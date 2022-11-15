ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

'This is a baby that was shot': Police reviewing video of shooting of 9-year-old inside Glen Burnie home

By Jessica Albert
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6HHv_0jC6WKlx00

'This is a baby that was shot': Police reviewing video of shooting of 9-year-old inside Glen Burnie 02:24

BALTIMORE -- Police activity awoke many residents in a Glen Burnie community early Sunday.

A 9-year-old child was inside a home after midnight when he was shot in his chest. The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anne Arundel County Police is reviewing home surveillance video camera and still investigating after gunfire came through the front door of a home on Lindera Court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qewxm_0jC6WKlx00
9-year-old child injured by bullet while inside Glen Burnie home Sunday 02:07

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for evidence to determine if the house was targeted or if the shooting was an accident.

"I just hate to see children suffer like that," neighbor Barry Merritt said. "My wife awakened me to all the police activity outside."

Anne Arundel County Police received a call from a local hospital just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning when a child was brought in with a gunshot wound.

Police learned the shooting happened at the child's home.

"What they haven't determined yet was if somebody was pointing a gun at the house and intended to shoot it or if maybe they were messing with, working with a weapon outside of the home and accidentally or negligently fired into the home," Anne Arundel Co. Police Lt. Lt. Jacklyn Davis said.

Neighbors told WJZ they were asleep at the time of the shooting, but woke up to the police lights outside.

"Trouble, gunfire, what have you, just doesn't work," Merritt said. "I mean, especially with children, you want to raise them right. When they get grown, you want them to live, right? Do the right things."

Police said the child is a fourth-grader.

Officers are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

"This was a 9-year-old child, a fourth-grader," Lt. Davis said. "To kind of put it in perspective, this is a baby that was shot in the chest and really could've easily lost his life."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Findings released in police shooting inside Baltimore barbershop that left two dead

BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General released its report into the findings of a police shooting inside a Baltimore barbershop that left two people dead in November 2021.Surveillance video and photos were released of the attack that happened along O'Donnell Street.Sgt. David burch was in the chair getting a haircut when Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop and started shooting.Barber Rafael Jeffers was shot before Sgt. Burch, who was off-duty, then pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying and shot Ortega six times times.Both Jeffers and Ortega died.    ...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

15-year-old injured in shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday evening in South Baltimore.Police searched the area of the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue and found a teen suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Fight inside Glen Burnie sports bar ends with shooting

GLEN BURNIE, MD – A fight inside Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill in Glen Burnie ended with one person shot. According to police, last night, just before midnight, an altercation took place inside the bar between two patrons. During the fight, one of the men produced a folding knife and held it by his side. “A witness separated the patrons, allowing one of them (the shooting suspect) to exit the bar. As the witness attempted to escort the shooting victim from the bar, the shooting suspect returned to the entrance of the bar with a black handgun and continued to The post Fight inside Glen Burnie sports bar ends with shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
wnav.com

Man Arrested for Homicide in Glen Burnie

Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 32-year-old man named Swaye Jay Powers Junior and charged him with homicide in the death of Vincent Eugen Rawlings the third. Both are from Glen Burnie. The incident reportedly occurred at 4:30 on Thursday morning (this morning) in the 7900 block of Benesch Circle in Glen Burnie. The younger man succumbed to stab wounds at an area hospital. Detectives believe that the stabbing stemmed from an earlier incident. Even though an arrest has been made detectives still are looking for more information and are asking for tips to be called in to (410) 222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Suicide note found from body of man recovered following Gaithersburg condo explosion

BALTIMORE - A man who was found dead after an explosion at a Gaithersburg Condominium died by suicide, firefighters said Friday.Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, made suicidal statements to neighbors, and officers found a suicide note, according to officials.Medical examiners said Quizon died of smoke inhalation and burns, by suicide.Quizon was reported missing since Nov. 9. Quizon's family members didn't know he owned a condo at the Gaithersburg building.At this point, investigation there is no indication that Quizon meant to hurt other people in the building.Investigators are looking into the appliances into the home to see if he may have turned the gas on the stove to kill himself.The massive explosion injured at least 14 people.Police are investigating the explosion as criminal activity.A fund has been set up to help those who have lost their homes. You can find more information here.Fire officials have yet to determine the cause. Baltimore's ATF office is involved in the investigation along with the Major Crimes Division of the county's police department.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man accused of raping child arrested days after featured on ID's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man who was featured on Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" was arrested days after the episode aired.Alex Bennett, accused of raping a child in 2020, made a national appearance on the series' Season 4 finale, titled "15 Seconds of Shame," on Nov. 9.Bennett was arrested on the East Coast on Nov. 15 after a tip came in following  the show aired that helped authorities develop his location further, and ultimately led to an arrest. The United States Marshals said Bennett was taken into custody by Deputies from the District of Maryland's Silver Shield unit,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Three juveniles arrested following morning carjacking, police chase

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles were taken into custody early Friday morning following an armed carjacking and police chase. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department were alerted of a vehicle pursuit traveling towards Cambridge from the Wicomico County area that originally initiated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City. Surrounding law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated a pursuit on two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped in Wicomico County, while the second continued into Dorchester County.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

25-year-old man killed in Southwest Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Southwest Baltimore Wednesday night. Police say at approximately 9:03PM, officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, for a report of a stabbing. Once at the scene, officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Mom, 2-Month-Old Infant Missing From York County

A 17-year-old girl and her 2-month-old baby have been missing from their York County home for weeks, according to a release by Missing Kids on Thursday, Nov. 17. Sonia Choc Chub and her daughter Lizabeth Pop Chub, born on Aug. 25, have not been seen Oct. 29, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
92K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy