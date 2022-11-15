ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Cory Stover, Rejzohn Wright, and Blue Adams Preview Arizona State

Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Wednesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives from...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

William Inge will remember one play in particular when looking back at the Oregon win

Washington co-Defensive Coordinator William Inge had his hands full Saturday at Oregon. Jordan Perryman got hurt early on, and other players had to come in and out at various points due to getting a little dinged up. But with this week being Senior Week and this weekend's game versus Colorado the last one for 11 scholarship seniors and graduates, as well as two walk-on players, it's fitting Inge will remember one senior player in particular when looking back on who made a difference in the three-point win over the No. 6 Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Kris Hutson has confidence in Oregon's QB situation

Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson talks about preparing for Utah with questions of Bo Nix being available for the game, while also having full confidence in backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield if Nix can't play. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Following Big Win Over Oregon, Kicker Peyton Henry Got A Text That Meant A Lot To Him

On Saturday, with nearly 57,000 fans screaming and the game on the line, Husky kicker Peyton Henry walked on the field and confidently hit the game-winning field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving Washington an improbable 37-34 come-from-behind win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The kick came from a point and at an angle that was very familiar for the sixth-year senior, but he told the media on Tuesday, his miss in 2018 wasn't really on his mind...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series

The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110

I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Eugene Hardware Store worker advises winterizing homes early this year

EUGENE, Ore. -- Local hardware store employee Doug White says it's time to start winterizing your home as the cold temperatures are setting in a bit early this year. "The cold got here a little early. I think it might have caught some people by surprise, and we may have a long winter coming ahead of us. Get everything taken care of ahead of time so you can sit back and be comfortable," White said.
EUGENE, OR
focushillsboro.com

The University Of Oregon Intends To Create Revolutionary Battery Technology

Revolutionary Battery Technology: A research team that is being led by Oregon State University has plans to develop a new rechargeable battery. If successful, this battery could reduce the need for environmentally destructive mining of rare minerals such as nickel and lithium, and it could also speed up the transition to clean energy.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

One stabbed in fight on 16th Avenue, Eugene police report

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people are receiving medical treatment after a three-person fight that left one with stab wounds and another with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Monday, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, at about 3:33 p.m. on November 14, a man and his girlfriend were...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LARGE CONTINGENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG, MAN ARRESTED

A large contingent of law enforcement officials descended into downtown Roseburg late Wednesday morning, and eventually arrested a man, though few details are available regarding the situation, at this time. The suspect went into a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street, made some brief comments, displayed a...
ROSEBURG, OR
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy