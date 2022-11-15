ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

MLGW repairs broken water main in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– MLGW crews are repairing a broken water main in the area of Adams Avenue and North Front Street in downtown Memphis Monday evening. MLGW said affected customers may have discolored water and advised them to flush their pipes by running water for a few minutes to disperse any sediment. The utility company plans […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
shelby-news.com

Board approves townhouse subdivision on Houston Levee

Sixty townhouses will soon be constructed on 12 acres just south of Carriage Crossing. The Villages at Shelby Station received approval from the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday night and will be located on the west side of Houston Levee, south of Shelby Drive. The development will...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Mississippi River finally rising — to 0 feet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City leaders to discuss park restoration along the Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Discussions around parks along the Mississippi River will continue Tuesday. City leaders continue to fight for money to enhance those areas. This has been a conversation between city leaders and community members since December last year. City leaders are set to discuss $800,000 for improvements and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Active barricade situation blocks traffic on Airways Blvd

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is blocking traffic due to an ongoing investigation Monday morning. MPD is working an active scene at Brooklyn Avenue and Airways Boulevard. In a Tweet, MPD says a man has barricaded himself inside an RV. Traffic between Park Avenue and South Parkway East...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Getwell Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Tennessee receives failing grade for house affordability, accessibility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re living in Memphis, chances are you’ve experienced first-hand housing issues or transportation woes. According to new data, Tennessee has gotten a failing grade when it comes to accessibility and house affordability. The Arc Mid-South said five out of 10 people calling them...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Sheraton tourism surcharge request could save Memphians on their tax bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city council members want to know why one of downtown's biggest hotels is suddenly charging an extra 5% surcharge on everything. The tax will include everything purchased at the Sheraton downtown from a gin and tonic you order at the bar to every night you stay in a hotel room.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

COGIC opens 20 new affordable housing units in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ leaders unveiled a new affordable housing building last week. Applications for the apartment units are being accepted. There are 20, one-bed, one-bath 700-square-feet units available at 280 Vance Flats. COGIC Director of Economic Development, Darin Burns, said the complex adds to their 80 income-based units at Owens Place Townhomes next door.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Change is the one constant in life. And Action News 5 learned exclusively on Tuesday that change is coming to one of the most legendary businesses on Beale Street. The world-famous Silky O’Sullivan’s is being sold, after being owned by the same family for half a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 injured after shooting outside AutoZone in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting outside AutoZone Auto Parts on Winchester Road overnight. Memphis police officers responded to the scene around 12:49 a.m. Wednesday after a man was shot in the parking lot of the store. The victim was driven to St....
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Millington church feeding the community for free Thursday

As Thanksgiving gets closer, a Mid-South church is offering a feast for the community this Thursday. Historical First Baptist Church at 4284 Shelby Road in Millington will host a free, pre-Thanksgiving meal for anyone in the community. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is invited.
MILLINGTON, TN

