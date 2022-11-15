Cobb elections board certifies Nov. 8 election results

Philip Clements

The Cobb County Board of Elections voted 4-0-1 to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election at its Tuesday meeting. Board member Pat Gartland abstained from the vote.

Listed below are certified results, for Cobb County only. Results do not include votes cast outside of Cobb.

Election winners are printed in bold. The U.S. Senate election is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff.

Federal and Statewide Offices

U.S. Senate

Herschel Junior Walker (R) 40.50% 125,505

Raphael Warnock (I) (D) 56.77% 175,922

Chase Oliver (L) 2.73% 8,447

State Constitutional Offices

Governor

Brian Kemp (I) (R) 47.32% 147,357

Stacey Abrams (D) 51.84% 161,445

Shane Hazel (L) 0.84% 2,631

Lt. Governor

Burt Jones (R) 44.19% 136,300

Charlie Bailey (D) 52.93% 163,259

Ryan Graham (L) 2.87% 8,864

Secretary of State

Brad Raffensperger (I) (R) 47.70% 147,389

Bee Nguyen (D) 49.30% 152,338

Ted Metz (L) 3.00% 9,281

Attorney General

Chris Carr (I) (R) 45.17% 139,579

Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (D) 52.96% 163,668

Martin Cowen (L) 1.87% 5,771

Commissioner of Agriculture

Tyler Harper (R) 46.69% 143,516

Nakita Hemingway (D) 50.42% 154,994

David Raudabaugh (L) 2.88% 8,869

Commissioner of Insurance

John King (I) (R) 48.36% 148,244

Janice Laws Robinson (D) 51.64% 158,291

State School Superintendent

Richard Woods (I) (R) 47.82% 147,095

Alisha Thomas Searcy (D) 52.18% 160,519

Commissioner of Labor

Bruce Thompson (R) 45.62% 139,955

William "Will" Boddie, Jr (D) 50.96% 156,316

Emily Anderson (L) 3.42% 10,481

Federal District Offices

U.S. House

D6

Rich McCormick (R) 55.33% 44,282

Bob Christian (D) 44.67% 35,746

D11

Barry Loudermilk (I) (R) 49.71% 75,337

Antonio Daza (D) 50.29% 76,228

D13

Caesar Gonzales (R) 27.31% 12,003

David Scott (I) (D) 72.69% 31,949

D14

Marjorie Taylor Greene (I) (R) 33.50% 10,766

Marcus Flowers (D) 66.50% 21,371

State District Offices

State Senate

D6

Fred Glass (R) 45.28% 16,546

Jason Esteves (D) 54.72% 19,993

D32

Kay Kirkpatrick (I) (R) 52.41% 20,816

Sylvia L. Bennett (D) 47.59% 18,904

D33

Michael Rhett (I) (D) 100.00% 47,888

D37

Ed Setzler (R) 58.13% 48,688

Vanessa Parker (D) 41.87% 35,073

D38

Horacena Tate (I) (D) 100.00% 33,616

D56

John Albers (I) (R) 58.16% 27,498

Patrick Thompson (D) 41.80% 19,779

State House

D22

Jordan Ridley (R) 52.41% 6,089

Stacee Lashone Hill (D) 47.59% 5,529

D34

Devan Seabaugh (I) (R) 62.23% 19,110

Dorothy Coker (D) 37.77% 11,598

D35

Robert Trim (R) 44.12% 8,490

Lisa Campbell (D) 55.88% 10,751

D36

Ginny Ehrhart (I) (R) 62.93% 19,649

James F. Ryner (D) 37.07% 11,576

D37

Marites "Tess" Redding (R) 42.59% 8,774

Mary Frances Williams (I) (D) 57.41% 11,825

D38

David Wilkerson (I) (D) 100.00% 18,275

D39

Olivia Angel (R) 21.60% 4,308

Terry Cummings (D) 78.40% 15,636

D40

Fun Fong (R) 35.79% 9,623

Doug Stoner (D) 64.21% 17,265

D41

James Allen Rodi (R) 29.00% 4,630

Michael Smith (I) (Dem) 71.00% 11,336

D42

Teri Anulewicz (I) (D) 100.00% 14,693

D43

Anna J. Tillman (R) 43.86% 8,293

Solomon Adesanya (D) 56.14% 10,614

D44

Don L. Parsons (I) (R) 55.71% 9,623

Willie Mae Oyogoa (D) 44.29% 7,650

D45

Sharon Cooper (I) (R) 58.89% 18,572

Dustin McCormick (D) 41.11% 12,966

D46

John Carson (I) (R) 58.16% 13,344

Micheal Garza (D) 41.84% 9,601

Proposed Constitutional Amendments

1

Yes 89.80% 272,055

No 10.20% 30,904

2

Yes 91.93% 280,703

No 8.07% 24,636

Statewide Referendums

1

Yes 55.41% 164,542

No 44.59% 132,432

2

Yes 75.08% 224,074

No 24.92% 74,385

County Contest

Solicitor General

Courtney Martin Brubaker (R) 47.69% 145,551

Makia Metzger (D) 52.31% 159,660

County Commission

D1

Keli Gambrill (I) (R) 100.00% 72,146

D3

JoAnn K. Birrell (I) (R) 57.44% 53,862

Christine Triebsch (D) 42.56% 39,908

County BOE

D2

Stephen M. George, Jr. (R) 31.44% 10,763

Becky Sayler (D) 68.56% 23,469

D4

David Chastain (I) (R) 53.89% 25,548

Catherine Pozniak (D) 46.11% 21,862

D6

Nichelle A. Davis (D) 100.00% 27,615

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor - Cobb County

Fred Wood Snell III (I) 100.00% 252,339

Special Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor - Cobb County

John I. Loyd 100.00% 252,720

Special City Council Post 1 - Kennesaw

Jason Acree 13.70% 1,233

David Blinkhorn 13.55% 1,220

Jon Fred Bothers 10.90% 981

Daniel Bowie 12.08% 1,087

Lynette Burnette 17.95% 1,616

Anthony Gutierrez 13.69% 1,232

Madelyn Orochena 18.13% 1,632

Cityhood Question - Mableton

Yes 53.01% 13,193

No 46.99% 11,694