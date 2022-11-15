Read full article on original website
Justice4all
1d ago
I would like 10 minutes alone with this slug.
Reply(2)
15
Jeff Underwood
1d ago
He should get the same treatment he gave the dog. Some people don't deserve due process.
Reply
4
MARIA ESCOBAR
1d ago
Gotta love those Mexicams, they treat each other the same way CLOSE THE BORDER.
Reply(2)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Pizza Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FCave Creek, AZ
2022 Phoenix Pagan Pride Day a SuccessSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Videos show Phoenix officers shooting, killing armed man in Maryvale
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 52 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Mother called friend instead of 911 after boy overdosed and died, Scottsdale police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 13-month-old boy died from a fentanyl overdose in September after his mother called a friend who had Narcan instead of 911, Scottsdale police say. On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call around 7:52 a.m. in an unknown Scottsdale neighborhood. Paramedics arrived and...
fox10phoenix.com
Family mourning father killed on Loop 202 in Phoenix trying to remove a wheelbarrow
PHOENIX - A family is remembering the loss of a father killed in a crash on Loop-202 on Nov. 9 in Phoenix – they believe he was trying to do a good deed. Investigators say the man who died, Adrian Moreno, was out of his truck on the highway to remove a wheelbarrow, possibly trying to prevent a car crash.
AZFamily
Body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting at suspect more than a dozen times
Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Multiple people including 3 children found dead inside house in Arizona
PHOENIX — Two adults and three children were reportedly found dead inside a house in Phoenix, Arizona, Wednesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide. According to KNXV, the Phoenix Police Department confirmed Wednesday afternoon that two adults and three children were found dead inside the house with “obvious signs of trauma.” The house is located near 7th and Northern avenues.
AZFamily
Driver hits, kills woman pushing bicycle in Maryvale parking lot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after police said a driver hit her while she was walking her bicycle in Maryvale on Wednesday afternoon. It happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police said the unidentified woman was walking with her bike across a parking lot at the Circle K when she was hit. The driver took off but then drove back to the scene to talk to officers, detectives said.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of dragging dog behind his truck in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man accused of dragging a dog on a leash with his truck in south Phoenix has been arrested. According to court documents, a witness saw 43-year-old Jose Popoca dragging the dog on Nov. 12 near Central Avenue and Broadway Road. "The witness attempted to notify the driver...
Valley mom arrested, child dead after ingesting suspected fentanyl, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 32-year-old Valley woman is facing negligent homicide charges after her baby allegedly ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, according to Scottsdale police. Police say on Sept. 22, Scottsdale officers were called to a home regarding a 13-month-old child who was not breathing. According to the...
AZFamily
Gilbert man given 33 months for selling guns without a license
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Gilbert man was sentenced to prison for selling firearms without a license. According to officials, six of the guns were used in six separate homicide investigations, including the death of a police officer in Stockton, CA. On Oct. 17, United States District Judge...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona mother arrested after baby dies from apparent fentanyl overdose, PD says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Tempe woman has been arrested in connection to the death of her toddler who police say overdosed on fentanyl. Officers booked 32-year-old Gabrielle Marshall into jail on suspicion of negligent homicide, a felony. Back in September, investigators say Scottsdale Police were called to a location where...
Chandler tattoo shop owner sentenced to prison for 'dark web' activities
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler tattoo shop owner was recently sentenced to seven years in prison for distributing illegal drugs on the "dark web," officials say. Jason Keith Arnold, 46, was ordered to spend seven years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine online, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California.
AZFamily
Police: 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Multiple people have been found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning during a situation involving hazardous materials. Police, firefighters, and the department’s hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police and firefighters found 2 adults and 3 children dead inside the home but didn’t go inside for several hours over safety concerns. Just after 12:30 p.m., police reported that the house was secured, and detectives were beginning their investigation. Phoenix police confirm it is being investigated as a homicide.
21-year-old sentenced for supplying fentanyl at Phoenix homeless encampment
PHOENIX — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for supplying harmful drugs to people living at Phoenix's downtown homeless encampment. Cristian Machado was sentenced last week in Maricopa County Superior Court after he pleaded guilty to possessing and attempting to sell narcotics, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
AZFamily
Shooting suspect was “trying to get the devil out” of victims, Yavapai County deputies say
CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man is facing charges after shooting his neighbor and shooting at his wife, telling Yavapai County deputies he was “getting the devil out” of them. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday in Cordes Lakes. Deputies say...
AZFamily
Phoenix reserve police officer injured in motorcycle accident
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police reserve officer was seriously injured in an accident on Wednesday morning. The officer was riding his patrol motorcycle at 1st and Pierce streets when, reportedly, a vehicle made a left turn at the intersection in front of him. The man who was driving the car stayed on the scene to speak with investigators. Police didn’t say if the driver was impaired or distracted.
AZFamily
2 adults, 3 children found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A family of five was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Police, firefighters, and the department’s hazardous materials teams were called out to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. after a call about a gas leak. When they arrived, they found there was gas inside the home. Southwest Gas told Arizona’s Family crews thoroughly inspected all the natural gas pipes and the surrounding area for gas leaks, but no leaks were found. The hazmat teams said they found multiple people dead.
AZFamily
Woman, baby hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman and her baby are in the hospital after a crash in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Phoenix firefighters were called out near 16th Street and Southern Avenue and found two cars involved in the crash. No one had to be rescued out of the cars, but a woman in her 40s and a baby were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ABC 15 News
Officer hit by possible DUI driver at scene of deadly crash
PHOENIX — An officer was hit by a possible DUI driver during an investigation of a deadly pedestrian-involved crash overnight. It happened just before midnight Tuesday near 31st and Southern avenues. Police say the initial investigation involved a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle that stayed...
AZFamily
Maricopa County deputy injured during high-speed chase in Scottsdale; driver arrested
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after leading Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase in Scottsdale. A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy, around 8 a.m., tried to stop a vehicle reportedly speeding and driving recklessly on Interstate 10 near 3rd Street. The vehicle attempted to speed away but stopped on the 3rd Street off-ramp. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver sped away again, hitting the deputy standing next to the car. The deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.
Comments / 9