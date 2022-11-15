Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona
The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement
In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
kjzz.org
Arizona's water supply is shrinking, but its population is growing. Is it sustainable?
The KJZZ series "Every Last Drop" tackles big questions about Arizona's water future. Your browser does not support the audio element. Meredith Deangelis moved to the community of Rio Verde Foothills, north of Scottsdale, 11 years ago. “When I met my husband, we just said that would just be such...
Kari Lake’s Faith In Arizona’s Election Plummets With Her Chances Of Winning
The Republican candidate for governor started out optimistic after Election Day. As more votes for her opponent rolled in, her campaign called for a re-vote in the state’s largest county.
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona vote allows continued development of massive wind project
(Arizona News Connection) The Arizona Corporation Commission has unanimously voted development of the massive SunZia Transmission Wind Project can continue. The commission approved amendments to SunZia's Certificate of Environmental Compatibility, which completes the Arizona permitting process for the 3,000 megawatt wind project. Adam Stafford, managing senior staff attorney for Western...
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
Arizona Senator-elect Brian Fernandez reacts to seat win
Democratic candidate Brian Fernandez, now Arizona's Senator-elect for District 23 says he's glad the district understood his message about working together regardless of political stripes. The post Arizona Senator-elect Brian Fernandez reacts to seat win appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
Kari Lake: ‘This fight to save our republic has just begun’
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake released a new video on social media Thursday morning, three days after the Associated Press, CBS News and other outlets projected Katie Hobbs as the winner of the race. It was not a concession speech. “I am still in this...
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Arizona vineyard creates unique pasta with a very local ingredient
Merkin Vineyards, located in Cottonwood, is becoming just as recognizable for their food, as they are their wine. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman shows us how they create a signature dish with a uniquely Arizona ingredient - prickly pear pasta.
azbigmedia.com
A 7,000-feet-underground look at Arizona mining industry
Two weeks ago, four intrepid adventurers traveled nearly 7,000 feet deep into the earth during their visit to Resolution Copper, a mining project located in Superior, Arizona. The Arizona Junior Fellows, a project of the Arizona Chamber Foundation, were joined by representatives from the Arizona Mining Association and led by employees of Rio Tinto, the parent company of Resolution Copper, as they explored the mine for a closer look at the Arizona mining industry.
fox10phoenix.com
Ballot Curing in Arizona: What is it, and why you need to act now if you're affected
PHOENIX - It's been a week since the 2022 Midterm Elections, and while many race projections have been made by major media organizations, there are still ballots left to be counted, and for some people, they will need to fix some issues on their ballot before the ballot will be counted.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
AZFamily
Democrat Katie Hobbs elected to be Arizona’s next governor over Kari Lake, AP projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs is projected to become the state’s next governor, according to The Associated Press. Hobbs held narrow leads for nearly a week straight over her GOP opponent Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor. She will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again. She’s the first Democrat to be elected governor in Arizona since Janet Napolitano in 2006.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
12news.com
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students. Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a...
AZFamily
Attorney general, superintendent of public instruction races likely to face recounts
Dozens sound off about the election at Maricopa County board meeting. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors held its first meeting since Election Day and dozens shared their opinions about how it went. Avondale high school student elected to school board. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Markus Ceniceros has been...
AZFamily
Kathy Hoffman concedes state superintendent of public instruction race to Tom Horne
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kathy Hoffman has issued a statement conceding her re-election bid for Arizona’s superintendent of public instruction, making way for staunch conservative Tom Horne to take on the role. Horne had a three-point lead against Hoffman for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction in an Arizona’s Family/HighGround...
Phoenix area facing worst inflation in America
(The Center Square) – Inflation continues to be worse in the Phoenix metropolitan area than in the rest of the country. Consumer prices rose 12.1% from October 2021 to October 2022 in the Phoenix metro area. During that same stretch, prices rose 7.7% nationally, Common Sense Institute Arizona reports. Even though inflation is still high, it is slowing down in the Phoenix metro area. As of August, the year-over-year inflation...
ABC 15 News
Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
