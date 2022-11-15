Cobb elections board certifies Nov. 8 election results
The Cobb County Board of Elections voted 4-0-1 to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election at its Tuesday meeting. Board member Pat Gartland abstained from the vote.
Listed below are certified results, for Cobb County only. Results do not include votes cast outside of Cobb.
Election winners are printed in bold. The U.S. Senate election is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff.
Federal and Statewide Offices
U.S. Senate
Herschel Junior Walker (R) 40.50% 125,505
Raphael Warnock (I) (D) 56.77% 175,922
Chase Oliver (L) 2.73% 8,447
State Constitutional Offices
Governor
Brian Kemp (I) (R) 47.32% 147,357
Stacey Abrams (D) 51.84% 161,445
Shane Hazel (L) 0.84% 2,631
Lt. Governor
Burt Jones (R) 44.19% 136,300
Charlie Bailey (D) 52.93% 163,259
Ryan Graham (L) 2.87% 8,864
Secretary of State
Brad Raffensperger (I) (R) 47.70% 147,389
Bee Nguyen (D) 49.30% 152,338
Ted Metz (L) 3.00% 9,281
Attorney General
Chris Carr (I) (R) 45.17% 139,579
Jennifer "Jen" Jordan (D) 52.96% 163,668
Martin Cowen (L) 1.87% 5,771
Commissioner of Agriculture
Tyler Harper (R) 46.69% 143,516
Nakita Hemingway (D) 50.42% 154,994
David Raudabaugh (L) 2.88% 8,869
Commissioner of Insurance
John King (I) (R) 48.36% 148,244
Janice Laws Robinson (D) 51.64% 158,291
State School Superintendent
Richard Woods (I) (R) 47.82% 147,095
Alisha Thomas Searcy (D) 52.18% 160,519
Commissioner of Labor
Bruce Thompson (R) 45.62% 139,955
William "Will" Boddie, Jr (D) 50.96% 156,316
Emily Anderson (L) 3.42% 10,481
Federal District Offices
U.S. House
D6
Rich McCormick (R) 55.33% 44,282
Bob Christian (D) 44.67% 35,746
D11
Barry Loudermilk (I) (R) 49.71% 75,337
Antonio Daza (D) 50.29% 76,228
D13
Caesar Gonzales (R) 27.31% 12,003
David Scott (I) (D) 72.69% 31,949
D14
Marjorie Taylor Greene (I) (R) 33.50% 10,766
Marcus Flowers (D) 66.50% 21,371
State District Offices
State Senate
D6
Fred Glass (R) 45.28% 16,546
Jason Esteves (D) 54.72% 19,993
D32
Kay Kirkpatrick (I) (R) 52.41% 20,816
Sylvia L. Bennett (D) 47.59% 18,904
D33
Michael Rhett (I) (D) 100.00% 47,888
D37
Ed Setzler (R) 58.13% 48,688
Vanessa Parker (D) 41.87% 35,073
D38
Horacena Tate (I) (D) 100.00% 33,616
D56
John Albers (I) (R) 58.16% 27,498
Patrick Thompson (D) 41.80% 19,779
State House
D22
Jordan Ridley (R) 52.41% 6,089
Stacee Lashone Hill (D) 47.59% 5,529
D34
Devan Seabaugh (I) (R) 62.23% 19,110
Dorothy Coker (D) 37.77% 11,598
D35
Robert Trim (R) 44.12% 8,490
Lisa Campbell (D) 55.88% 10,751
D36
Ginny Ehrhart (I) (R) 62.93% 19,649
James F. Ryner (D) 37.07% 11,576
D37
Marites "Tess" Redding (R) 42.59% 8,774
Mary Frances Williams (I) (D) 57.41% 11,825
D38
David Wilkerson (I) (D) 100.00% 18,275
D39
Olivia Angel (R) 21.60% 4,308
Terry Cummings (D) 78.40% 15,636
D40
Fun Fong (R) 35.79% 9,623
Doug Stoner (D) 64.21% 17,265
D41
James Allen Rodi (R) 29.00% 4,630
Michael Smith (I) (Dem) 71.00% 11,336
D42
Teri Anulewicz (I) (D) 100.00% 14,693
D43
Anna J. Tillman (R) 43.86% 8,293
Solomon Adesanya (D) 56.14% 10,614
D44
Don L. Parsons (I) (R) 55.71% 9,623
Willie Mae Oyogoa (D) 44.29% 7,650
D45
Sharon Cooper (I) (R) 58.89% 18,572
Dustin McCormick (D) 41.11% 12,966
D46
John Carson (I) (R) 58.16% 13,344
Micheal Garza (D) 41.84% 9,601
Proposed Constitutional Amendments
1
Yes 89.80% 272,055
No 10.20% 30,904
2
Yes 91.93% 280,703
No 8.07% 24,636
Statewide Referendums
1
Yes 55.41% 164,542
No 44.59% 132,432
2
Yes 75.08% 224,074
No 24.92% 74,385
County Contest
Solicitor General
Courtney Martin Brubaker (R) 47.69% 145,551
Makia Metzger (D) 52.31% 159,660
County Commission
D1
Keli Gambrill (I) (R) 100.00% 72,146
D3
JoAnn K. Birrell (I) (R) 57.44% 53,862
Christine Triebsch (D) 42.56% 39,908
County BOE
D2
Stephen M. George, Jr. (R) 31.44% 10,763
Becky Sayler (D) 68.56% 23,469
D4
David Chastain (I) (R) 53.89% 25,548
Catherine Pozniak (D) 46.11% 21,862
D6
Nichelle A. Davis (D) 100.00% 27,615
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor - Cobb County
Fred Wood Snell III (I) 100.00% 252,339
Special Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor - Cobb County
John I. Loyd 100.00% 252,720
Special City Council Post 1 - Kennesaw
Jason Acree 13.70% 1,233
David Blinkhorn 13.55% 1,220
Jon Fred Bothers 10.90% 981
Daniel Bowie 12.08% 1,087
Lynette Burnette 17.95% 1,616
Anthony Gutierrez 13.69% 1,232
Madelyn Orochena 18.13% 1,632
Cityhood Question - Mableton
Yes 53.01% 13,193
No 46.99% 11,694
Comments / 0