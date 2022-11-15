ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

West Side Journal

Abbeville scores 36 unanswered, stuns Brusly in first round

No. 17 Abbeville trailed No. 16 Brusly by two scores midway through the second quarter. Despite the two-score deficit, The Wildcats didn’t fold — they responded. Abbeville (7-4) scored 36 unanswered points to pull off the 36-14 road win in the first round of the Division II non-select playoffs.
BRUSLY, LA

