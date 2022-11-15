Read full article on original website
Related
ktoe.com
Walz Announces Over $20 Million For Economic Development in Greater Minnesota
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships, and counties in Minnesota. The Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grants will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 Minnesota cities, townships, and counties. St. Peter was one of the towns that received funding.
Over $20 million in grants headed to 34 Minnesota communities
MINNESOTA, USA — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday that more than $20 million worth of grants will be awarded to 34 cities, townships and counties around Minnesota. The grant money will be used to pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public...
ktoe.com
Four Minnesota Commissioners To Leave Gov. Walz’s Cabinet
Four Minnesota commissioners will leave Governor Tim Walz’s cabinet. His office made the announcement yesterday, saying Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips will not be seeking reappointment. Related Posts.
KNOX News Radio
MN health commissioner, 3 cabinet members quitting
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post. The governor’s office said Wednesday that three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down. They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller and Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Commissioner Mark Phillips. Despite Republican criticism about the Walz administration’s handling of the coronavirus, the governor said Malcolm helped Minnesota lead the nation with COVID vaccine and testing policies. Walz says he’s grateful to all the cabinet members for their years of service to the state.
Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts
Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
KIMT
Data shows widening partisan divide between cities, greater Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz poses for a selfie with a University of Minnesota Duluth student on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Photo by Michelle Griffith/Minnesota Reformer. Gov. Tim Walz handily beat Republican challenger Scott Jensen on Tuesday, with preliminary data showing Walz with nearly an 8-point margin. While comfortable, that margin is somewhat...
Will Minnesota Republicans get tired of losing?
The fish rots from the head down, it might appear. The Minnesota GOP’s disastrous choice of Scott Jensen as their gubernatorial nominee this year seemed an unavoidable drag on their statewide slate of candidates. He drew 44.6% of the vote in what was supposed to be a great Republican year. Long before Election Day, Jensen […] The post Will Minnesota Republicans get tired of losing? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Nurses Association opposing possible Sanford merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A nurses union in Minnesota is raising concerns after South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health announced the two health care systems signed nonbinding letters of intent to merge and publicly acknowledged negotiations on Tuesday. In a news release, the Minnesota Nurses Association...
knsiradio.com
Sauk Rapids Business Fined by The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has fined a Sauk Rapids company $11,000. The MPCA says Alliance Building Corporation didn’t properly stabilize soil to prevent erosion and contain sediment at an apartment complex near Staples. The MPCA says the violations could have caused dirt and debris to flow into wetlands, streams, and rivers.
mprnews.org
Fairview, Sanford health care systems plan to merge
Nearly a decade after unsuccessfully attempting a merger, South Dakota-based Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services said Tuesday they're again in talks to combine. The two regional health care giants say they intend to complete a merger next year. The new entity would be called Sanford Health and be...
Minnesotans Could Get Another Check to Help with Expenses
We've been hearing about the "Walz Checks" for a few months now. It seemed like that idea had fallen away. Well, it resurfaced again recently. Governor Tim Walz would like to use Minnesota's $9 Billion surplus money to help out several areas. One of which would be to give Minnesotans some money back. $1000 to single people and $2000 to couples/families. This was a huge part of his campaign trail promises.
mprnews.org
Malcolm, Harrington, Mueller to leave Walz administration
Some of Gov. Tim Walz's key cabinet members won't be back with him for a second term. Walz said Wednesday that Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Education Commissioner Heather Mueller have decided to leave their positions. So has Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board Commissioner Mark Phillips.
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Thanksgiving Gas Prices To Be Highest Ever!
If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday you can expect to pay a record-high price to fill your gas tank in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. But even though gas prices might not be as high here in the midwest as in other places, you can expect to pay the highest price per gallon you've ever paid to get to where you are going for a Thanksgiving holiday.
lakesarearadio.net
DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
moneywise.com
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Minnesota
Hopeful homeowners in Minnesota can call on the state’s housing finance agency, Minnesota Housing. In operation for more than 50 years, the purpose of Minnesota Housing is to help individuals and communities with affordable housing. In 2021, the agency distributed $1.92 billion and helped more than 93,504 households purchase...
Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation
While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
fox9.com
Minnesota's Tom Emmer chosen as No. 3 House Republican
Following the mid-term elections, Minnesota’s Tom Emmer is set to become the third most ranking member of the U.S House of Representatives. FOX 9’s Theo Keith has the latest.
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
The day the Minnesota GOP forfeited the 2022 elections
One can identify the moment in 2022 when the Minnesota Republican Party’s fate in state elections was sealed. It occurred in the afternoon of May 14 after the sixth ballot at the state GOP convention. Mike Murphy, the fervid MAGA Mayor of tiny Lexington, Minnesota defamed endorsement rival Kendall Qualls as a liar and threw his support to Dr. Scott Jensen for the convention endorsement.
Comments / 2