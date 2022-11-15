ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

KFVS12

Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO

Bridge girders delivered in Jackson, MO
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau school grants

Cape Girardeau school grants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

No deer harvested yet in Cape Girardeau urban hunt

No deer harvested yet in Cape Girardeau urban hunt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co.

Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

High Angle Rescue training in Cape Girardeau

High Angle Rescue training in Cape Girardeau

An outpouring of support at a time of tragedy. That's how a Sikeston family describes the 4 day searching for their missing loved one in Carter County.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO

Sikeston grandfather goes missing while hunting in Carter County, MO
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

City of Cape Girardeau says ‘no burn day’ on Wed.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city says Cape Girardeau is in a burn advisory status and a “no burn day” on Wednesday, November 16. According to city leaders, you can check cityofcape.org/fire on any day you intend to burn. They said conditions are favorable for fire to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Central teacher recognized as ‘outstanding educator’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central High School teacher was named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator. According to a release, Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17. He was awarded with a $1,000 Visa Gift Card, “Best Teacher Ever” coffee mug; certificate...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Food insecurity in Mayfield

Food insecurity in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY
missouriindependent.com

Missouri man awarded $441,000 after rocking chair collapses in state office

A defective rocking chair will cost Missouri taxpayers $441,000, the Southern District Court of Appeals ruled Monday. In a case stemming from a 2015 accident at the Missouri Children’s Division office in Sikeston, the court ruled that Kenneth Gilmore, a grandfather injured when a rocking chair collapsed during a supervised visitation, must be compensated for his medical and other costs.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge

Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
MyArkLaMiss

ASP special agent “seriously injured” after attack by Union County football player

RECTOR, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–An Arkansas State Police special agent “sustained serious injuries” after being attacked by a Union County football player during a game Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler, Special Agent Mark Vavak was allegedly attacked by a Strong-Huttig football team member. He had been assisting the Rector school […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
Atlas Obscura

Bollinger Mill and Buford Covered Bridge

Pre-dating the American Civil War, Bollinger Mill is one of the most stunning sights in Missouri. It was even on the Missouri Bicentennial stamp in 2021. It is one of the only mills to feature a covered bridge side by side. The Buford Covered bridge adjoining the mill is one of only four covered bridges remaining in Missouri.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

New Cape Emergency Operations Center planned for Klaus Park leads to concerns from community

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some concerns over a popular park in the City of Jackson, Mo., are growing as there is discussions to construct a new building. Cape Girardeau County leaders met up with members of the community who regularly visit Klaus Park met on Wednesday, November 16, to discuss plans for a new Emergency Operations Center building and the concerns on possible impacts it would have on the park and recreational activities.
JACKSON, MO

