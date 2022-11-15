Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Android Authority
How to turn off 5G on your Android phone
Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G vs. N200 5G: Should you upgrade?
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G and N200 5G are very similar budget Android phones with a mixed bag of specs between them.
pocketnow.com
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs the competition: How do they compare?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event. The new SoC comes with the latest new technologies, including Wi-Fi 7, a faster and more reliable modem, enhanced processing speeds, and a more efficient performance across the board. There are many new AI advancements under the hood, but let’s take a closer look and see how it compares against the previous generation platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoCs.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 announced with four Cortex-A715 performance cores, Wi-Fi 7 and hardware level raytracing support
Qualcomm has officially launched the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) mobile AP for high-end smartphones. It aims to right the wrongs of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was hamstrung by Samsung's inferior 4LPX node. This time, it uses an objectively better TSMC N4P node, the same process used by Apple's A16 Bionic. Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered device will be launched by the end of 2022.
Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 about to get gaming phone credentials?
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could make the Samsung Galaxy S23 a bona fide gaming phone
CNET
Qualcomm's New AR Chips Point to a New Generation of Smart Glasses
Amid a recent uptick in VR headsets, Qualcomm's latest chip announcement hints that the next product wave could be AR glasses. At the company's recent chip-focused event, the newest Snapdragon phone processors were announced, along with a brand-new line of AR glasses-optimized chips that point to a next wave of advanced smartglasses expected to arrive between 2023 and 2025, with possible features including eye tracking, hand tracking and wireless streaming to phones or from the cloud.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series
Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
futurumresearch.com
The Six Five On the Road with Qualcomm’s Ziad Asghar at Snapdragon Summit 2022
The Six Five On The Road at Snapdragon Summit 2022. Hosts Patrick Moorhead and Daniel Newman sit down with Ziad Asghar, VP of Product Management, Snapdragon Roadmap, at Qualcomm, for one of many conversations here at the #SnapdragonSummit. Their conversation covers:. New features in Gen 2, specifically in AI. Snapdragon...
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
brytfmonline.com
Qualcomm highlights Snapdragon AI on PC and introduces unprecedented Oryon core
In a section dedicated to Snapdragon on PC, Qualcomm Reinforced its commitment to computers During the Snapdragon 2022 Summitto highlight their partnership MicrosoftAnd revealed some important news. In addition to confirming that it will integrate the features of the package Adobe with Dedicated devices for Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 As for artificial intelligence, the giant unveiled Oryon, an unprecedented core developed with Nuvia that will power Apple Silicon’s long-awaited competitor.
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 mobile ray-tracing targeting 30 FPS when playing Arena Breakout
MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9200 SoC will begin shipping on flagship smartphones by early next year to succeed last year's Dimensity 9000. The latest design is notable for integrating hardware-accelerated ray-tracing on a mobile platform. The feature should be especially appealing on gaming-centric smartphones like the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate which was announced alongside the Dimensity 9200 last week.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor 80 will debut as the first Android smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 7-series SoC
Confirmed that successors to the 70 series of mid-tier Android smartphones are on the way. Its flagship was projected to become their OEM's first-gen 200MP camera device on its launch prior to this announcement; however, the latest teasers suggest otherwise. 160MP has also been thrown around as the best spec...
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds a very attractive Android phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users will be getting a superb 'high-frequency' performance upgrade
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 10T vs Apple iPhone 14
We’ve already compared the OnePlus 10T with both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The thing is, this handset is cheaper than even the most affordable iPhone 14 model, the vanilla iPhone 14. So, let’s compare the OnePlus 10T vs Apple iPhone 14. These two phones are immensely different. We’re not only talking about the design here, even though that’s different too, but the internals as well. Even the size is different.
pocketnow.com
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will debut on these phones
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.
