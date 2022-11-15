Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Vigo County Sheriff's taking extra safety steps to prevent accidental gunfire in schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local law enforcement agencies are reacting to an accidental shooting at a school. We told you Thursday that a sheriff's deputy accidentally fired his gun, hitting a South Vermillion High School student. It happened while the deputy was teaching a law enforcement class. The student...
mymixfm.com
Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond...
Effingham Radio
Man Arrested for Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis
The following was released by the Charleston Police Department on their Facebook Page:. Offender: Joshua T.H. Ford Incident Date: November 15th, 2022. On November 15th at about 11:49 PM a Charleston officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ford in the 200 block of West Lincoln Ave. During the course of the stop, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, approximately 120 grams of Cannabis was found.
WTHI
Lengthy standoff situation ends in an arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is in custody after a two hour standoff in Terre Haute on Thursday. Before Thursday's standoff, the Terre Haute Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony W. Cheeseman, who was on home detention for drug charges, had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled his home.
Police ID deputy in Vermillion school weapon discharge
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A South Vermillion High School student was shot and injured after what’s being called an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer. According to a post by the South Vermillion Community School Corporation, the incident occurred Thursday morning during a drill. Superintendent of South Vermillion Schools, Dave […]
MyWabashValley.com
Don’t leave your car warming up, unattended
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Law enforcement is reminding you not to be a victim of car theft this winter. In the colder months, drivers are more likely to leave their car warming up unattended. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said last year, from October to November 18th, there...
Brother provides details about victim of fatal Gibson County crash
(WEHT) - Family members say the victim of a recent deadly accident in Gibson County left behind a wife and twin boys.
vincennespbs.org
Felony Drug Arrests in Dubois County
Two Dubois County men were arrested Monday for drug dealing and possession. A Dubois County Deputy stopped a truck on State Road 64 in Birdseye, Indiana for faulty brake lights. The deputy said the driver seemed nervous , another Deputy and a K9 arrived on the scene and the dog...
wfft.com
Indiana State Police ask public for help locating wanted man
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) is asking the public for help locating a man wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. Police are looking for Timothy Preston, 43, of Indianapolis. Preston has threatened law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information...
wamwamfm.com
Vincennes Suspect Arrested for Burglary and Theft
On Tuesday, November 15th, a Vincennes Police Officer took a possible burglary complaint that had occurred at approximately 11:00 AM. Shortly after, VPD asked for the community’s help in possibly identifying the person of interest. After following up with many tips and with the help of the Washington Police Department, VPD was able to develop a suspect in the incident. At approximately 5:02 PM today, our officers located the suspect, Adam N Sponn, in the 1200 block of N 12th. Mr. Sponn was placed under arrest and booked into the Knox County Jail for Burglary, a Level 5 Felony and Theft, a Level 6 Felony.
Identities, cause of death released in Clay Co. fatal fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials have identified the two children who died in a trailer fire at Northview Country Estates in Clay County on Wednesday. According to Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden, the fire resulted in the death of 3-year-old Athena Holdbrook, and 3-month-old Aries Romine. An autopsy revealed the cause of death for both […]
wbiw.com
Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
Vigo County crash sends one person to the hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — One person was sent to the hospital tonight, after a two car crash in Vigo County. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies, the accident happened at South Lama Street and State Road 46. After the crash, State Road 46 was temporarily closed, but it has since reopened. Deputies stated that […]
mymixfm.com
Adoption Day links nearly a dozen Vigo Co. kids to forever families
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a big day for many in Vigo County as they formally adopted children into their families. An Adoption Day ceremony took place at the Vigo County courthouse featuring several state and local guest speakers. Around a dozen, families adopted children today, including Dawn Arnold and her husband. They adopted a one-year-old boy named Wesley.
wbiw.com
Fraudulent bank transactions lead to multiple arrests
BEDFORD – Two Bedford men were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers were called to German American Bank on October 17, 2022, on a report of fraud. According to a probable cause affidavit, a bank employee reported that a person by the name of Landarius Hoskins opened an account and made multiple $2000 deposits on October 7, 2022, and later withdrew those funds from the bank. The deposits were flagged as fraudulent.
wamwamfm.com
WTHI
Woman accused of stealing money from the son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer enters guilty plea
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage on an ongoing court case in Sullivan County. Josie Baker entered a guilty plea to theft. Baker allegedly stole money from her son, which came from the benefits after the death of his father. His father, Officer Rob Pitts, was killed in the line of duty in 2018 while investigating a murder on Vigo County's south side.
Deputy accidentally shoots high school student during drill
CLINTON, Ind. — An Indiana high school student was injured when a sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a classroom during training. Indiana State Police said in a news release that it was investigating the accidental shooting at South Vermillion High School. Vermillion County Deputy Tim DisPennett, identified as a 19-year veteran of the department, was teaching a law enforcement class at South Vermillion High School based on different scenarios. State police said that during the course of the instruction, DisPennett “accidentally discharged his service weapon striking a student in the classroom.”
wbiw.com
Two women were arrested during a traffic stop
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Sunday night after a Bedford police officer spotted a gray Nissan Altima traveling north on Mitchell Road. The officer reported the driver of the vehicle drove over the fog line three times between the State Road 37 overpass and M&E Honda. The...
mymixfm.com
Family searching for answers after son’s sheep stolen
WEST SALEM, Ill. (WEHT) – An Edwards County family says their 8 year old son’s ewe sheep was stolen in broad daylight. That sheep was set to be their son’s first year 4H project in 2023, and now the family is left with more questions than answers.
Comments / 0