Read full article on original website
Related
Johnny Damon says what all Yankees fans are thinking after Anthony Rizzo contract
As he’s famous for, Johnny Damon would like the New York Yankees to go ahead and steal third base, too, after reaching their initial target. The Yankees completed Part I of their offseason out of nowhere Tuesday evening, just before the deadline to add prospects to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Though New York only promoted one top prospect — Randy Vásquez — they also decided to use a coveted roster spot on someone who might have a bit more impact in 2023: first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose deal the team announced shortly after it was reported.
Michael Kay draws chilling comp in Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks
Rumors and theories continue to float around now that the slugging outfielder is a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. During a Hot Stove conversation with YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits, owner Hal Steinbrenner was asked if making Judge the next Yankees captain could be part of his sales pitch. “That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said. But would that be enough to keep Judge? YES Network’s Michael Kay explains why Judge could turn that offer down:
msn.com
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency
The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his lucrative extension while also making other significant moves during the offseason.
Yankees-Mets alleged truce in Aaron Judge bidding war prompts investigation: report
Aaron Judge might be the biggest free agent but the alleged decision by the New York Yankees and New York Mets to put the knives away reportedly prompted an MLB probe.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judge face qualifying offer deadline decision
Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo are on the clock. UPDATE 4:12 PM: Judge and Rizzo both rejected the Yankees’ qualifying offer Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported. UPDATE 4:20 PM: Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees on a multi-year deal, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. The sluggers have...
Hal Steinbrenner sounded like The Boss in latest Aaron Judge comments
In a good way! He sounded like The Boss in a good way. Not in the way where he plans to hire a PI to stalk Aaron Judge, nor in the way where he attempts to trade Aaron Judge for BJ Upton, Chris Johnson and Andrelton Simmons. In the way...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge awaits AL MVP announcement today
And now we play the waiting game. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will find out tonight if he is the 2022 American League MVP. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The other finalists are Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani and Houston Astros DH Yordan Alvarez.
Early signs bode well for Yankees re-signing Aaron Judge, MLB insider says
So far, so good for the New York Yankees. General manager Brian Cashman crossed one thing off his offseason to-do list this week by re-signing first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who got a deal which can max out at three years and $51 million. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner Ready to Spend to Retain Aaron Judge This Offseason
Steinbrenner understands that he needs to pay to keep Judge around, the first step in bolstering New York's roster, shooting for a championship run in 2023
Comments / 0