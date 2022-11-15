Read full article on original website
Oregon ready for 'knock back tackle game' against Utah
It's no secret that in the last few years, Utah has used its tight end room like few schools in the country. Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe have become an incredible pass-catching and run-blocking duo, giving defense fits up and down the field. With Kuithe out for the rest of...
Ducks to face one of the nation's top corners in Utah's Clark Phillips
Oregon's pass attack will square off with one of the nation's best pass defenses which features one of the top coverage players. Utah ranks top in the Pac-12 in pass defense. They've allowed just 206.5 yards per game this season. Only USC has thrown for more than 300 yards. The...
Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’
Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Offense vs Arizona State's Defense
The college football regular season is beginning to wind down. Oregon State (7-3, 4-3) is set to make its final road trip of the campaign on Saturday when it travels to Arizona State (3-7, 2-5), which will take the field at Sun Devil Stadium for the last time in 2022.
DawgmanRadio: Breaking down the Oregon reactions and Senior Week with Colorado on the horizon
The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - provide an overview today of the things they heard from the Washington coaches and players after their historic 37-34 win at No. 6 Oregon, starting with Head Coach Kalen DeBoer and the main talking points from his Monday press conference. Also spoke to how short-handed they were in the secondary once Jordan Perryman went out of the game early, as well as DeBoer's calm, cool demeanor, and how he is the same cool customer as quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington
Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
Tennessee and Utah making late push for the 2023 No. 5 EDGE Tausili Akana | College Football Recruit
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Brandon Huffman discuss Tennessee and Utah emerging as two potential teams for Tausili Akana.
WATCH: Cory Stover, Rejzohn Wright, and Blue Adams Preview Arizona State
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Wednesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
WATCH: Kris Hutson has confidence in Oregon's QB situation
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson talks about preparing for Utah with questions of Bo Nix being available for the game, while also having full confidence in backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield if Nix can't play. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind
In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Oregon dominates Montana State despite loss of N’Faly Dante
The Oregon Ducks responded to a loss in dominating fashion with an 81-51 win over Montana State Tuesday night in
Following Big Win Over Oregon, Kicker Peyton Henry Got A Text That Meant A Lot To Him
On Saturday, with nearly 57,000 fans screaming and the game on the line, Husky kicker Peyton Henry walked on the field and confidently hit the game-winning field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving Washington an improbable 37-34 come-from-behind win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The kick came from a point and at an angle that was very familiar for the sixth-year senior, but he told the media on Tuesday, his miss in 2018 wasn't really on his mind...
What They're Saying: Arizona State Interim Head Coach Shaun Aguano on No. 23 Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Arizona State interim head coach Shaun Aguano fielded questions regarding Oregon State in his Monday...
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
How to watch Oregon vs. Montana State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The Montana State Bobcats' road trip will continue as they head to Matthew Knight Arena at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Oregon Ducks. The Bobcats aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out. While not quite a...
True Crime Tuesday: Accused Springfield murderer sought after 2004 disappearance
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to track down a man they say shot and killed a family friend in 2004 in Springfield, Oregon.
More Ore. sheriffs refuse to enforce new magazine capacity limit law
ALBANY, Ore. — More Oregon sheriff’s departments say they will not enforce newly passed Ballot Measure 114, which bans the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Last week, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan proclaimed she would not enforce the law in her jurisdiction. According...
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
