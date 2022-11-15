ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Maine's solution to beach barriers? Buying land for public use

Ciona Ulbrich stood on a scenic beach in the small, coastal town of Brooksville, Maine, feeling grateful to be able to lawfully enjoy the warm sun and ocean breeze. The nonprofit Ulbrich works for, the Maine Coast Heritage Trust, purchased Bakeman Beach a few years ago and gave it to the town — with the stipulation that it remain open to all members of the public.
For Massachusetts, no news of a new state seal or motto

Six months ago, members of a special commission unanimously agreed that Massachusetts should replace its state seal and motto. Now, time is running out for them to recommend what those replacements should be. The commission has discussed various design elements — many of them nature-based, like pine trees, cod, chickadees...
3 things to know about the sports betting holdup in Massachusetts

Compared to the rest of Massachusetts, time moves at a different pace on Beacon Hill: slower, much slower. Look at the $3.8 billion economic development bill Gov. Charlie Baker signed last week, which infuses cash across an array of areas that need it, from hospitals to early education providers to small businesses. Lawmakers, stymied by news that Massachusetts would need to return $3 billion to taxpayers, dragged their talks on that bill three months past the end of formal legislative sessions. They dropped tax reform measures from the final bill, pushing that question off onto next year’s agenda.
First snow of the season won't stick around, says Dave Epstein

Snow will come, and snow will go — unless you’re in Eastern Massachusetts, in which case the snow probably won’t show up at all. The areas around Fitchburg, Leominster and on west to the Berkshires could get the first flakes of the season Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, GBH meteorologist Dave Epstein said. But don’t expect much accumulation.
