Ex-Yankees third baseman traded again (fan favorite, too)
Gio Urshela is on the move again. Except this time he’ll get to enjoy sunnier climes. The Twins traded Urshela — a former Yankees fan favorite — to the Angels on Friday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Want to bet on MLB?. Urshela was sent to...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more
It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
Yankees re-sign veteran shortstop | What it means
To little surprise around the Yankees, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa wasn’t released by Friday’s non-tender deadline. Instead, the Yankees and Kiner-Falefa agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million for 2023. The mark was just under the $6.5 million that MLB Trade Rumors had projected for the 27-year-old. Of...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
MLB
Red Sox non-tender Cordero, Chang
BOSTON -- After two seasons in which Franchy Cordero struggled to produce with any consistency, the Red Sox non-tendered the first baseman/outfielder on Friday, making him a free agent. Utility player Yu Chang, who played just 11 games for Boston, was the club’s only other non-tendered player. The Red...
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox may see a familiar face when the Houston Astros come to town Aug. 28 in a revenge series.
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating the latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
MLB
Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
MLB
Alonso among 5 Mets to get NL MVP votes
NEW YORK -- The Mets may not have taken home the first MVP Award in club history, but they still fared remarkably well in balloting following their 101-win season. Five Mets earned spots on National League MVP ballots, including Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, who finished eighth and ninth, respectively. Jeff McNeil, Edwin Díaz and Starling Marte also received votes.
MLB
7 players due for their first MVP Award
Congratulations to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, who won their first MVP Awards on Thursday. They both had fantastic, even historic seasons, and now they can call themselves MVPs forever. And that’s the thing: Once you win an MVP, you can call yourself that...
MLB
Pujols, others to be honored at Musial Awards
The 2022 Musial Awards will feature honorees from across the baseball world -- headlined by Albert Pujols, who will receive the Stan Musial Lifetime Achievement Award for Sportsmanship, named for his fellow Cardinals icon. The Musial Awards are the national sportsmanship awards, highlighting the best sportsmanship stories of the year...
MLB
These players have been non-tendered
Each team had a deadline of 8 p.m. ET on Friday to decide whether to tender contracts to any salary arbitration-eligible players. Players not tendered a contract by the deadline became free agents, while players who were tendered a contract have until Jan. 13 to work out a deal with their club before exchanging arbitration figures. The two sides can continue to work on a deal after that date, but some will end up going to arbitration hearings.
MLB
A last look back at Teo's time with Toronto
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There will be no Teoscar Hernández batting behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. next season. No sunflower seed showers, no million-watt smiles and no towering home runs from the shy slugger.
MLB
Dodgers non-tender Bellinger, but could bring him back
In a move that was unthinkable just two seasons ago, the Dodgers decided to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger before the deadline Friday. The move makes Bellinger, the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player, a free agent for the first time in his career. “Obviously, it’s been a unique path for...
MLB
Cardinals non-tender former closer Reyes
After his massive potential as a frontline starter and even as a lights-out closer was derailed due to arm injuries over the past seven seasons, Alex Reyes’ tumultuous run with the Cardinals ended on Friday. The Cardinals announced that they would not offer Reyes a contract for the 2023...
MLB
1st stop after beating cancer: Meeting Altuve
PASADENA, Texas -- Astros fan Liza Valverde will always remember Nov. 9, 2022, as the day she was told she had beaten uterine cancer. In keeping with tradition, Valverde was asked if she wanted to ring a bell at the hospital to signal the end of her treatment. She had other plans.
MLB
Judge joins rare club as MVP free agent
When he was named the 2022 American League MVP on Thursday night, Aaron Judge became only the sixth player in MLB history to become a free agent in the same year as he won an MVP Award. It isn't often that the best player in either league is on the open market -- it happened just once before Judge in the last three decades.
