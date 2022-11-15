Read full article on original website
Spring, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Spring. The Houston Homeschool Athletic basketball team will have a game with Frassati Catholic on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00. The Rosehill Christian School basketball team will have a game with Frassati Catholic on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Texas high school football playoffs: Houston-area games to watch this week
Several teams from the Houston area have the potential to make a state title run.
thscougarclaw.com
TISD announces Tomball West schools
The Tomball ISD Board of Trustees announced the names of the newest Tomball schools at last night’s school board meeting. Located within the Juergen Road Complex, just across 99 from the new stadium, the new schools will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate, and Tomball West High School. The...
Eater
Golf Legend Tiger Woods Is Launching a Massive Putting Complex in Katy This December
Tiger Woods is bringing his footprint and golfing legacy to Katy this December. The golf champion and his team are slated to open the fifth location of Popstroke, a Florida-born golf and entertainment complex, at 23110 Grand Circle Boulevard in early December, according to a spokesperson. The two-story complex will...
fox26houston.com
Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
coveringkaty.com
New Principals for Hutsell and Shafer Elementary Schools
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Shauntá Smith is the new principal at Hutsell Elementary and Kristi Gonzales is the new principal at Shafer Elementary. Shauntá Smith replaces Margie Blount’s who retired as Hutsell's principal. Smith has 20 years of educational experience and began her career...
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
KWTX
Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Legendary R&B Singer Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates, 2 Stops in Texas
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer Anita Baker has announced special tour dates for 2023. The 15-city tour, produced by Live Nation, launches on February 11 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida with stops in Dallas and Houston. The tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of the iconic singer's debut album, "The...
cw39.com
Humble resident won $1 million off of Powerball lottery ticket
DALLAS (KDAF) — There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren’t having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Humble...
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
He was 25 years old, police say.
fox44news.com
Two arrested in Bryan double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a September double homicide in Bryan. Bryan Police say 30-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom, of Caldwell, has been arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of Injury to a Child, and two counts of Tampering with Evidence in his connection with this case.
defendernetwork.com
Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store
In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
Montgomery man identified as one of the victims in Dallas air show crash
HOUSTON — People nationwide are mourning the loss of six people who died after a mid-air plane crash in Dallas. A lot of local connections to this tragic story have emerged. The two historic military planes that collided and crashed were kept at a hangar in Conroe. The B-17...
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
'It's going to be very powerful': School named after Black woman who served as mayor of Fulshear
"I hope the students who will go to Viola Gilmore Randle Elementary will remember who she was. She was a public servant. She was a pioneer. She was a Fulshear icon."
kwhi.com
ROSALES FAMILY MEDICAL EXPENSES FUNDRAISER ON WEDNESDAY
The Bellville Police Department is holding a drive thru fundraiser for the Rosales family coming up on Wednesday. Sgt. Chris Rosales and his wife Michelle’s daughter, Faith, who is just two years old, was injured in a terrible accident and had to be life flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital.
Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday. Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.
