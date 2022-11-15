Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Animals on Our Brink, at Solvang’s Wildling Museum
Left: Hilary Baker, 1727 E. 107th Street, 2017, Acrylic on canvas, 40 x 40 inches; Right: Hilary Baker, High Voltage, 2021, Acrylic on linen, 24 x 24 inches | Credit: Josef Woodard. As implied in its name, the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang takes conscientious aim at...
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | ‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams’ Chronicles Famed Shoe Designer, with a Critical Stop in Santa Barbara
Viewing any well-made documentary can be its own reward, regardless of a beholder’s interest in the subject at hand. On that count alone, Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams — telling the saga of legendary shoe designer Salvatore Ferragamo — extends an appeal and fills in historical blanks for those of us who aren’t necessarily shoe fetishists, accessory historians, or fashionistas, in general.
Santa Barbara Independent
Marking Santa Barbara’s Filipino Legacy
Amid the ever-changing State Street landscape, it’s a treat to recognize the cultural relics that have remained. On the facade of Zen Yai Thai Cuisine on lower State (425 State St.) also sits the original placard for the Filipino Community Association of Santa Barbara. Passersby might miss it, but many local Filipinos know that the building is double occupancy: the front is the Thai restaurant, but the back has been a celebratory gathering space for local Filipinos since the 1950s.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s ‘Ready to Hang’ Showcases Creative Diversity of Hundreds of Local Artists
’Tis the season to buy local art. The work of dozens of painters, photographers, and artists of all sorts will be on view at one of our region’s largest showcases on Saturday, November 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Community Arts Workshop (CAW), 631 Garden Street. Open to all kinds of art, Ready to Hang is a one-day popup show where all pieces have to fit into a 12″x12″ space.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Santa Barbara’s Missing Link: Connecting Bike Lanes and Pipelines
COLLECTIVE AMNESIA: Usually I go out of my way to avoid arguments with Sherlock Holmes. But on the question of coincidence, I might have to make an exception. Where the likes of Sigmund Freud and C.J. Jung were all agog about the pivotal role of coincidence in human affairs — synchronicity, they preferred to call it — the fictional 19th-century super sleuth was famously contemptuous. “Rarely,” Holmes told his brother Mycroft when asked about the matter, “is the universe so lazy.”
fsrmagazine.com
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele Opens Second California Location in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, get ready to Eat, Pray, Love – the Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially bringing a slice of Italy to the coastal beachside community of Santa Barbara as of Wednesday, November 9. Situated in the Historic Ember Mill building on State St. in the...
L.A. Weekly
Anson Williams, “Potsie” from Happy Days, Close to Winning Ojai Mayor Race
Anson Williams, famous for his role as Warren “Potsie” Weber on the TV classic Happy Days, is maintaining a narrow lead in his bid for Mayor of Ojai, California. With roughly 73% of the votes in as of Tuesday, November 15, Williams leads his opponent, incumbent mayor Elizabeth Stix, by 1,434 votes to 1,378, or 51% to 49%, according to the Ventura County Clerk-Recorder, Registrar of Voters.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hospice of Santa Barbara Celebrates their 39th Annual Light up a Life Back in Person
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca, Nov. 14, 2022 – Every year, Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) brings the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria together for their Annual Light Up a Life to remember and honor those missed during the holiday season.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’sPsychedelic Surge
Labor Day weekend was hot this year throughout California. Historically hot. In the name of survival, many thousands of Golden Staters flocked to the beach. I was no exception and found myself on the shoreline with an extended group of friends and acquaintances, all of us firmly in our middle age, coupled up, and raising young families. There, we had good food and good drinks, along with umbrellas, surf boards, an air of sunblock, and stoked kids galore.
Santa Barbara Independent
Raphael Wayne Harper
Raphael Wayne Harper was born in Santa Barbara, CA, on April 17, 1961, to Raphael and Helen Dansby Harper, both now deceased. Raphael suddenly passed away from a heart attack at age 61 on October 30 while at his Santa Barbara home. He was born into a large family well known for their kindness, acts of community service, and support of Santa Barbara’s African American and Latino communities.
fox10phoenix.com
‘Ghostbusters’ actress and Playboy Playmate Kymberly Herrin dies
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kymberly Herrin, known as an actress and Playboy Playmate, has died. She was 65. An obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press confirmed her passing, citing that she passed away peacefully on Oct. 28 in Santa Barbara, California, where she was a resident. Herrin graduated from Santa...
Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is bringing back Miracle at the Funk Zone for the holiday season. This is a festive experience for every Christmas lover (who is 21 years and older) that includes elaborate holiday decor, displays, and a celebratory cocktail menu. For more information, visit Pearl Social Lab . Reservations are recommended. The post Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jane Endacott
Jane passed away unexpectedly November 3, 2022, from complications following surgery. Even though pneumonia took her away from us, her generous, fun, and loving heart will continue to shine on. Jane moved to Santa Barbara as a UCSB student and never left. Her walks along the beach and in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ortega Park Update: City of Santa Barbara Says Plans Almost ‘Shovel Ready’
The final plans for Ortega Park’s estimated $14 million makeover are nearly “shovel ready,” according to Project Manager Justin Van Mullem, who revealed the latest updates during a community event hosted by the City of Santa Barbara at the Eastside park’s Welcome House over the weekend.
JustLuxe.com
Los Olivos Luxury: Fess Parker Wine Country Inn
Television enthusiasts of a certain age likely remember Fess Parker as the star of 50s and 60s television shows Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone. But to wine enthusiasts, Parker is better known as a Santa Ynez Valley icon who helped to transform the region into a wine lover’s destination. Parker lived for decades in Santa Barbara County, and after retiring from acting, he reinvented himself as a respected vintner and hotelier. He, and now his family, have cultivated a world-class hospitality portfolio around the beauty and bounty of Santa Barbara County. Guests to Los Olivos can experience the full breadth of the Parker family’s hospitable offerings with a stay at the quaint Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, which serves as a gateway not only to their winery, but also to the more than 30 tasting rooms within walking distance.
Santa Barbara Independent
Steve Pearce
Steve Pearce was born on February 29, 1944, outside of Hespler, Ontario in Canada, to Mary and Donald Pearce. In 1955, the Pearce family moved to a home on Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara, where Steve was able to ride his bike all around the open space of the Mesa, for at that time the area was sparsely developed, and where he played in the WWII bunkers located where the Mesa Shopping Center is today. His first job was at a nearby pharmacy where he swept up at the end of the day. By 1956, he was working at Santa Barbara Boat Rentals in the harbor. His intrigue with being on the water started at age six during a transatlantic voyage to Ireland, at age 12 he gained access to boats, and for over 3 decades he worked on the water.
Two school districts in Santa Maria are working together to help Mixteco speakers
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The second Mixteco advisory committee was held by the school districts the focus was held to help Mixteco speaking families in the district. The post Two school districts in Santa Maria are working together to help Mixteco speakers appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final cruise ship of the year visited Santa Barbara Friday and sailed off at 6 p.m. to end the 2022 schedule. There were about 30 stops, mainly in the Spring and Fall months. The return of cruise ships comes after they were stopped during the COVID crisis. Some residents have The post Cruise ship schedule ends in Santa Barbara and a public meeting is scheduled appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jonathan Bixby
Jonathan Richard Bixby, 72, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday November 6, 2022. He was surrounded by family and friends at the time of passing. He suffered from a rare brain disease called Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. He was born on August 26, 1950...
kclu.org
UC Santa Barbara one of ten UC campuses hit by a strike
A South Coast university is among ten in the state being hit by a strike. Close to 50,000 workers at the University of California’s campuses walked off the job Monday over their working conditions. UC Santa Barbara is one of the campuses impacted. The strike involves employees like unionized...
