Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Gizmodo

Another Crypto Company Is Going Broke Because of FTX

FTX, the bankrupt crypto exchange that mismanaged customer funds and can’t account for billions in assets, is currently imploding like a dying sun. The wave of financial destruction wrought by the meltdown now threatens to swallow other companies that did business with it, and the latest victim is BlockFi, one of the most well-known decentralized lenders in the crypto sphere.
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
BBC

Ukraine war: Billionaire Andrew Forrest launches $25bn fund for reconstruction

Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest has launched an investment fund that is hoped will be worth at least $25bn (£21bn) to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine. Mr Forrest and his wife have committed $500m to the fund, which its organisers say could eventually grow to $100bn. The Ukraine Green Growth...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
BBC

What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?

The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
TheStreet

Mercedes Draws a Secret Weapon Against Tesla

Mercedes-Benz knows it has to act fast, if the legacy carmaker doesn't want to be knocked out of the crucial electric vehicle market. The German brand is battling Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, which came to beat it at home. Indeed, the group of the charismatic Elon Musk inflicted a crushing defeat last month on the German manufacturer and his compatriots, by selling more electric cars in the German market.
Axios

Dusk has fallen on the Bitcoin Trust

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, traded Thursday at a record 42% discount to the underlying value of the bitcoin it holds. Why it matters: Many saving and investing platforms have been offering Grayscale crypto funds to customers who request exposure to digital assets. As the biggest U.S. investment fund to offer exposure to bitcoin, it would seem like a natural choice.

