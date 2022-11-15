Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash on Monday evening. At the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Road, Julia Maxwell and her son were making their way to the bus stop to board the bus.
Police looking for suspect after man fatally shot in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for help in the search for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man Tuesday night in Whitehaven. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue. A man was found dead on the scene. Police said...
8-year-old boy dies after crash in Cordova, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 8-year-old boy died Tuesday night after a car crash in Cordova, according to Memphis Police. Memphis Police said the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Timber Creek and Walnut Grove. An adult was also critically injured in the crash, according to police.
Man dies after shooting in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, a shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Getwell Road between Park and Rhodes avenues. One person has been detained in the shooting but no arrests...
Two men wanted for shooting man to death in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gunfire in Whitehaven Tuesday night left a man dead, according to Memphis Police. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Springbrook Avenue on November 15, police said. When officers arrived, the man was already dead at the scene, according to police. Memphis Police said that Kevin...
Memphis Police searching for hit-and-run driver after critical crash Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who was involved in a crash that left a person critically injured. MPD officers responded to the accident call at Jackson Ave. and Bellevue Blvd. near the Snowden area just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Investigators said a driver in an unknown vehicle crashed into a red Mercury Sable, leaving a passenger in that car in critical condition.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In East Memphis (East Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in East Memphis on Tuesday morning. According to Memphis Police Department, the accident occurred at the Southern Avenue and Goodlet St intersection at around 5:46 a.m.
MPD searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian. MPD officers were called to the scene about 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in the area of Ridgemont Ave. and New Allen Rd. They said a pedestrian was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Man found shot in Hickory Hill store parking lot overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Hickory Hill store overnight. MPD officers were called to the AutoZone in the 5900 block of Winchester Road about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Whitehaven. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Springbrook, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The man was pronounced dead at the scene. A known male suspect fled the scene, police said. Call 901-528-CASH...
Man says he was beaten, robbed by valets at Midtown club: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody, and police are looking for two others who they say beat up a man so severely he temporarily lost vision in one of his eyes. Police said they responded to an assault on November 3 at Minglewood Hall in Midtown and said Landers Philmore, 25, admitted to […]
Suspects on run after fatal shooting in airport area
This story has been updated with suspect information provided by the Memphis Police Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead following a shooting in the airport area Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man who lives by the victim […]
Shooting across street from UofM Park Ave. campus leaves 1 dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting across the street from the University of Memphis Park Avenue campus has left one dead, police say. The shooting took place at a home on Getwell Road, just south of Stuart Road, police say. When police responded around 2:30 p.m., one person was found...
Woman charged after carrying kitchen knife into high school, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after allegedly carrying a knife into a local high school. The incident happened Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m. at Melrose High School. Memphis Police responded to the school after security reported an armed party. According to an affidavit, a school officer said...
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash identified as Le Bonheur nurse, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night was identified as a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, officials said. Julia Maxwell, who recently celebrated 35 years working at Le Bonheur as a nursing assistant, was identified Tuesday as the pedestrian in the deadly car vs. pedestrian crash at Winchester and Clarke roads in Memphis, officials said.
Tinder date carjacks woman, offers to sell her the car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis woman says a man she met on Tinder carjacked her at gunpoint and later tried to sell her the vehicle for $500. The incident happened nearly a year ago, but Elijah Darius Scott, 25, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Tuesday on charges of carjacking and aggravated robbery, […]
Man who hijacked plane, threatened to crash it into a Walmart dies in custody
A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody.
Man hit victim with gun during Midtown robbery, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly hitting another man with a gun during a robbery in Midtown. On Nov. 7, a man reported an incident that happened four days prior in a back lot, near the 1500 block of Union Avenue. According to an affidavit, the...
One dead following hit-and-run on Winchester, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a person is dead following a hit-and-run on Monday evening. Police said they are currently on the scene at Winchester and Clarke. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said. Police said the responsible person fled the...
VIDEO: Man fires gun after holding up Frayser store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released a video of a man who held up a store in Frayser and fired his weapon near a man sitting outside the store. Police said the man entered the Dollar General in the 3100 block of Thomas Street Tuesday afternoon with the gun and left with money from […]
