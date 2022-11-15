PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A family of five was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Police, firefighters, and the department’s hazardous materials teams were called out to a home on Augusta Avenue, near 7th Avenue and Northern, just after 8 a.m. after a call about a gas leak. When they arrived, they found there was gas inside the home. Southwest Gas told Arizona’s Family crews thoroughly inspected all the natural gas pipes and the surrounding area for gas leaks, but no leaks were found. The hazmat teams said they found multiple people dead.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO