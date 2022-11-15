Two episodes of Yellowstone in one night? That’s what dreams are made of! Entitled “The Sting of Wisdom”, this installment of Taylor Sheridan’s Western saga begins with John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) first day on the job as the Governor of Montana. Unsurprisingly to Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), and his new assistant Clara (Lilli Kay), John’s first order of business is to halt Market Equities’ construction of an airport on the Dutton land. He grows increasingly frustrated as Jamie explains to him the various legal and political hoops they will have to jump through to stop the project and describes all the bridges they’ll burn along the way. It seems that political power is as tricky as John always assumed it would be.

