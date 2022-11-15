ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: David Shaw gets asked about being on the hot seat, rivalry game against Cal

By Kevin Borba
 1 day ago

The Stanford head coach fielded a couple questions about his job security

Once a program of great success and tradition, Stanford has now become the laughing stock of the West coast where talented recruits have come and been wasted over the past five seasons.

It is no secret that head coach David Shaw was once widely regarded as one of the best minds in the country, but the head ball coach is now finishing up his third losing season in four years. That one winning season came in the 2020 shortened season due to COVID. The schemes have looked outdated and have consistently been proven to not work, yet Shaw has made no schematic or staff adjustments.

The fan base is beyond upset with not only the lack of on the field success, but also the off the field accountability from Shaw. Multiple times throughout the season he has cited injuries and players not being able to make all the plays necessary as the reasons they are struggling. While he isn't entirely wrong, it also doesn't appear that he has made proper adjustments on either side of the ball nor is he willing to admit he is partially to blame.  It has gotten so bad that the Cardinal have been ranked as one of the worst teams in college football.

When speaking to the media today ahead of Stanford's game against Cal, I felt it was not only fair, but the right time to ask Shaw about whether or not he felt like he deserved to be on the hot seat and whether or not he is still the right guy for the job.

Shaw fielded that question and one other about where he stands as the head coach, and it likely won't be the answer that the fan base was hoping for.

David Shaw Press Conference Big Game Weekvideo1011210226 (; 24:35)

