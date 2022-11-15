Read full article on original website
Collider
Brendan Fraser Calls 'Batgirl' Cancellation “Heartbreaking," Champions Leslie Grace
Brendan Fraser will likely, and deservedly, return to the limelight in some months. That’s if he hasn’t already, thanks to the glowing acclaim that his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film The Whale has received. But while the critically acclaimed drama might have earned him long-overdue respect as a serious actor, Fraser had another project in his back pocket that would surely have reinstated him among the comic book community. Fraser was supposed to appear as the villainous Firefly in the DC film Batgirl, but the project was unceremoniously dropped by Warner Brothers back in August. In a new GQ profile, the actor voiced his dismay over the decision.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ director reveals unlikely connection between Quantumania and Beatlemania
It seems like Abbey Road Studios has a predilection for invertebrates. After The Beatles (whose original name was Silver Beetles, by the way), it’s now Ant-Man and The Wasp’s turn to take over the infamous London studios. There are only a few months left until Marvel fans get...
wegotthiscovered.com
An all-star epic that’s an ‘Avengers’ movie in everything but name makes its annual streaming splash
If you were called upon to name a 2012 big budget blockbuster that featured a recognizable cast of stars inhabiting a myriad of iconic roles partnering up to do battle against a pale-skinned threat with designs on taking over the universe, then we’d feel pretty confident Rise of the Guardians wouldn’t be the first title on your lips.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Stranger Things’ Star Joseph Quinn Joins ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’
Eddie Munson is back to fight more monsters, only this time, he won’t be able to shred on his guitar. Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn has joined the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel spin-off to John Krasinski‘s acclaimed horror franchise. He is set to play a leading role opposite Black Panther favorite Lupita Nyong’o, who boarded the project earlier this month. Day One will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, who recently received praise for his indie hit Pig, making it the first entry in the Quiet Place pantheon not to be helmed by Krasinski himself. However, though nothing is publicly known about it’s plot details at this time, the film’s story is reportedly set to be based on an idea from Krasinski that will help set up a full-blown Quiet Place cinematic universe for the future.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
Gizmodo
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the classic cartoon “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died, friends and Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed. He was 66. According to friend and fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, Conroy died Thursday after being ill. Pershing memorialized...
disneydining.com
Sabatoge, Robin Williams, and Disney- How the Studio Tried to Keep Williams to Itself
Once upon a time, Robin Williams took on two very dissimilar roles and really upset the House of Mouse. The beloved actor first signed on to play the role of a rapping bat named Batty in FernGully:The Last Rainforest. The film’s message about environmentalism inspired Williams, and he agreed despite the stigma at the time of live-action actors doing voice work for animation.
Leonardo DiCaprio Held His 48th Birthday Party, And I’m Genuinely Surprised By How Impressive The Guest List Was
Apparently my invite must have gotten lost in the mail. Every now and then, a celebrity has a birthday party where the guest list is extremely 1%. It makes you think either “damn, all famous people are friends with each other” or “wow, the Illuminati is real.”
John Mayer’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait ‘Til You See The 22-Year-Old He Was Caught With!
John Mayer was just spotted with a much younger actress— Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka— and their outing has caused quite the stir on Twitter and elsewhere from fans who are wondering if the two are dating or romantically involved. Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, were seen by paparazzi on what appeared to be a dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant last weekend in Santa Monica, California. The idea of the “Daughters” singer possibly dating Shipka caused lots of controversy on social media, with many of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star’s fans expressing their concerns regarding their notable age gap.
ComicBook
Man of Steel Star Makes Surprise Appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and it's definitely a hit. Wakanda Forever is doing pretty well critically with a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 84% and an A CinemaScore. The film shows fans what will happen to the mantle of Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to a major character from the comics, with Namor the Submariner making his first appearance in a live-action film. Not only that, but the sequel is also loaded with some interesting cameos, like one DC Studios actor. One Man of Steel Star appears briefly in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and you'll be surprised to find out who. Tread lightly if you haven't seen the film because there are spoilers ahead.
‘I didn’t have a single audition for a year’: Goonies and Indiana Jones child star Ke Huy Quan on finding fame again
Ke Huy Quan is welling up. Behind black-rimmed glasses, the former child star’s eyes are reddening. His voice starts to wobble as he talks about finding fame for the second time round with the phenomenal success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, this year’s most wildly imaginative breakout film. “It’s incredible. I’m still pinching myself every day. I can’t believe this is real.”
epicstream.com
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Alexa Nikolas claims Seth MacFarlane ‘hired me to abuse me’ over job at ‘Family Guy’
Former Zoey101 star Alexa Nikolas, who has spoken out repeatedly about the alleged inappropriate behavior of show creator Dan Schneider, has now made similar claims regarding the behind-the-scenes atmosphere of Family Guy. Nikolas guest starred on the show’s season nine episode “Brothers & Sisters.” In a series of Tweets posted earlier today Nikolas has called creator and showrunner Seth MacFarlane a “creep” and alleged that he hired young actresses in order to prey upon them.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com
What does ‘Imperius Rex’ mean, and why did Namor say it in ‘Wakanda Forever?’
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At long last, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to the world to go see in theaters, and it’s every bit as heartbreaking, reverent, and action-packed as we expected from the return to Wakanda in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, and introduces an excellent new villain in Namor.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series Next Year
Quentin Tarantino has disclosed that he has plans to step back into television, looking to shoot an eight-episode series in 2023. The film director shared news of the project Wednesday night while promoting his new book, “Cinema Speculation,” at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell. The filmmaker wasn’t forthright with narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2005. Since then he has flirted with venturing back, with reports emerging in February that the director was in talks to helm installments of FX’s “Justified”...
‘It sucks’: Super Mario Bros alum John Leguizamo slams ‘unfortunate’ casting of Chris Pratt as Mario in new reboot amid diversity row
Super Mario Bros. alum John Leguizamo has criticized the casting of Chris Pratt in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The 62-year-old actor, who portrayed the role of Luigi in the 1993 live-action film, spoke with Indiewire Tuesday on the topic of the animated movie that is due in theaters next year.
Daniel Craig Breaks Out Of His 007 Persona In Hilarious New Belvedere Vodka Ad Directed By Taika Waititi
For viewers in their 20s and 30s, Daniel Craig is their James Bond. When he took the role over in 2006, the franchise was in dire need of new blood, the kind of reboot that someone could carry into the future. They found that new blood with Craig's dark and gritty performance, combining the brooding aura of Timothy Dalton with the charm of Pierce Brosnan.
