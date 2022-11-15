The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with UAB on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. UAB can make this somewhat interesting. DeWayne McBride leads the country with 156 yards rushing per game, and the Blazers are tougher than their 5-5 record suggests with all five losses by one score. LSU will still win. It's on another level. It just might not get to the point where the Tigers can play their backups the entire second half.

