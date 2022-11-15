ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

10 US Banks Participating in Test of Interoperable Digital Money Platform

Ten members of the banking community are working with the New York Innovation Center (NYIC), which is part of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to explore the feasibility of the regulated liability network (RLN) — an interoperable digital money platform. The proposed RLN would use distributed ledger...
dailycoin.com

U.S. Banks to Test Feasibility of Digital Dollar with NY Fed

The Innovation Center of the New York Federal Reserve Bank (NYIC) has announced a 12-week CBDC Proof of Concept project. The project will test “technical feasibility, legal viability, and commercial application,” through token simulations and study of regulatory frameworks. The NY Fed stated that the initiative may include...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
decrypt.co

U.S. Banks Launch a Digital Dollar Blockchain Pilot

Mainstream financial institutions are working with the Federal Reserve to test a digital currency platform. While the crypto market is shaken to its core by the failure of FTX, traditional financial institutions are taking a step into the world of digital currency. A group of banking institutions—including HBSC, Mastercard, and...
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto.com Reveals $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin and Altcoin Reserves in Bid for Transparency

The chief executive of a prominent crypto exchange is revealing some of the platform’s reserve assets in a first step towards transparency. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says that investors can expect the crypto exchange to remain safe and transparent while announcing a full audit that would prove Crypto.com has the 1:1 ratio of reserve assets it claims it has.
techaiapp.com

Report Says Alameda Research ‘Didn’t Trade Crypto,’ Speculators Think SBF’s Political Connections Let FTX Fly Under the Radar

On Nov. 11, 2022, FTX Trading Ltd. filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware. The news followed a few days of speculation and evidence that had shown the digital currency exchange was likely insolvent. The company’s bankruptcy filing and information concerning Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) quantitative cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research shed some more light on the situation. Moreover, crypto proponents have questioned why U.S. regulators let FTX fly under the radar.
HAWAII STATE
dailycoin.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)

Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
CoinDesk

What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase

Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
Fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried realizes that his Twitter war with rival CZ could have been what killed FTX: ‘Not a good strategic move on my part’

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has many regrets. But chief among them is the one that may have directly led to his company’s downfall. While lobbying for favorable crypto regulation in Washington, D.C., Bankman-Fried in meetings privately criticized Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the rival exchange Binance. Word about the whisper campaign got back to Zhao, who ultimately set off a run by FTX’s customers to withdraw their deposits by tweeting that he would sell off his huge holdings in that company’s in-house cryptocurrency, FTT.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy