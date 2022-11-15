Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Related
MLGW repairs broken water main in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– MLGW crews are repairing a broken water main in the area of Adams Avenue and North Front Street in downtown Memphis Monday evening. MLGW said affected customers may have discolored water and advised them to flush their pipes by running water for a few minutes to disperse any sediment. The utility company plans […]
DeSoto Times Today
Musselwhite encouraged over I-55 widening prospects
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite says he is more encouraged than ever that Mississippi lawmakers now see the urgent need to widen Interstate 55 following a recent visit by a delegation from DeSoto County calling for action. Musselwhite travelled to the state capitol last week with representatives from the county Board...
shelby-news.com
Board approves townhouse subdivision on Houston Levee
Sixty townhouses will soon be constructed on 12 acres just south of Carriage Crossing. The Villages at Shelby Station received approval from the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday night and will be located on the west side of Houston Levee, south of Shelby Drive. The development will...
City removes massive trash pile from Grahamwood neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly seven foot tall, rat-infested pile of garbage has now been removed from the front of a Grahamwood home following reports from FOX13. A construction crew arrived Wednesday afternoon and hauled the trash away in trailers. A spokesperson for the city initially told FOX13 it...
Mississippi River finally rising — to 0 feet
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero […]
actionnews5.com
City leaders to discuss park restoration along the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Discussions around parks along the Mississippi River will continue Tuesday. City leaders continue to fight for money to enhance those areas. This has been a conversation between city leaders and community members since December last year. City leaders are set to discuss $800,000 for improvements and...
Third-party arbiter a possible solution for damages to Tom Lee Park during Memphis in May
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The future of Memphis in May returning to Tom Lee Park is still undecided, as there’s no formal agreement between event organizers and the Memphis River Parks Partnership. Memphis city council members discussed the future of the festival on Tuesday, delaying a vote on a...
actionnews5.com
Active barricade situation blocks traffic on Airways Blvd
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is blocking traffic due to an ongoing investigation Monday morning. MPD is working an active scene at Brooklyn Avenue and Airways Boulevard. In a Tweet, MPD says a man has barricaded himself inside an RV. Traffic between Park Avenue and South Parkway East...
Kait 8
Groundbreaking for $30 million housing project in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the ground was broken for a new project that officials hope will bring new homes to a Mississippi County community. Olympus Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 to celebrate the start of construction on Riverback Estates. According to a news...
One dead in Getwell Road shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Getwell Road south of Park Avenue at 2:30. They found one victim, who was dead at the scene. One person was detained, but police said no arrest had been […]
Otters delivered to Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new milestone was reached Tuesday in the $62 million renovation of Tom Lee Park. A giant river otter will be among the wildlife that'll be part of River Play, the new children's playground. In fact, there will be two giant wooden otters among a slightly...
localmemphis.com
Tennessee receives failing grade for house affordability, accessibility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re living in Memphis, chances are you’ve experienced first-hand housing issues or transportation woes. According to new data, Tennessee has gotten a failing grade when it comes to accessibility and house affordability. The Arc Mid-South said five out of 10 people calling them...
actionnews5.com
Memphis city leaders set to discuss resolution for emergency rental assistance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Affordable housing remains to be a hot topic. City leaders are set to discuss ways to aid in the efforts of affording where you live. Finding affordable housing is just half the battle for many people. With steady inflation, once you find a place to live...
Three MLGW employees robbed on the job, company says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water employees were robbed while on duty on Friday, November 11, MLGW told FOX13. The robbery happened on North Woodlake Circle around 8:30 p.m., according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MLGW said that none of the employees were injured in...
localmemphis.com
Sheraton tourism surcharge request could save Memphians on their tax bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis city council members want to know why one of downtown's biggest hotels is suddenly charging an extra 5% surcharge on everything. The tax will include everything purchased at the Sheraton downtown from a gin and tonic you order at the bar to every night you stay in a hotel room.
actionnews5.com
COGIC opens 20 new affordable housing units in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ leaders unveiled a new affordable housing building last week. Applications for the apartment units are being accepted. There are 20, one-bed, one-bath 700-square-feet units available at 280 Vance Flats. COGIC Director of Economic Development, Darin Burns, said the complex adds to their 80 income-based units at Owens Place Townhomes next door.
actionnews5.com
Silky O' Sullivan’s sold to new owners
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Change is the one constant in life. And Action News 5 learned exclusively on Tuesday that change is coming to one of the most legendary businesses on Beale Street. The world-famous Silky O’Sullivan’s is being sold, after being owned by the same family for half a...
actionnews5.com
1 injured after shooting outside AutoZone in Hickory Hill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting outside AutoZone Auto Parts on Winchester Road overnight. Memphis police officers responded to the scene around 12:49 a.m. Wednesday after a man was shot in the parking lot of the store. The victim was driven to St....
Millington church feeding the community for free Thursday
As Thanksgiving gets closer, a Mid-South church is offering a feast for the community this Thursday. Historical First Baptist Church at 4284 Shelby Road in Millington will host a free, pre-Thanksgiving meal for anyone in the community. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is invited.
actionnews5.com
MLGW offers free space heaters and electric blankets to Shelby County residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis, Light Gas and Water has partnered with Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc., to distribute 100 space heaters and electric blankets―low-income seniors and disabled residents may qualify. Only online applications will be accepted through Nov. 30 or until all units have been committed. Qualified applications will...
Comments / 5