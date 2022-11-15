ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cowboystatedaily.com

Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Could Begin To See Blackouts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Remaining 1,500 “Orphan Wells” Slated To Be Capped Soon

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission has about 1,500 orphaned wells remaining, oil and gas wells that have been drilled but abandoned without being plugged. With $25 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), it’s possible the state will plug the last of those.
K2 Radio

ERAP in Wyoming to Stop Accepting New Applications

Starting on Nov. 11, Wyoming's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) stopped accepting new applications for the program due to a lack of federal funding. The change only applies to people who haven't submitted an application before and people who have already been approved can extend their assistance so long as funding is available and people have been using the program for less than 18 months.
capcity.news

Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
buckrail.com

Game and Fish: Hunters submit harvest surveys

WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is encouraging hunters to submit their harvest surveys and feedback on the 2021 hunting season. Hunters’ responses about their season are used in making future wildlife management decisions. Many hunters have received or will receive a harvest survey via e-mail...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Punish Wyoming Teachers, School Staffers Who Bully Students

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a bill prohibiting public school staffers from bullying students. State law already orders school districts to have anti-bullying policies that apply consequences and remedial actions against bullies. The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, meeting in Cheyenne on Tuesday, voted to specify that those policies apply not just to students, but also to school employees, volunteers and anyone who has contact with students at school.
montanarightnow.com

Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard

HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
HELENA, MT
Wake Up Wyoming

SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago

Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
Sheridan Media

Column: That Big Red Wave Sure Would Have Helped Wyoming

Elections have consequences. Especially on a national level. It’s taken a few days to digest the consequences of the big mid-term national elections Tuesday. Here in Wyoming, our general election was a faint imitation of our amazing primary last August. That primary drew record numbers of voters and saw international press interest as it was viewed as a Liz Cheney versus Donald Trump battle. Liz was trounced by national record numbers in that race by Harriet Hageman, who cruised to general election victory Tuesday. Harriet is now our representative and I predict she will do very well for us in Washington, D. C.
buffalobulletin.com

Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School

WORLAND —Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
