Pascagoula, MS

WLOX

MDOT awards contract for widening Hwy 57

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a major road project planned in Jackson County. MDOT was awarded a contract of over $200 million to widen Highway 57 from I-10 north to Vancleave. The project will widen nine miles along the highway, splitting it to four lanes...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck blocking lanes of Seaway Road in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working a multi-vehicle wreck in Gulfport Wednesday night. Details are limited, but at the time of this report, westbound and eastbound lanes of Seaway Road are shut down. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in your...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Man found shot dead in Gulfport townhome

The nearly $240,000 in improvements between the two departments is up for the City Council to approve Tuesday night. The nearly $240,000 in improvements between the two departments is up for the City Council to approve Tuesday night. PART 2: Robin Roberts shares her WLOX memories as we celebrate 60...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

U.S. Marshals return Hancock County fugitive

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday night, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force returned a Hancock County man who authorities say fled to Canada in 2014 to avoid charges of sexual abuse of a minor. Matthew Murphy, aka Matthew Clark, was wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Moss Point School District announces new superintendent

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Effective immediately, Dr. Oswago Harper will now serve as the superintendent of the Moss Point School District after serving the past two months as the interim superintendent. The district has been in limbo for months after placing former Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent-Raymond on administrative leave...
MOSS POINT, MS
WKRG News 5

Bounty hunter run over in Irvington: Mobile Co. officials

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A bounty hunter was run over in Irvington Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with MCSO told WKRG News 5 that the Bayou La Batre Police Department was handling the case. We reached out to the department for details. They told us more […]
IRVINGTON, AL
WLOX

Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents


GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Two business locations in Biloxi set to undergo property development

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Biloxi locations will soon house new businesses. Investors are excited about plans to extend Popp’s Ferry from Pass Road to Highway 90, and they’re announcing developments to breathe new life into the area. New opportunities are on the horizon in Biloxi. Jerry Creel,...
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

Two people wounded when man opens fire outside downtown Ocean Springs bar

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two people were transported to Ocean Springs Hospital with gunshot wounds after a 21-year-old Gulfport man opened fire outisde the Ocean Springs Daquiri Co. on Washington Avenue Saturday night. Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said police responded to a call of a shooting about 11:41...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WKRG News 5

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
MOBILE, AL
ourmshome.com

Gulfport and Pascagoula split games

Basketball season is slowly but steadily reaching a full-court press in the “Southern Six” as we tip off our prep hoops coverage at 228sports.com presented by ourmshome.com this week. Pascagoula traveled to Gulfport in a big Class 6A early season match-up Tuesday night. The Admirals defeated the Panthers...
