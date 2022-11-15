Read full article on original website
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. TannerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, was brilliantly and efficiently designed in 1906CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Veteran with painful diabetic condition finds breakthrough in Kansas City area
Jim Franklin was diagnosed with painful diabetic neuropathy. He thought his life was over. Until he went to KC Pain Centers and found relief.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Baristas strike in 'Red Cup Rebellion'; St. Louis Fed chief signals rate hikes
Starbucks baristas in Missouri joined a national strike Thursday. Dubbed the Red Cup Rebellion, the walkout at more than 100 of the coffee chain's stores sought to raise awareness of ongoing unionization efforts on a day Starbucks gave out red holiday cups to customers. Elsewhere, the Commerce Department reported retail sales rose 1.3% from September to October after no increase the month before. The growth was attributed largely to car sales and gas prices. And, in the Federal Reserve Bank's continued fight against inflation, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard signaled Thursday that he remains hawkish. Those stories and the rest of your Friday business headlines are below.
missouribusinessalert.com
The Sewing Labs apprenticeship program opens pathways for KC residents
Brooklin Dingley knew from the time she was a child that she wanted to work in the fashion industry. She just had to find the path to get there. As the oldest of seven siblings in a family with a limited income, college wasn’t a realistic option. But Dingley,...
missouribusinessalert.com
Winners revealed: LaunchKC awards $300K in rebooted grants competition
LaunchKC’s cornerstone grants celebration returned Tuesday after a four-year hiatus, awarding six Kansas City startups — from gaming and edtech to IoT and healthcare — with $50,000 each in non-dilutive grants. “A win for these companies is a win for Kansas City,” said Becca Castro, strategic initiatives...
missouribusinessalert.com
Workers at this Kansas City train facility have been striking for 3 weeks, with no end in sight
More than 100 workers at Wabtec have been on strike since Oct. 27 — protesting low wages, misclassification of jobs and safety — and say they aren’t likely to stop anytime soon. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1464 represents 118 members in the Kansas City...
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go like this: People who live in Kansas City love it, while people from out of town hate it. At this moment, it seems that the group of people who hate the outgoing airport is, well, everyone. For years, Kansas Citians debated whether to replace the […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Nonprofit expects rise in evictions this winter
The KC nonprofit CHES expects to see a rise in evictions this holiday season, but hopes help now can lower the risk
Kansas City to ask for extra tax on recreational marijuana purchases
Once recreational marijuana can be purchased, Missouri will collect 6% of the tax revenue, but cities like Kansas City can ask for 3% too.
kcur.org
A 'tripledemic' of respiratory illnesses is quickly exhausting a short-staffed Kansas City hospital
Influenza cases continue to rise even as RSV and COVID-19 case numbers are plateauing across the Kansas City area. Children's Mercy staffers are picking up extra shifts as they treat more patients than the hospital can handle. Jennifer Watts entered a media briefing Thursday a few minutes behind schedule. Watts,...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Officials drop efforts to seize cannabis proceeds stopped in Kansas; Thanksgiving travel up 1.5%
Federal officials have filed a motion to dismiss the pursuit of over $150,000 seized in Kansas from legal marijuana sales in Kansas City, Missouri. An armored truck was pulled over in Kansas while it was driving from Missouri to Colorado last year, leaving officials in a legal gray area since the money was traced back sales conducted legally under Missouri law. Plus, Thanksgiving travel is projected to increase this year, according to a new report from AAA. More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday, up 1.5% from last year and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. And, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $6 million to two Kansas City nonprofits to support education and antiracism. Check out the business news below to start your Thursday.
missouribusinessalert.com
Royals envision $2B downtown ballpark district, ‘largest public-private investment in KC history’
Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman has officially announced what’s long been expected – he intends to move the team downtown as part of what he described as a $2 billion redevelopment plan. “A new home would be a far better investment, both for local taxpayer dollars already...
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri.
KMBC.com
Giving Machine, the vending machine for charity, returns to Kansas City for the holidays
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Instead of swapping swipes for snacks, this vending machine, back in a busy Kansas City area, helps serve the greater good. The Giving Machines are returning to Kansas City's Crown Center for the 2022 holiday season. With a swipe of your card, you can donate...
Johnson County allocates $1M for affordable housing project
Johnson County leaders voted to invest $1 million to support the Prairiebrooke Townhomes project in Gardner, Kansas.
Economist: Kansas City Royals' economic impact claims for new $2B stadium complex 'not credible'
(The Center Square) — When the Kansas City Royals publicly addressed their desire to have a new $2 billion ballpark complex built with a stadium district surrounding it, team CEO John Sherman’s note included numbers on the potential impact on the local economy. Sherman said that the team will be looking for a new stadium to replace Kauffman Stadium when the team’s lease expires in 2031 for the proposed stadium complex. ...
KCATA tackled its driver shortage. Now, bus drivers want to see more change
Will Howard knows exactly why bus drivers in Kansas City are stepping away from the steering wheel. “We just had an 18-year veteran say they can’t do it anymore,” said Howard, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287, the operator union representing bus drivers in Kansas City. “She’s working at the water department now.” Since […] The post <strong>KCATA tackled its driver shortage. Now, bus drivers want to see more change</strong> appeared first on The Beacon.
bluevalleypost.com
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
Children’s Mercy Hospital out of beds to treat sick kids
Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital asks for a national emergency declaration after running out of beds to treat kids with RSV and flu.
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light District
Mainstreet Theatre in the Power & Light District, Kansas City, Missouri.Ed Roberts, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2007, the historic Mainstreet Theatre located at 1400 Main St. in downtown Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This theatre was also formerly known as the Empire Theatre.
