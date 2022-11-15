Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
‘It’s Coming For Us All’: Wyoming Hunter Bags Buck, Learns It Has Wasting Disease
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Liz Lynch thought she’d lucked out when she killed a healthy-looking mule deer buck near Lander this fall, but then the buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). “Hindsight being 20/20, there was a very high likelihood that he...
cowboystatedaily.com
Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Remaining 1,500 “Orphan Wells” Slated To Be Capped Soon
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission has about 1,500 orphaned wells remaining, oil and gas wells that have been drilled but abandoned without being plugged. With $25 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), it’s possible the state will plug the last of those.
cowboystatedaily.com
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. “It’s not that we don’t love the state, I know the state doesn’t love us,” said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
Report Shows Montana Saved Money From Medicaid Expansion While Wyoming Spent More
According to a report by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, expanding Medicaid in Wyoming would increase coverage and save the state money. The report, published in September, examined the impact of Medicaid expansion in Montana and showed that it saved money and reduced the number of uninsured people.
county17.com
2023 ‘Wyoming Wildlife’ calendar featuring contest-winning photos released
CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 “Wyoming Wildlife” magazine calendar has been released, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Monday. The calendar features photographs captured by Wyoming residents and visitors selected from submissions to the 2022 “Wyoming Wildlife” calendar contest, Game and Fish said. “The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Deployed 203 Volunteer “Poll Watchers” To Monitor Voters During Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Former state lawmaker and Lincoln County Republican Party Chairman Marti Halverson said she feels much better about Wyoming’s election security than she does about the 2020 presidential election, but there’s still work to be done. “There are still pockets...
county17.com
Campbell County school board authorizes lawsuit against State of Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion tonight to take legal action against the State of Wyoming. Board Chair Anne Ochs addressed the public for about 6 minutes after a closed executive session meeting Nov. 15. Ochs said the board has been...
ERAP in Wyoming to Stop Accepting New Applications
Starting on Nov. 11, Wyoming's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) stopped accepting new applications for the program due to a lack of federal funding. The change only applies to people who haven't submitted an application before and people who have already been approved can extend their assistance so long as funding is available and people have been using the program for less than 18 months.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona senior with dreams of starting construction company helping lead Wyoming SkillsUSA
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School senior with dreams of starting a construction company has been honing her leadership skills as a member of the Wyoming SkillsUSA State Officer Team, the Natrona County School District said in a press release Monday. Tristy Thomas has taken construction and...
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
buckrail.com
Game and Fish: Hunters submit harvest surveys
WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging hunters to submit their harvest surveys and feedback on the 2021 hunting season. Hunters’ responses about their season are used in making future wildlife management decisions. Many hunters have received or will receive a harvest survey via e-mail...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
Lawmakers propose income tax cut, amendment on property taxes
Despite recession storm clouds on the horizon, Utah's financial picture is looking good. The Utah State Legislature's powerful Executive Appropriations Committee
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Punish Wyoming Teachers, School Staffers Who Bully Students
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill prohibiting public school staffers from bullying students. State law already orders school districts to have anti-bullying policies that apply consequences and remedial actions against bullies. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, meeting in Cheyenne on Tuesday, voted to specify that those policies apply not just to students, but also to school employees, volunteers and anyone who has contact with students at school.
montanarightnow.com
Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago
Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Campbell County Has Wyoming’s Highest Prison Rate, Teton County The Lowest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Defendants in Campbell County’s courts are about six times more likely to go to a Wyoming prison than those in Teton County. People sentenced out of Campbell County had the highest average prison count per capita from 2019-2021, according to...
Sheridan Media
Column: That Big Red Wave Sure Would Have Helped Wyoming
Elections have consequences. Especially on a national level. It’s taken a few days to digest the consequences of the big mid-term national elections Tuesday. Here in Wyoming, our general election was a faint imitation of our amazing primary last August. That primary drew record numbers of voters and saw international press interest as it was viewed as a Liz Cheney versus Donald Trump battle. Liz was trounced by national record numbers in that race by Harriet Hageman, who cruised to general election victory Tuesday. Harriet is now our representative and I predict she will do very well for us in Washington, D. C.
buffalobulletin.com
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School
WORLAND —Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
Comments / 0