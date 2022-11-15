ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Business Insider

Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada's US Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats

Explore more race results below. Democratic US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats maintain control of the US Senate. The contentious race in the swing state was among the most-watched in the nation. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results.
NEVADA STATE
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
ARIZONA STATE

