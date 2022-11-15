ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’

Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

DawgmanRadio: Breaking down the Oregon reactions and Senior Week with Colorado on the horizon

The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - provide an overview today of the things they heard from the Washington coaches and players after their historic 37-34 win at No. 6 Oregon, starting with Head Coach Kalen DeBoer and the main talking points from his Monday press conference. Also spoke to how short-handed they were in the secondary once Jordan Perryman went out of the game early, as well as DeBoer's calm, cool demeanor, and how he is the same cool customer as quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington

Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Cory Stover, Rejzohn Wright, and Blue Adams Preview Arizona State

Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Wednesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

WATCH: Kris Hutson has confidence in Oregon's QB situation

Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson talks about preparing for Utah with questions of Bo Nix being available for the game, while also having full confidence in backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield if Nix can't play. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Following Big Win Over Oregon, Kicker Peyton Henry Got A Text That Meant A Lot To Him

On Saturday, with nearly 57,000 fans screaming and the game on the line, Husky kicker Peyton Henry walked on the field and confidently hit the game-winning field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving Washington an improbable 37-34 come-from-behind win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The kick came from a point and at an angle that was very familiar for the sixth-year senior, but he told the media on Tuesday, his miss in 2018 wasn't really on his mind...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win

The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

247Sports

