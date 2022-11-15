Read full article on original website
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It will cost the City of Rockford more to salt the roads this winter. The street and transportation superintendent told aldermen Monday that the price for salt is up about 33% from what the city paid last year. This year’s contract is for $86 per ton, while last year’s was $53. […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple fire crews are working a structure fire on the 200 block of Atwood Avenue in Rockford, as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night. Our newsroom scanner alerted of a working garage fire that spread to the first floor, however that information is unconfirmed by officials at the moment.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to Rockford’s Faust Landmark hotel Wednesday for a fire in an 8th-floor apartment. The Rockford Fire Department responded to 630 E. State Street around 2:12 p.m., according to the department. Crews found smoke on the 8th floor of the 11th story building. A fire had occurred in the […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash Wednesday morning near the Chicago Rockford International Airport closed the road to traffic during commute time. First responders received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a crash on Beltline Road, on the bridge portion crossing the Kishwaukee River. 23 News was on the scene, where it appeared a garbage truck and car collided head on.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s cold outside, and ’tis the season for Illinois residents to warm up their cars and trucks before they get out on the roads. Understanding the need warm vehicles up before going to work in the morning, while at the store, or even dining out, the Rockford Police Department is reminding everyone […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm. Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of...
