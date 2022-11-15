Read full article on original website
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
Organizers expect about 7,200 students to come through the two-day event that highlights 19 career pathways. The road to returning back to the moon took a big step forward. The unmanned Artemis I launched early Wednesday morning. In South Mississippi, many watched with pride and with a personal connection to the mission.
WLOX
MDOT awards contract for widening Hwy 57
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a major road project planned in Jackson County. MDOT was awarded a contract of over $200 million to widen Highway 57 from I-10 north to Vancleave. The project will widen nine miles along the highway, splitting it to four lanes...
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WLOX
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking lanes of Seaway Road in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working a multi-vehicle wreck in Gulfport Wednesday night. Details are limited, but at the time of this report, westbound and eastbound lanes of Seaway Road are shut down. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in your...
WLOX
Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
Mississippi Press
Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
WLOX
LIVE: Man found shot dead in Gulfport townhome
The nearly $240,000 in improvements between the two departments is up for the City Council to approve Tuesday night. The nearly $240,000 in improvements between the two departments is up for the City Council to approve Tuesday night. PART 2: Robin Roberts shares her WLOX memories as we celebrate 60...
WLOX
U.S. Marshals return Hancock County fugitive
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday night, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force returned a Hancock County man who authorities say fled to Canada in 2014 to avoid charges of sexual abuse of a minor. Matthew Murphy, aka Matthew Clark, was wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
WLOX
Moss Point School District announces new superintendent
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Effective immediately, Dr. Oswago Harper will now serve as the superintendent of the Moss Point School District after serving the past two months as the interim superintendent. The district has been in limbo for months after placing former Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent-Raymond on administrative leave...
Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
WLOX
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
It was a beautiful, but chilly Sunday. We’re going to cool down very quickly tonight, and we’ll be back into the mid to upper 30s by Monday morning. You’ll need to protect plants, pets, and people from the cold tonight! Most of Monday will be dry, but we're likely going to see rain early Tuesday morning. Here's the latest forecast.
Trial in George County Schools discrimination lawsuit set for November 2023
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A tentative jury trial date has been set for a federal lawsuit against the George County School District filed by its former superintendent. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended […]
WLOX
Happening Nov. 17: Mississippi Alabama Sea Grant Consortium anniversary
They are seeking approval on licensing need through the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to open in Long Beach. Extra Table food pantry delivers over 3,000 boxes of turkey to South Mississippi. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. If you would like to drop off any goods for the baskets, you...
WLOX
Annual Steak & Steak dinner returns to support Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traditional event in Jackson County makes a return after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic. The 30th Annual Boys and Girls Club Steak & Steak Dinner celebrated the youth in the community. Jackson County leaders and community members came together to celebrate the achievements of...
WLOX
Two business locations in Biloxi set to undergo property development
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Biloxi locations will soon house new businesses. Investors are excited about plans to extend Popp’s Ferry from Pass Road to Highway 90, and they’re announcing developments to breathe new life into the area. New opportunities are on the horizon in Biloxi. Jerry Creel,...
Squatters ordered to leave home on Hankins Middle School property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing the […]
Mississippi Press
Two people wounded when man opens fire outside downtown Ocean Springs bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two people were transported to Ocean Springs Hospital with gunshot wounds after a 21-year-old Gulfport man opened fire outisde the Ocean Springs Daquiri Co. on Washington Avenue Saturday night. Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said police responded to a call of a shooting about 11:41...
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
ourmshome.com
Gulfport and Pascagoula split games
Basketball season is slowly but steadily reaching a full-court press in the “Southern Six” as we tip off our prep hoops coverage at 228sports.com presented by ourmshome.com this week. Pascagoula traveled to Gulfport in a big Class 6A early season match-up Tuesday night. The Admirals defeated the Panthers...
