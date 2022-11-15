ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to turn off 5G on your Android phone

Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
pocketnow.com

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs the competition: How do they compare?

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event. The new SoC comes with the latest new technologies, including Wi-Fi 7, a faster and more reliable modem, enhanced processing speeds, and a more efficient performance across the board. There are many new AI advancements under the hood, but let’s take a closer look and see how it compares against the previous generation platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoCs.
notebookcheck.net

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced with four Cortex-A715 performance cores, Wi-Fi 7 and hardware level raytracing support

Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) mobile AP for high-end smartphones. It aims to right the wrongs of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was hamstrung by Samsung's inferior 4LPX node. This time, it uses an objectively better TSMC N4P node, the same process used by Apple's A16 Bionic. Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device will be launched by the end of 2022.
CNET

Qualcomm's New AR Chips Point to a New Generation of Smart Glasses

Amid a recent uptick in VR headsets, Qualcomm's latest chip announcement hints that the next product wave could be AR glasses. At the company's recent chip-focused event, the newest Snapdragon phone processors were announced, along with a brand-new line of AR glasses-optimized chips that point to a next wave of advanced smartglasses expected to arrive between 2023 and 2025, with possible features including eye tracking, hand tracking and wireless streaming to phones or from the cloud.
Android Headlines

OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
Phone Arena

Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series

Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
futurumresearch.com

The Six Five On the Road with Qualcomm’s Ziad Asghar at Snapdragon Summit 2022

The Six Five On The Road at Snapdragon Summit 2022. Hosts Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Ziad Asghar, VP of Product Management, Snapdragon Roadmap, at Qualcomm, for one of many conversations here at the #SnapdragonSummit. Their conversation covers:. New features in Gen 2, specifically in AI. Snapdragon...
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
brytfmonline.com

Qualcomm highlights Snapdragon AI on PC and introduces unprecedented Oryon core

In a section dedicated to Snapdragon on PC, Qualcomm Reinforced its commitment to computers During the Snapdragon 2022 Summitto highlight their partnership MicrosoftAnd revealed some important news. In addition to confirming that it will integrate the features of the package Adobe with Dedicated devices for Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 As for artificial intelligence, the giant unveiled Oryon, an unprecedented core developed with Nuvia that will power Apple Silicon’s long-awaited competitor.
notebookcheck.net

MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile ray-tracing targeting 30 FPS when playing Arena Breakout

MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC will begin shipping on flagship smartphones by early next year to succeed last year's Dimensity 9000. The latest design is notable for integrating hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on a mobile platform. The feature should be especially appealing on gaming-centric smartphones like the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate which was announced alongside the Dimensity 9200 last week.
Android Police

Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Android Headlines

Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 10T vs Apple iPhone 14

We’ve already compared the OnePlus 10T with both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The thing is, this handset is cheaper than even the most affordable iPhone 14 model, the vanilla iPhone 14. So, let’s compare the OnePlus 10T vs Apple iPhone 14. These two phones are immensely different. We’re not only talking about the design here, even though that’s different too, but the internals as well. Even the size is different.
pocketnow.com

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will debut on these phones

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.

