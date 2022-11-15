'This is a baby that was shot': Police reviewing video of shooting of 9-year-old inside Glen Burnie home

'This is a baby that was shot': Police reviewing video of shooting of 9-year-old inside Glen Burnie 02:24

BALTIMORE -- Police activity awoke many residents in a Glen Burnie community early Sunday.

A 9-year-old child was inside a home after midnight when he was shot in his chest. The child was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Anne Arundel County Police is reviewing home surveillance video camera and still investigating after gunfire came through the front door of a home on Lindera Court.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for evidence to determine if the house was targeted or if the shooting was an accident.

"I just hate to see children suffer like that," neighbor Barry Merritt said. "My wife awakened me to all the police activity outside."

Anne Arundel County Police received a call from a local hospital just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning when a child was brought in with a gunshot wound.

Police learned the shooting happened at the child's home.

"What they haven't determined yet was if somebody was pointing a gun at the house and intended to shoot it or if maybe they were messing with, working with a weapon outside of the home and accidentally or negligently fired into the home," Anne Arundel Co. Police Lt. Lt. Jacklyn Davis said.

Neighbors told WJZ they were asleep at the time of the shooting, but woke up to the police lights outside.

"Trouble, gunfire, what have you, just doesn't work," Merritt said. "I mean, especially with children, you want to raise them right. When they get grown, you want them to live, right? Do the right things."

Police said the child is a fourth-grader.

Officers are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

"This was a 9-year-old child, a fourth-grader," Lt. Davis said. "To kind of put it in perspective, this is a baby that was shot in the chest and really could've easily lost his life."