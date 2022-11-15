Washington co-Defensive Coordinator William Inge had his hands full Saturday at Oregon. Jordan Perryman got hurt early on, and other players had to come in and out at various points due to getting a little dinged up. But with this week being Senior Week and this weekend's game versus Colorado the last one for 11 scholarship seniors and graduates, as well as two walk-on players, it's fitting Inge will remember one senior player in particular when looking back on who made a difference in the three-point win over the No. 6 Ducks.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO