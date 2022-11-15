ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Majority of food banks helping new people in cost of living crisis

Most food banks are now helping people who have never turned to them for support before as the cost of living crisis continues to take its toll, a new survey has found. Two thirds of Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) members polled said they had been helping people who are completely new to food banks over the last few months.
Time Out Global

This Saturday Uber will deliver your clothing donations to support flood victims

Make like Marie Kondo in the next couple of days and you can support flood victims. This Saturday, November 19, Uber will pick up your pre-loved clothing and deliver it, for free, to the Australian Red Cross, so the charity can support people in need. Pull out clothing and accessories...
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Newsweek

Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed

A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lefty Graves

Homeless man can’t find housing so he lives in a storage unit

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Small towns all have their stories that only the ‘locals’ seem to know. I moved to a small town in the late 90s and would soon learn that the sleepy little town I had moved to wasn’t as sleepy as it appeared. While the sidewalks were all rolled up promptly at 5:00 pm, the bowling alley and the local fast food place remained open. This was where the locals hung out. This is where I learned a wealth of information about the small town I’d chosen to live in.
Andrei Tapalaga

Man Stuck for the Past 70 Years in an Iron Box

An image of Paul Alexander at the age of 6 when he was first place in the iron lung and today at 78 years oldHistory of Yesterday. Paul Alexander was just six years old when he was diagnosed with polio in the summer of 1952. The young boy's respiration was interrupted as a result, and he was immediately placed in an iron lung. He represents a dreadful time in human history when polio spread over the entire planet. Each day, this virus killed hundreds of individuals and rendered much more permanently crippled. The iron lung was the most effective treatment for this illness because there had been little progress in medical technology.
The US Sun

My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated

A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
rsvplive.ie

Cost of living: Nine ways to heat your home for less this winter

Without doubt every home in the country is going to be feeling the effects of the energy crisis this winter. Every supplier has significantly raised their fees in October, which also marks the beginning of the most expensive season to heat and light our homes. While so much of this...
The Independent

‘I’m not a villain’: Woman defends herself for refusing to swap plane seats so family could sit together

A Delta Air Lines passenger has taken to TikTok to defend herself after refusing to move seats for a family on a plane.“No you can’t have my seat!” wrote US-based Maresa Friedman, posting a video of herself looking annoyed on a flight.“I am not a villain for moving from the seat in first class I paid full fare for,” ranted the TikTok user.In a series of videos, Ms Friedman explained that a family had asked her to move from her seat (on what appeared to be a domestic Delta flight) so that they could sit together. @maresasd I'm...

