Compared to the rest of Massachusetts, time moves at a different pace on Beacon Hill: slower, much slower. Look at the $3.8 billion economic development bill Gov. Charlie Baker signed last week, which infuses cash across an array of areas that need it, from hospitals to early education providers to small businesses. Lawmakers, stymied by news that Massachusetts would need to return $3 billion to taxpayers, dragged their talks on that bill three months past the end of formal legislative sessions. They dropped tax reform measures from the final bill, pushing that question off onto next year’s agenda.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO