Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO