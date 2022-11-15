ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Baristas strike in 'Red Cup Rebellion'; St. Louis Fed chief signals rate hikes

Starbucks baristas in Missouri joined a national strike Thursday. Dubbed the Red Cup Rebellion, the walkout at more than 100 of the coffee chain's stores sought to raise awareness of ongoing unionization efforts on a day Starbucks gave out red holiday cups to customers. Elsewhere, the Commerce Department reported retail sales rose 1.3% from September to October after no increase the month before. The growth was attributed largely to car sales and gas prices. And, in the Federal Reserve Bank's continued fight against inflation, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard signaled Thursday that he remains hawkish. Those stories and the rest of your Friday business headlines are below.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Winners revealed: LaunchKC awards $300K in rebooted grants competition

LaunchKC’s cornerstone grants celebration returned Tuesday after a four-year hiatus, awarding six Kansas City startups — from gaming and edtech to IoT and healthcare — with $50,000 each in non-dilutive grants. “A win for these companies is a win for Kansas City,” said Becca Castro, strategic initiatives...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go like this: People who live in Kansas City love it, while people from out of town hate it. At this moment, it seems that the group of people who hate the outgoing airport is, well, everyone. For years, Kansas Citians debated whether to replace the […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Officials drop efforts to seize cannabis proceeds stopped in Kansas; Thanksgiving travel up 1.5%

Federal officials have filed a motion to dismiss the pursuit of over $150,000 seized in Kansas from legal marijuana sales in Kansas City, Missouri. An armored truck was pulled over in Kansas while it was driving from Missouri to Colorado last year, leaving officials in a legal gray area since the money was traced back sales conducted legally under Missouri law. Plus, Thanksgiving travel is projected to increase this year, according to a new report from AAA. More than 54 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday, up 1.5% from last year and nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. And, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $6 million to two Kansas City nonprofits to support education and antiracism. Check out the business news below to start your Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Center Square

Economist: Kansas City Royals' economic impact claims for new $2B stadium complex 'not credible'

(The Center Square) — When the Kansas City Royals publicly addressed their desire to have a new $2 billion ballpark complex built with a stadium district surrounding it, team CEO John Sherman’s note included numbers on the potential impact on the local economy. Sherman said that the team will be looking for a new stadium to replace Kauffman Stadium when the team’s lease expires in 2031 for the proposed stadium complex. ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

KCATA tackled its driver shortage. Now, bus drivers want to see more change

Will Howard knows exactly why bus drivers in Kansas City are stepping away from the steering wheel.  “We just had an 18-year veteran say they can’t do it anymore,” said Howard, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287, the operator union representing bus drivers in Kansas City. “She’s working at the water department now.” Since […] The post <strong>KCATA tackled its driver shortage. Now, bus drivers want to see more change</strong> appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy