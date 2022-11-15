ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronald McDonald House volunteers help families feel at home

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

Ronald McDonald House volunteers help families feel at home 03:07

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3 hopes you will join us on Thursday to Give a Little Love as we present our 13th annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon. A huge part of RMHC is the volunteers who help families feel right at home.

Many volunteers are giving back and some know from personal experience what it's like to have a sick child.

Surgeries, doctor's appointments, and therapy sessions can take a toll on young patients and their families.

That's where the Ronald McDonald House and its volunteers really shine. Almost every night, there are fun family activities to enjoy, like a t-shirt design workshop.

Volunteer Melissa Robinson knows what it's like to worry about a sick child.

Her son Matthew was hospitalized at birth.

"I know how they feel, I know where they are, I know that they just need an escape, even if it's just for an hour," Robinson said. "If you have time and inclination you should volunteer, you should donate, you should do whatever you can to just uplift these families because it truly takes a village. And who doesn't want to love on a sick child, so just do what you can, donate today."

Her son is all grown up and sometimes he volunteers at the RMCH with his mom. One of the most anticipated nights is when the therapy dogs come to visit.

Russ Hornung and his furry friend, Gorman, often stop by for some snuggles.

"They've uprooted their family to bring their children here to get treatments. They may not be able to bring their pet, the parents are under a lot of stress. It's kind of a way to give folks a little bit of relief when things may be stressful and it's a way to reduce anxiety and allow people to enjoy the comfort of a pet," Hornung said.

Another volunteer gets behind the wheel. Jim Bailey helps families get to and from their doctor's visits.

"My job is to drive them wherever they need to go," Bailey said.

But, he also helps families take their minds off their troubles by lending an ear.

"One of the things that I didn't expect to happen but what spontaneously happened, is that a lot of these families are really looking for an opportunity to talk and I provide an ear and I talk with them and listen to their stories, all kinds of great things about their families and what their child is going through," Bailey said.

He started volunteering after he retired and says it's a very fulfilling experience.

"When you see a little child who is in a wheelchair, has crutches, and obviously has some kind of a health issue you know you're in the right place doing the good work," Bailey said.

The Ronald McDonald House is truly a home away from home for so many families. CBS3 hopes you will Give A Little Love by making a donation.

The telethon is Thursday, Nov.17 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on CBS3 and CBS News Philadelphia.

