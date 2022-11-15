ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

thscougarclaw.com

TISD announces Tomball West schools

The Tomball ISD Board of Trustees announced the names of the newest Tomball schools at last night’s school board meeting. Located within the Juergen Road Complex, just across 99 from the new stadium, the new schools will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate, and Tomball West High School. The...
TOMBALL, TX
fox26houston.com

Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Shauntá Smith is the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales is the new principal at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith replaces Margie Blount’s who retired as Hutsell's principal. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career...
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
HOUSTON, TX
106.3 The Buzz

18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston

KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
SPRING, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

Humble resident won $1 million off of Powerball lottery ticket

DALLAS (KDAF) — There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren’t having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Humble...
HUMBLE, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in Bryan double homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a September double homicide in Bryan. Bryan Police say 30-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom, of Caldwell, has been arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of Injury to a Child, and two counts of Tampering with Evidence in his connection with this case.
BRYAN, TX
defendernetwork.com

Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store

In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

ROSALES FAMILY MEDICAL EXPENSES FUNDRAISER ON WEDNESDAY

The Bellville Police Department is holding a drive thru fundraiser for the Rosales family coming up on Wednesday. Sgt. Chris Rosales and his wife Michelle’s daughter, Faith, who is just two years old, was injured in a terrible accident and had to be life flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital.
BELLVILLE, TX

