ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, WI

Marshall and Waterloo schools set stages

By By Courier Staff
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmnZJ_0jC6ZniB00

Marshall Public Schools and Waterloo High School are putting the finishing touches on their musicals this week, which open Nov. 18. They are performing “Cinderella” and “Dead to the Last Drop,” respectively.

Marshall Public Schools

Marshall Public Schools students will showcase the enchanted edition of “Cinderella” this weekend. The enchanted version is inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay of the classic fairytale starring Brandy and Whitney Houston.

There will be three performances at the Marshall Elementary Stage:

Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

Advanced ticket sales limited to 165 general admission seats per show at $5 each and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/49n3d28u.

Waterloo Middle and High School

A cast comprised of Waterloo High School and Middle School students will be performing “Dead to the Last Drop” by Ken Jones, an interactive murder mystery.

The comedic mystery takes place in a coffeehouse and bookstore called Café Caffeine. During the show, the cast will lead the audience through a maze of twists and turns culminating with four possible killers and four possible endings.

There will be three, free showings at the Waterloo High School stage:

Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Madison Starbucks takes part in nationwide strike

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Starbucks is striking in solidarity, as stores across the nation take part in the ‘Red Cup Rebellion.’. The participating location on the Capitol Square unionized in July. Across the United States, union workers are calling for Starbucks to fully staff all union stores and meet them at the bargaining table.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
wissports.net

Isaac Bunker of Monroe selected to receive Joe Thomas Award

Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Monroe's Isaac Bunker as the 2022 recipient of the Joe Thomas Award as the most outstanding senior offensive lineman in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Monroe has been dominant in the running game again this year, with two...
MONROE, WI
Daily Cardinal

Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.

Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
STOUGHTON, WI
Radio Ink

Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee

Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wktysports.com

La Crosse’s Davis has arguably best game of career, as Badgers hold off UW-GB

La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said in the last couple weeks of November, it will be conducting extra patrols enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws. In partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, MPD is conducting the extra patrols with the help of traffic overtime grants...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Overnight lane closures scheduled for Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection this week

MADISON, Wis. — Several lanes at one of Madison’s busiest intersections will have nightly lane closures this week starting Wednesday. The closures will primarily impact South Blair Street and East Wilson Street as crews work to complete pavement markings on the newly redesigned intersection. ﻿ Closures will start at 9 p.m. Wednesday night and run until 6 a.m. the following...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison Police Department employees have been arrested in three separate incidents over the past two weeks, an MPD spokesperson acknowledged Thursday morning. The police department did not identify who the workers are nor did it say when the arrests occurred during that span. The MPD...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Firearm explodes at shooting range in southeast Wisconsin, one sent to hospital

EAGLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were injured, and one was transported to a local hospital after a firearm exploded at a shooting range in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, at 11:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning, deputies alongside the Kettle Moraine Fire District were sent to McMiller Sports Complex in the town of Eagle for a report of three people injured due to a firearm exploding.
EAGLE, WI
mediafeed.org

This is how much the University of Wisconsin really costs

The University of Wisconsin (UW) – Madison is a well-respected research institution with a focus on genomes, agriculture, and medicine. UW Madison tuition is $10,720 for in-state students and $38,608 for out-of-state students. In comparison, the national average for public four-year schools is $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
MADISON, WI
The Courier

The Courier

Waterloo, WI
104
Followers
333
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Courier has been serving the Waterloo, Marshall and surrounding communities since 1872. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at couriernews.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/waterloo_marshall/

Comments / 0

Community Policy