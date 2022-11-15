No. 17 Abbeville trailed No. 16 Brusly by two scores midway through the second quarter. Despite the two-score deficit, The Wildcats didn’t fold — they responded. Abbeville (7-4) scored 36 unanswered points to pull off the 36-14 road win in the first round of the Division II non-select playoffs.

BRUSLY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO