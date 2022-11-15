Read full article on original website
Ducks to face one of the nation's top corners in Utah's Clark Phillips
Oregon's pass attack will square off with one of the nation's best pass defenses which features one of the top coverage players. Utah ranks top in the Pac-12 in pass defense. They've allowed just 206.5 yards per game this season. Only USC has thrown for more than 300 yards. The...
Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Offense vs Arizona State's Defense
The college football regular season is beginning to wind down. Oregon State (7-3, 4-3) is set to make its final road trip of the campaign on Saturday when it travels to Arizona State (3-7, 2-5), which will take the field at Sun Devil Stadium for the last time in 2022.
Oregon ready for 'knock back tackle game' against Utah
It's no secret that in the last few years, Utah has used its tight end room like few schools in the country. Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe have become an incredible pass-catching and run-blocking duo, giving defense fits up and down the field. With Kuithe out for the rest of...
WATCH: Cory Stover, Rejzohn Wright, and Blue Adams Preview Arizona State
Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Wednesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
William Inge will remember one play in particular when looking back at the Oregon win
Washington co-Defensive Coordinator William Inge had his hands full Saturday at Oregon. Jordan Perryman got hurt early on, and other players had to come in and out at various points due to getting a little dinged up. But with this week being Senior Week and this weekend's game versus Colorado the last one for 11 scholarship seniors and graduates, as well as two walk-on players, it's fitting Inge will remember one senior player in particular when looking back on who made a difference in the three-point win over the No. 6 Ducks.
WATCH: Kris Hutson has confidence in Oregon's QB situation
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson talks about preparing for Utah with questions of Bo Nix being available for the game, while also having full confidence in backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield if Nix can't play. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind
In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
Following Big Win Over Oregon, Kicker Peyton Henry Got A Text That Meant A Lot To Him
On Saturday, with nearly 57,000 fans screaming and the game on the line, Husky kicker Peyton Henry walked on the field and confidently hit the game-winning field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving Washington an improbable 37-34 come-from-behind win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The kick came from a point and at an angle that was very familiar for the sixth-year senior, but he told the media on Tuesday, his miss in 2018 wasn't really on his mind...
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Oregon dominates Montana State despite loss of N’Faly Dante
The Oregon Ducks responded to a loss in dominating fashion with an 81-51 win over Montana State Tuesday night in
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series
The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110
I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
True Crime Tuesday: Accused Springfield murderer sought after 2004 disappearance
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to track down a man they say shot and killed a family friend in 2004 in Springfield, Oregon.
Eugene Hardware Store worker advises winterizing homes early this year
EUGENE, Ore. -- Local hardware store employee Doug White says it's time to start winterizing your home as the cold temperatures are setting in a bit early this year. "The cold got here a little early. I think it might have caught some people by surprise, and we may have a long winter coming ahead of us. Get everything taken care of ahead of time so you can sit back and be comfortable," White said.
The University Of Oregon Intends To Create Revolutionary Battery Technology
Revolutionary Battery Technology: A research team that is being led by Oregon State University has plans to develop a new rechargeable battery. If successful, this battery could reduce the need for environmentally destructive mining of rare minerals such as nickel and lithium, and it could also speed up the transition to clean energy.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
One stabbed in fight on 16th Avenue, Eugene police report
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people are receiving medical treatment after a three-person fight that left one with stab wounds and another with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Monday, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, at about 3:33 p.m. on November 14, a man and his girlfriend were...
Passenger suffers "life threatening injuries" after Friday night crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a passenger was taken to the hospital with "life threatening injuries" following a crash Friday. Police said the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Highway 126 at the 28th Street overpass. A 2005 Chevrolet pickup hit...
LARGE CONTINGENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG, MAN ARRESTED
A large contingent of law enforcement officials descended into downtown Roseburg late Wednesday morning, and eventually arrested a man, though few details are available regarding the situation, at this time. The suspect went into a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street, made some brief comments, displayed a...
