Community members express outrage over police shooting of Kiaza Miller at Detroit city council meeting

Community members express outrage over police shooting of Kiaza Miller at Detroit City Council meeti 01:58

(CBS DETROIT) - Community members are concerned about the police shooting of Kiaza Miller expressed their outrage during Tuesday's Detroit City Council meeting.

Several people spoke during the public comment period, calling for justice and demanding the officers' names be released.

"I can't call anyone for help to see about my loved one because there's a chance that they would be shot," one woman said.

Detroit Police Chief James White announced two officers, as well as a supervisor, are suspended for their role in the incident.

White will recommend that the officers be suspended without pay because of his questions surrounding their response and actions during the shooting.

Last week, Detroit police officers were called to the home of Miller, 27, after her mother called 911.

Miller's mother told police her daughter suffered from schizophrenia and had assaulted her and her grandson (Miller's son).

Police said Miller had a bat, gun and knives.

When officers arrived to the home, Chief White said they tried to talk to Miller at least two different times. He also said they asked if her children who were inside were ok.

A Facebook live, which was filmed by Miller, showed a portion of the incident, including the moment police pushed through the door of the home.

Chief White said once they got inside, there was a struggle for a gun, shots were fired and Miller later died.

The shooting marks the second time in as many months DPD shot someone experiencing a mental health crisis. Last month, Porter Burks, 20, was shot and killed by police after running towards them with a knife.

"It's very tragic," said William Davis, who is with the Detroit Chapter of the National Action Network.

Davis, who was also a members of the Board of Police Commissioners, questions why officers didn't use a taser or other non-lethal options to apprehend Miller.

He agrees the officers should be suspended without pay, but he also said the shooting speaks to the need for more training for officers.

"We're losing too many people," he said. "Police officers should be backup to the [mental health] specialist going in to help diffuse these situations and make sure these people know that there's help available."

The investigation into the shooting continues.