Read full article on original website
Related
The fabulous life of billionaire designer Tom Ford, who has designed for Gucci and directed Hollywood movies
Estée Lauder and Tom Ford have inked the luxury industry's biggest deal of 2022 in a $2.8 billion buyout of the American designer's eponymous brand.
Partywear Brand Nervi Launches Capsule Collection for Neiman Marcus
MILAN — After the tie-up with Alberta Ferretti, Neiman Marcus is further expanding its partywear offering with a capsule collection developed by emerging Italian brand Nervi. The high-octane, limited-edition range rich in micro sequins, Swarovski crystals and marabou feathers includes some of the label’s signature eveningwear dresses rendered in colorways exclusive to the retailer and each available in only 30 pieces.More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksInside Sézane's 'French Enough' Dinner in New YorkDiwali in New York Party The mood-boosting options include a wrap dress covered in sequins, a metallic animalier option with ruffles and a series of mini...
Tom Ford Brand Sold To Estée Lauder In A $2.8 Billion Deal
The Estée Lauder Cos. is buying the Tom Ford brand in a deal that is valued at $2.8 billion. Tom Ford, the founder and CEO of Tom Ford International, is expected to remain at the company through the end of 2023. Domenico De Sole, chairman of Tom Ford International, will also remain until the end of next year and serve as a consultant. “This strategic acquisition will unlock new opportunities and fortify our growth plans for Tom Ford Beauty,” said Fabrizio Freda, president and CEO of Estée Lauder, in a statement shared by AP. “It will also further help to propel...
Sasha Obama wears one of the season’s trendiest unisex brands
Sasha Obama has a marked sense of fashion. Her clothing is unapologetic, bold and colorful. Her accessories are usually coveted, sporting the world’s leading brands and molding them to her looks. This week, she was spotted with one of the season’s most coveted items, a Telfar bag....
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In A Burberry Fit
Lori Harvey took to Instagram to give us style goals in a fashionable Burberry look.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Shakira introduces festive collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador
Shakira is adding a Latin flair to the festive period! The Colombian singer has introduced a new collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador. The British luxury brand tapped the “Monotonia” singer and Burna Boy as the faces of their campaign, “The Night Before.”. Burberry’s latest ad...
Luxury Gifts Worth The Splurge: Jacquemus, Burberry, Pour Les Femmes, Foreo Skincare & More
The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Balling on a budget? Not anymore. This year, we're going all out. We're buying Jacquemus bags for the...
In Style
Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off
Picture this: You walk outside and the air feels a little bit different. It’s chillier than normal, and the leaves have started changing colors (think: fiery red hues and burnt orange colors). This can only mean that fall is fully upon us; so someone pass me my pumpkin spice latte and throw me some knee-high boots. But warm drinks and cute boots aren’t the only things that come with autumn. Thanksgiving and — you guessed it — Black Friday are also part of the fun.
Cat Footwear and Nigel Cabourn Collaborate on Boots Designed With a Vintage Military Look
Cat Footwear and British fashion designer Nigel Cabourn have joined forces to deliver a unisex boot collaboration. The Wolverine World Wide-backed company said via statement that the limited-edition collab — which is available now via Catfootwear.com — consists of workwear and military styles inspired by Cabourn and Cat’s “Build Anything Anywhere” and “Can Do” mottos, which both date back to the 1940s. The collection features the Omaha and Utah boots, which Cat explained were named by Cabourn after beaches stormed in on D-Day and inspired by the U.S. Navy and industrial boots worn by soldiers in World War II. The Omaha style,...
Will Fashion Follow Through After Cop27?
PARIS — As Cop27 comes to a close on Friday, government negotiators remain bogged down in technical details and competing geopolitical issues. But the fashion industry was keen to set its own agenda, with a series of announcements from industry players that focused on the important role of using private sector money to channel resources and tackle climate change.
Dior’s Regal Reissue, Tiffany & Co. Teams With Daniel Arsham, Again
LADY’S NIGHT: Dior has reissued the mini Lady Dior handbag carried by Princess Diana at the Met Gala in 1996. That year, the Costume Institute celebrated the work of Christian Dior, and the Princess of Wales attended wearing John Galliano’s first haute couture design for the French fashion house. The updated version of her blue satin bag with rhinestone accessories hit stores this week. Priced at 5,000 euros, it is available in a limited edition of 200 pieces.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at HarrodsInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition Celebration French event organizer...
Estée Lauder Enters a Huge Fashion Market
The Estée Lauder brand has held a prestigious place in the beauty industry since the 1940s. Lauder and her husband first started making cosmetics in New York City, kicking off the line with just four key products. Two years later, the company's cleansing oil, skin lotion, all-purpose creme, and...
Katie Holmes Goes Chicly Goth in Leather with Mirrored Pumps for Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebration
Katie Holmes brought out her edgier side in New York City while attending Dr. Barbara Sturm’s spa boutique opening celebration. While arriving at Casa Cruz New York in Midtown to celebrate with Sturm and Malcolm Carfrae, the “Alone Together” star wore an all-black leather ensemble. Her attire featured an oversized collared shirt with silver metal buttons, paired with a matching set of trousers. Completing her grungy attire was a black leather handbag with a thin top-handle strap and red lining, creating a monochrome appearance. Delicate gold stud earrings and a red manicure finished Holmes’ outfit.
techaiapp.com
Swap Designer Goods at eBay’s Luxury Exchange Pop-Up
In celebration of New York Jewelry Week, eBay opened the doors to the Luxury Exchange pop-up that landed in the heart of Diamond District. Addressing the surging price trend in the designer goods market, eBay offers luxury enthusiasts an opportunity to exchange their lesser-loved pieces for other authentic luxury items that might better suit their collection.
Shop royal-loved brands in Nordstrom’s early Black Friday deals
Get ready to score savings fit for royalty. With Black Friday on the way, Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals section is brimming with discounted designs. And in addition to a slew of celebrity-loved pieces, the savings also include styles from some of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie’s favorite brands. From footwear fit for a princess to duchess-approved denim, now’s the time to recreate royal-loved looks for less. Among the major markdowns? Everything from Middleton’s go-to Ray-Bans to bling from a Markle-loved label. But with styles selling out fast, be sure to click add to cart if you’re eyeing one of these royally good buys. Below, shop...
A beautiful Louis Vuitton exhibit has taken over the former Barneys building on Madison Avenue
The final leg of Louis Vuitton's much chronicled traveling exhibit "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" has officially been activated in New York at the former Madison Avenue flagship of Barneys, where it will stay through December 31. Previously on display in Paris, Singapore and Los Angeles, the show seeks to honor...
Irina Shayk Poses in Silky Strappy Dress at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Premiere
Sporting a vampy dark red lip, Irina Shayk attended Rihanna’s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” premiere in Simi Valley, Calif. today. Taking risks, the Russian model graced the black carpet in a silky fitted gown. Shayk’s ensemble consisted of a strappy style made from a shiny...
voguebusiness.com
With new CEO, Textile Exchange looks to accelerate impact
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Textile Exchange founder La Rhea Pepper is stepping down as CEO, effective January 2023, and will be succeeded by Claire Bergkamp, who has been COO since 2020, when she joined the organisation from her longtime post heading sustainability at Stella McCartney.
Comments / 0