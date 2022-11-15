Read full article on original website
Michael Frank Ciampi, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Michael Frank Ciampi of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Michael Frank Ciampi died Tuesday at Baxter Health.
Shirley Ann Weaver, 83, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Shirley Ann Weaver of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Shirley Ann Weaver died Sunday at her residence.
Shirley Spindler, 84, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements are pending for 84-year-old Shirley Spindler of Mountain Home at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Shirley Spindler died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Nancy Barry Mincey, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 80-year-old Nancy Barry Mincey of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Nancy Barry Mincey died Monday at Baxter Health.
Dale R. Smith, 84, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Dale R. Smith of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Dale Smith died Tuesday in Yellville.
Daniel Fisher, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old Daniel Fisher of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Daniel Fisher died Monday at Creekside Nursing Home.
Frank Brott, 74, Yellville (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements are pending for 74-year-old Frank Brott of Yellville at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Frank Brott died Monday at Baxter Health.
Daniel Allen Anderson, 74, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Daniel Allen Anderson of Lakeview are pending at Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services of Bull Shoals. Daniel Allen Anderson died Thursday at Baxter Health.
Vicki Lynn Bonsall Packer, 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Vicki Lynn Bonsall Packer, 71, passed away peacefully in her home, on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Vicki was born on January 28, 1951, in Clarinda, Iowa, to Reverend Allen and Martha Bean Bonsall. She graduated from Rison High School in 1969 and married Clyde on December...
William McLendon, 69, Lakeview (Burton)
Funeral arrangements for 69-year-old William McLendon of Lakeview are pending at Burton Funeral Home in Indianola, Mississippi.
Marie Ivy Stewart, 92, Mountain Home (Conner)
Marie Ivy Stewart ,92, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in Mountain Home. She was born June 22,1930, to Edward and Mary Ivy (Fitzpatrick) Jeffers in Manchester, England. Marie worked as a Registered Nurse and met her husband, Richard Stewart while working as a nurse. Marie and Richard united in marriage September 17,1966, in Chicago, Illinois. They moved to the Mountain Home area on April 1,1992, and made it their home.
Fatality confirmed in Sunday night Gassville fire
Approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were called to a blaze at Folk Art Antiques near the city limits of Gassville on U.S. Highway 62/412 West. Officials have confirmed a fatality but the identity has not been released at this time. The body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification and to determine the cause of death.
Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
Multiple buildings involved in fire between Gassville, Cotter
Photos courtesy of Gassville Fire Chief Michael Glotzl. Multiple buildings have been fully involved following a fire beginning Sunday around the line between the cities of Gassville and Cotter. At the most recent update, approximately 70 firefighters from 10 departments were on the scene battling the blaze. Gassville Fire Chief...
Ables, Stewart preview Shop with a Cop Fishing Derby
A new fishing tournament to benefit a local program for the holidays is two days away. The inaugural Shop with a Cop Fishing Derby is scheduled for Friday at Bull Shoals Lake Boat Dock. Mountain Home School Resource Officer Zach Ables and Eric Stewart of Clay Maxey Chevrolet are future...
Sharyn Rohder, 76, Melbourne (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 76-year-old Sharyn Rohder of Melbourne are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Sharyn Rohder died Monday at her residence.
General and water fund items approved during Gassville CC meeting
The Gassville City Council met in regular session Tuesday evening with one member absent. Mayor Jeff Braim has the report. All meeting minutes and other city news may be viewed on the official City of Gassville website at www.cityofgassville.org.
Woman killed when vehicle collides with 18-wheeler
A Van Buren County woman was killed when her vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler Monday afternoon in Searcy County. Forty-seven-year-old Julie Jackson of Dennard was pronounced dead, and the driver of the 18-wheeler, Deandra Robinson of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison with injuries.
Wednesday basketball results include MH freshman girls winning in NWA Classic semifinals
The Mountain Home freshman girls’ basketball team was able to advance to the championship game of the Northwest Arkansas Classic at Rogers. The Junior Lady Bombers defeated Harrison 48-34 on Wednesday. Jayla Yonkers led Mountain Home with 18 points. The Junior Lady Bombers improve to 4-0 on the season.
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
