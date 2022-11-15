Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving Shooting
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton Rouge
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's nonconference matchup with UAB on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with UAB on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. UAB can make this somewhat interesting. DeWayne McBride leads the country with 156 yards rushing per game, and the Blazers are tougher than their 5-5 record suggests with all five losses by one score. LSU will still win. It's on another level. It just might not get to the point where the Tigers can play their backups the entire second half.
NOLA.com
LSU-Georgia: An early SEC title breakdown through the eyes of other league coaches
Shane Beamer had to face Georgia earlier this season, so when asked about the top-ranked Bulldogs’ strengths, the South Carolina coach kind of chuckled. “How long you got?” Beamer said. Georgia, the reigning national champions, reloaded after losing five first-round picks from its historic defense. The Bulldogs (10-0,...
NOLA.com
One of LSU LB Harold Perkins' sacks against Arkansas was taken away. Here's why.
An unusual statistical adjustment has erased one of LSU freshman linebacker Harold Perkins’ four sacks against Arkansas. Perkins originally tied a single-game school record in the 13-10 win Saturday, but the NCAA did not officially give him credit for a sack on his game-sealing forced fumble. As Arkansas submitted...
NOLA.com
LSU defensive end Ali Gaye's family making first trip to Tiger Stadium
LSU fifth-year senior defensive end Ali Gaye’s family has never been to Tiger Stadium, but will make the trip this Saturday. “I’ve been telling them about it, but they just have to see themselves,” Gaye said. “Nobody compares to Tiger Stadium, so we’ll see how they react to that.”
NOLA.com
Brian Kelly provides an update on injured LSU players ahead of UAB game
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and running back John Emery Jr. on Monday. Thomas was absent from the game against Arkansas on Saturday since he went into concussion protocol from practice last week. “I’ll know this afternoon, but he went through the...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Turns out Brian Kelly is fitting in quite well in Baton Rouge
They laughed at Brian Kelly’s accent when the Massachusetts-born coach gave up the good life in South Bend, Ind., and signed a nine-figure deal to move to Baton Rouge and coach the LSU Tigers. The coach has only been in River City for a few months — barely time...
NOLA.com
Letters: There is little LSU can do to keep fans from charging the field
I strongly disagree with Dominic Marcello's submission about having the LSU Athletic Department pay an additional fine to LSU academics for the fans storming the football field after a big win. First of all, I would not think the security of Tiger Stadium is the primary responsibility of the athletic...
NOLA.com
Louisiana football player injured in UVA shooting is off ventilator, recovering, family says
A Louisiana athlete seriously wounded in last weekend’s shooting that authorities say targeted football players on the University of Virginia campus is in stable condition and recovering after undergoing multiple surgeries, his family says. UVA running back and Baton Rouge native Michael Hollins, 21, was removed from a ventilator...
NOLA.com
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
NOLA.com
Letters: Traffic in Baton Rouge is worse than Shreveport. Here's why.
The missing element in Baton Rouge traffic is the lack of intercity roads. I have long thought the traffic engineer in Shreveport should be hired away by Baton Rouge. Yes, Shreveport has 35,000 fewer citizens, but intracity travel is hands down better than Baton Rouge. We started traveling to Shreveport...
NOLA.com
Mother, boyfriend take child from father, arrested on kidnapping counts in Assumption Parish
A Bayou L'Ourse mother and her live-in boyfriend took her 6-year-old child from a home in a neighboring parish Saturday and were arrested later that day on kidnapping counts, sheriff's deputies said. A state court had previously granted full custody of the child to the child's father under a ruling...
