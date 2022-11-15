Marshall and Waterloo schools set stages

Marshall Public Schools and Waterloo High School are putting the finishing touches on their musicals this week, which open Nov. 18. They are performing “Cinderella” and “Dead to the Last Drop,” respectively.

Marshall Public Schools

Marshall Public Schools students will showcase the enchanted edition of “Cinderella” this weekend. The enchanted version is inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay of the classic fairytale starring Brandy and Whitney Houston.

There will be three performances at the Marshall Elementary Stage:

Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.Nov. 20 at 2 p.m.

Advanced ticket sales limited to 165 general admission seats per show at $5 each and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/49n3d28u.

Waterloo Middle and High School

A cast comprised of Waterloo High School and Middle School students will be performing “Dead to the Last Drop” by Ken Jones, an interactive murder mystery.

The comedic mystery takes place in a coffeehouse and bookstore called Café Caffeine. During the show, the cast will lead the audience through a maze of twists and turns culminating with four possible killers and four possible endings.

There will be three, free showings at the Waterloo High School stage:

Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.