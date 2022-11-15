Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tasty Way You Can Help Provide Heating Oil for VeteransThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get an Italian sandwich in Old Town, Brewer, & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13The Maine WriterMaine State
Veterans Day Events 2022The Maine WriterMaine State
Coffee Express is serving Bangor gourmet coffee & so much moreStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
Celebrating its 45th Year, The Annual Train Show Comes Back to Brewer
When I was a kid, I thought trains were the best. As a youngster, I thought I had it made. My grandparents lived on a little side street in Brewer, and the train came right across their street. Over the years, I probably dropped about 3 rolls worth of pennies onto the tracks to get flattened by the passing cars. My cousin and I would drop whatever we were doing if we heard the sound of the whistle.
Old Town To Light Kayak Tree & Host Festival Of Lights Parade
The City of Old Town will be hosting its 5th Annual Kayak Tree Lighting and Festival of Lights Parade at the end of the month. The Kayak Tree Lighting is a fairly new tradition in the Old Town area. Old Town's Director of Economic & Community Development, EJ Roach, says it all started a few years back...
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
penbaypilot.com
Youngtown Inn’s new restaurant Aster & Rose is French-inspired with relaxed, contemporary fare
LINCOLNVILLE—It’s been more than a year since Michael and Karrie Nowak moved into their new home and turnkey inn, the Youngtown Inn, and now they are finally ready to put the word out that Aster & Rose, the inn’s renovated restaurant, has found its stride. The couple...
wabi.tv
Maine Vintage Collective Market holds pop-up at Bangor Arts Exchange
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Vintage Collective Market held a pop-up shop at the Bangor Arts Exchange on Sunday. From 20 curated vintage vendors, there was an endless amount of clothing, decor, and accessories to choose from. With everything ranging in style, price, and time period, there was definitely something fitting for everyone’s tastes!
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
Due To Safety Concerns, the Orono Bog Walk is Now Closed for the Season
The Bog Walk is one of the true treasures of this area. The whole City Forest is, really. It's such a gorgeous and serene spot. Like so many places in Maine, which is one of the things that's so great about where we live, it's a spot nearby that totally takes you out of the city. It's a little green respite in the middle of Bangor's low-grade chaos. It's not like we're New York City.
HBO Max ‘It’ Prequel Series, ‘Welcome to Derry’ Finds Two Co-Showrunners
Residing in Bangor, Maine, author, Stephen King, is known for his horror fiction novels and the many movies based on his books. Maine is home to many spooky things and especially some Stephen King characters. One of his fictional characters was absolutely horrifying to me when I was younger, I am talking about Pennywise from 'IT.'
Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday
How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
Bangor Middle School Wins Virtual Visit From Aspiring Astronaut All Thanks To Peanuts
Folks at the J.F. Doughty School in Bangor are celebrating this week, and they get to reap the delicious benefits of a job well done. They recently learned that they were the Grand Prize Winners of the "Peanut Butter & Beyond Contest." According to a recent press release sent out...
#TBT That Time We Solved The Mystery Of The Huge Metal Sculptures On A Bangor Lawn
It's been about a year since these huge metal sculptures appeared on one Bangor resident's front lawn. Here's the story of how we solved the mystery of where they came from!. It was just after Halloween when I noticed these new sculptures pop up on a lawn on Cedar St. in Bangor, a lawn I pass every day on my school pick-up route. And I wondered out loud if anyone knew the story behind these pieces of art that seemingly popped up overnight.
Here’s a Fresh Look at the New Brewer Riverwalk Expansion
If you haven't been down to the Brewer Riverwalk in a while, you might be interested to know that things look a little different out that way. This August, the City started an expansion project that would add to the paved walkway on Hardy St., from about where Mason's Brewing sits, back towards the 395 bridge to South Main St.
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
Cole Land Transportation Museum Closes for Season Veterans Day
Great day for the family to visit Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor before 5 p.m. today as they are closing for the season. It’s Veterans Day. And when you visit the Museum today, you will notice two Jeeps inside the museum. And each Jeep has food in it.
New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed
Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”
Downtown Bangor’s ‘Plaid Friday’ Shopping Event Is November 25th
Shop local this holiday season in the heart of Downtown Bangor!. This year, holiday shoppers can avoid the lines, stress, and the hunting for parking spots that come with the typical retail places on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. Instead, why not sleep in and join the party in Downtown Bangor for "Plaid Friday" and small business Saturday shopping alternatives.
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
WPFO
City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0