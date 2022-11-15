Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
Baylor notebook: Baylor seniors devastated by loss
A whopping 25 Baylor seniors were honored before their final game at McLane Stadium on Saturday in fourth-ranked TCU’s 29-28 victory, including notable players like linebacker Dillon Doyle, receiver Gavin Holmes, tight end Ben Sims, running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and kicker John Mayers. Fourth-year junior noseguard...
WacoTrib.com
How they match up: Baylor vs. TCU
In last weekend’s 31-3 home loss to Kansas State, Baylor failed to score a touchdown for the first time since 2020. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen threw a pair of interceptions while the running game was held to a season-low 103 yards. TCU is coming off its best defensive performance of the season in a 17-10 win over Texas as the Horned Frogs didn’t give up an offensive touchdown.
WacoTrib.com
Emotional Virginia hands No. 5 Baylor its first loss, 86-79
LAS VEGAS — No. 5 Baylor entered the Continental Tire Main Event to see how it stacks up against Top 25 competition. The Bears witnessed an eyeful of 3-pointers by No. 16 Virginia on Friday night. The Cavaliers buried eight of 12 3-pointers in the second half as they...
WacoTrib.com
University's Sanders signs with Texas baseball
Nik Sanders made it official this week, as the University High School senior signed to play baseball for the University of Texas. Sanders is ranked as one of the top catcher prospects in the state. Last year as a junior at La Vega, Sanders hit .491 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs, 23 RBIs and 24 runs scored. He also had a fielding percentage of .976 with 82 putouts. He was a first-team Super Centex performer.
WacoTrib.com
Hejl, Abbott Panthers scoot past Union Hill, 58-10
MABANK — Mason Hejl scurried his way to four touchdown runs as No. 1-ranked Abbott raced by previously unbeaten Union Hill, 58-10, in the Class 1A Div. I area playoffs on Friday night. Hejl carried 31 times for 253 yards and those four TDs, scoring on runs of 40,...
WacoTrib.com
Blum volleyball captures 1A state title
GARLAND — Fourth time was the charm. Blum didn’t need any timeouts as the Lady Cats swept D’Hanis, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16, earning the Class 1A state championship Thursday afternoon at the Curtis Culwell Center. “This feels a lot better this time, compared to all the others,” said...
WacoTrib.com
West picks up some payback in climbing over Mt. Vernon, 27-14
FORNEY — The West Trojans finally completed the climb over Mount Vernon. Behind another strong defensive performance, the Trojans grabbed the win, 27-14, over the Tigers in the Class 3A Division I area round of playoffs Friday night in Forney. Mt. Vernon had ended West’s season in the playoffs...
WacoTrib.com
Pottsboro's high-octane attack outguns Whitney, 62-49
MESQUITE — Whitney had plenty of offense Thursday night in its Class 3A Division I Region II area playoff game against Pottsboro, but too many Wildcat mistakes doomed the Wildcats in a 62-49 season-ending loss. Four Whitney interceptions led to 21 Pottsboro points and provided the margin of victory...
WacoTrib.com
No. 1 Mart 77, Cushing 7
MADISONVILLE — JD Bell, De’Montrel Medlock and Jonah Ross accounted for three touchdowns apiece, as the top-ranked Panthers pounded another playoff opponent, thumping Cushing in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs. Mart (12-0) move on to next week’s regional quarterfinals to face either Bowie or Deweyville.
WacoTrib.com
Tennyson school contract going to Frisco firm rankles Waco competitor
A divided Waco Independent School District board voted Thursday to approve Frisco-based CORE Construction to build the new Tennyson Middle School, over protests about a perceived snub of local builders. Trustees voted 4-3 to approve CORE for the $67 million school construction contract on the recommendation of Waco ISD administrators,...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
WacoTrib.com
California drought hurts Iowa beekeepers
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa beekeepers make extra money by taking their bees to California for the winter to pollinate almond trees, but that work is literally drying up with the drought on the West Coast. “Some of the old orchards are being torn out,” said Phil...
WacoTrib.com
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
Hewitt Council Member Charlie Turner, 70, remembered as tireless volunteer, longtime mayor
Hewitt City Council Member Charles “Charlie” Donald Turner died unexpectedly at home Tuesday after decades of service to Hewitt, where he spent 19 years as mayor and led efforts to build the Hewitt Public Library and modernize the city’s utility system. Turner was 70 and had not...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Singing Seniors to perform at Armstrong Browning Library
There will be a Medicare enrollment education meeting form 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road. Medicare open enrollment is underway through Dec. 7. Tuesday’s meeting is for new enrollees to the federal program, or people who will soon be eligible, and will cover Medicare, Social Security and supplemental insurance. There will be no sales pitches, only information about the programs. Light refreshments will be served.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Lights of West to open for holiday season Wednesday
The Lights of West Christmas light park, 2818 Wiggins Road, will open for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Trailer ride prices are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Vehicles with up to 8 passengers can drive through the trail for $35, and vehicles with 9-15 passengers for $55. Santa will be available Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16-24 for $10 for one photo and $5 for each additional pose, per group. Military, first responders, and senior citizens receive a $10 discount on Monday nights throughout the season.
Comments / 0