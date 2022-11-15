ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Governor Parson announces $410 million in water infrastructure grants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure as well as lead service line inventories. Several Ozarks communities will receive money from the grants. CLICK HERE for...
A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
Missouri Minute: Officials drop efforts to seize cannabis proceeds stopped in Kansas; Thanksgiving travel up 1.5%

Federal officials have filed a motion to dismiss the pursuit of over $150,000 seized in Kansas from legal marijuana sales in Kansas City, Missouri. An armored truck was pulled over in Kansas while it was driving from Missouri to Colorado last year, leaving officials in a legal gray area since the money was traced back sales conducted legally under Missouri law. Plus, Thanksgiving travel is projected to increase this year, according to a new report from AAA. More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday, up 1.5% from last year and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. And, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $6 million to two Kansas City nonprofits to support education and antiracism. Check out the business news below to start your Thursday.
Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri

It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
Missouri Minute: Baristas strike in 'Red Cup Rebellion'; St. Louis Fed chief signals rate hikes

Starbucks baristas in Missouri joined a national strike Thursday. Dubbed the Red Cup Rebellion, the walkout at more than 100 of the coffee chain's stores sought to raise awareness of ongoing unionization efforts on a day Starbucks gave out red holiday cups to customers. Elsewhere, the Commerce Department reported retail sales rose 1.3% from September to October after no increase the month before. The growth was attributed largely to car sales and gas prices. And, in the Federal Reserve Bank's continued fight against inflation, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard signaled Thursday that he remains hawkish. Those stories and the rest of your Friday business headlines are below.
MDC Reports Missouri Hunters Took Eight Black Bears This Season

Missouri’s second black-bear hunting season ran Oct. 17–26 with eight bears taken out of a maximum harvest of 40. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May...
Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine

Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
Missouri Minute: Google to pay $392 million settlement; EPA to investigate St. Charles water contamination

A St. Louis court issued a nationwide injunction Monday aimed at indefinitely blocking the student loan relief program proposed by the Biden administration. This is the second court to rule against the debt relief plan after a judge in Texas ruled the plan “unconstitutional.” Meanwhile the U.S. Department of Labor is investigating a meatpacking plant in Sedalia for child labor violations after finding evidence in other states. And, Google has agreed to pay about $392 million to Missouri and 39 other states to settle a lawsuit alleging the search engine tracked users who opted out of location services. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
Missouri House Democrats say a new map is only one reason for gains this election

A new Missouri House district map is just one possible reason why House Democrats will have three more lawmakers in the upcoming session. The new map, drawn by a bipartisan commission earlier in the year, created a more competitive electoral map, with more seats up for grabs for Democrats in areas including Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.
