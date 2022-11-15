Read full article on original website
Related
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin says it's a mistake to dismiss everything FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried did despite 'fraud'
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to be more discerning. "Automatically downgrading every single thing SBF believed in is an error," he tweeted on Tuesday. He added: "Don't be the guy who would have tried to cancel vegetarianism in 1945." Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics...
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
Gizmodo
Another Crypto Company Is Going Broke Because of FTX
FTX, the bankrupt crypto exchange that mismanaged customer funds and can’t account for billions in assets, is currently imploding like a dying sun. The wave of financial destruction wrought by the meltdown now threatens to swallow other companies that did business with it, and the latest victim is BlockFi, one of the most well-known decentralized lenders in the crypto sphere.
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
The US is quietly asking major banks like JPMorgan and Citi to keep doing business with some Russian firms, report says
US officials asked major banks to maintain ties with Russian companies, Bloomberg reported. Its report said banks were asked to keep dealing with firms that are partly exempt from sanctions. JPMorgan and Citigroup were said to be those approached by the US government. US officials are quietly asking major banks...
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now
You don't need a mountain of cash to begin building wealth on Wall Street.
BBC
Ukraine war: Billionaire Andrew Forrest launches $25bn fund for reconstruction
Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest has launched an investment fund that is hoped will be worth at least $25bn (£21bn) to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine. Mr Forrest and his wife have committed $500m to the fund, which its organisers say could eventually grow to $100bn. The Ukraine Green Growth...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
China circles El Salvador’s economy as country edges toward crypto plunge
As crypto-Twitter cascaded with apocalyptic memes about the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the sharp drop in the bitcoin price, one account has remained notably silent on the topic. Unlike in previous crashes, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who made bitcoin legal tender a year ago, did...
House prices might plunge 20% in the hottest US markets - and the slump could hammer the wider economy, top investor says
Home prices could tumble 20% in some of the hottest US markets, top investor Peter Boockvar said. He cited the surge in prices during the pandemic, and soaring mortgage rates pricing out buyers. The Bleakley Advisory boss warned a housing slump could hit consumer spending and the wider economy. House...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
Mercedes Draws a Secret Weapon Against Tesla
Mercedes-Benz knows it has to act fast, if the legacy carmaker doesn't want to be knocked out of the crucial electric vehicle market. The German brand is battling Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, which came to beat it at home. Indeed, the group of the charismatic Elon Musk inflicted a crushing defeat last month on the German manufacturer and his compatriots, by selling more electric cars in the German market.
3 Stocks to Avoid Right Now
Even though many stocks have fallen sharply in price, not all are bargains -- investors must remains selective.
Berkshire Hathaway Just Cut Its Stake in This Longtime Holding by More Than Half
Berkshire Hathaway first purchased this stock roughly 16 years ago.
From Apollo to DZ Bank, funds snap up bargains in UK pension scramble
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Credit funds at Blackstone, Apollo, DZ Bank and Astra Asset Management picked up bargains from UK pension funds during their scramble for cash, and some say pension schemes are still offloading assets as pressures persist.
Dusk has fallen on the Bitcoin Trust
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, traded Thursday at a record 42% discount to the underlying value of the bitcoin it holds. Why it matters: Many saving and investing platforms have been offering Grayscale crypto funds to customers who request exposure to digital assets. As the biggest U.S. investment fund to offer exposure to bitcoin, it would seem like a natural choice.
Comments / 0