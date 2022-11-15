ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford will pay more for salt this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It will cost the City of Rockford more to salt the roads this winter. The street and transportation superintendent told aldermen Monday that the price for salt is up about 33% from what the city paid last year. This year’s contract is for $86 per ton, while last year’s was $53. […]
What's the state of the Rockford Park District?

A local park district offered up a status report of sorts Wednesday. A local park district offered up a status report of sorts Wednesday. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of forest preserves. Winnebago County celebrated a century of having forest preserves on Wednesday. Illinois veterans get help navigating end of...
Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash

The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of forest preserves. Winnebago County celebrated a century of having forest preserves on Wednesday. What’s the state...
Avoid a deep-fried turkey explosion this Thanksgiving, officials say

Deep frying a turkey can be tempting for Thanksgiving, but the Chicago Fire Department is demonstrating what you shouldn't do, in order to avoid a hot oil fire. Avoid a deep-fried turkey explosion this Thanksgiving, …. Deep frying a turkey can be tempting for Thanksgiving, but the Chicago Fire Department...
Illinois veterans get help navigating end of life care

Veterans and their families got some help Wednesday on how to better navigate the end of life. Illinois veterans get help navigating end of life …. Veterans and their families got some help Wednesday on how to better navigate the end of life. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of forest...
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha parade attack

Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison for Waukesha …. Darrell Brooks has been sentenced to life in prison for his attack on the Waukesha Christmas parade. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of...
50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday morning

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says a 50-year-old man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after colliding in the intersection of 11th Street and New Milford School Road Tuesday morning. 50-year-old Rockford man killed in crash Tuesday …. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says a 50-year-old man was killed...
Rockford-area gas prices fall to $4.07 a gallon

This week, a gallon of gas will set Rockford-area drivers back $4.07, down more than 12 cents from a week ago. This week, a gallon of gas will set Rockford-area drivers back $4.07, down more than 12 cents from a week ago. 558 Illinois teachers honored at Golden Apple reception.
Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements

A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Major Rockford road getting some much-needed improvements. A major Rockford road is getting some badly needed attention. Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of forest preserves. Winnebago County celebrated a century of having forest preserves on Wednesday. What’s the state of...
Multiple crews working to tame flames on fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple fire crews are working a structure fire on the 200 block of Atwood Avenue in Rockford, as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night. Our newsroom scanner alerted of a working garage fire that spread to the first floor, however that information is unconfirmed by officials at the moment.
Jill Biden touts apprenticeships during Illinois visit

The First Lady paid a visit to the Chicago area on Monday, and the economy and jobs were on her mind. Jill Biden touts apprenticeships during Illinois …. The First Lady paid a visit to the Chicago area on Monday, and the economy and jobs were on her mind. Winnebago...
Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash Wednesday morning near the Chicago Rockford International Airport closed the road to traffic during commute time. First responders received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a crash on Beltline Road, on the bridge portion crossing the Kishwaukee River. 23 News was on the scene, where it appeared a garbage truck and car collided head on.
Is it illegal in Illinois to warm up your car?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s cold outside, and ’tis the season for Illinois residents to warm up their cars and trucks before they get out on the roads. Understanding the need warm vehicles up before going to work in the morning, while at the store, or even dining out, the Rockford Police Department is reminding everyone […]
Felon Arrested in Rockford with AK-47, Handguns, Stacks of Cash

A Rockford man who was arrested on drug charges just eight days ago in downstate Illinois is back in custody after numerous firearms were found in his Winnebago County residence. According to a press release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, investigations into alleged illegal drug activity happening in the...
Rockford man charged with possession of firearms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm. Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of...
