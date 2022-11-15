ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

Police looking for suspect after man fatally shot in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for help in the search for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Whitehaven. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue. A man was found dead on the scene. Police said...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man dies after shooting in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, a shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Getwell Road between Park and Rhodes avenues. One person has been detained in the shooting but no arrests...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Police searching for hit-and-run driver after critical crash Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who was involved in a crash that left a person critically injured. MPD officers responded to the accident call at Jackson Ave. and Bellevue Blvd. near the Snowden area just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Investigators said a driver in an unknown vehicle crashed into a red Mercury Sable, leaving a passenger in that car in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian. MPD officers were called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd. They said a pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Whitehaven. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Springbrook, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A known male suspect fled the scene, police said. Call 901-528-CASH...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man says he was beaten, robbed by valets at Midtown club: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody, and police are looking for two others who they say beat up a man so severely he temporarily lost vision in one of his eyes. Police said they responded to an assault on November 3 at Minglewood Hall in Midtown and said Landers Philmore, 25, admitted to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects on run after fatal shooting in airport area

This story has been updated with suspect information provided by the Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in the airport area Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man who lives by the victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting across street from UofM Park Ave. campus leaves 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting across the street from the University of Memphis Park Avenue campus has left one dead, police say. The shooting took place at a home on Getwell Road, just south of Stuart Road, police say. When police responded around 2:30 p.m., one person was found...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash identified as Le Bonheur nurse, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night was identified as a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, officials said. Julia Maxwell, who recently celebrated 35 years working at Le Bonheur as a nursing assistant, was identified Tuesday as the pedestrian in the deadly car vs. pedestrian crash at Winchester and Clarke roads in Memphis, officials said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tinder date carjacks woman, offers to sell her the car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman says a man she met on Tinder carjacked her at gunpoint and later tried to sell her the vehicle for $500. The incident happened nearly a year ago, but Elijah Darius Scott, 25, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Tuesday on charges of carjacking and aggravated robbery, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Man fires gun after holding up Frayser store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released a video of a man who held up a store in Frayser and fired his weapon near a man sitting outside the store. Police said the man entered the Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street Tuesday afternoon with the gun and left with money from […]
MEMPHIS, TN

