potentially get him back in the class. Harris initially committed to Georgia on July 1 after also taking official visits to Michigan (June 3), Ohio State (June 10), and Georgia (June 17). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is considered the nation's No. 154 overall prospect, No. 18 cornerback, and No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season

AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Five-star Tennessee target names finalists, sets announcement date

One of Tennessee's top remaining targets in the 2023 class has narrowed his focus to a handful of finalists and is now just a few weeks away from announcing his commitment. Five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba, a senior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
247Sports

Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State

Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Jaxson Dart's mother not happy with Alabama's treatment of Ole Miss QB, Lane Kiffin says

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart's mother called Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and complained following Saturday's 30-24 loss to Alabama after her son was decked several times by the Crimson Tide's defense, Kiffin told reporters Monday. Dart's mother was angered by the facemask penalty in the second half after Alabama's Dallas Turner twisted the quarterback's helmet in a vicious manner resulting in a personal foul whistle, as Inside The Rebels noted.
OXFORD, MS
