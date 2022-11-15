ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Spoiler alert: Ben Aldridge, star of 'Spoiler Alert,' is on the cusp of stardom

By Daniel Vaillancourt
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago

Ben Aldridge is excited.

The English actor — who’s worked steadily on London stages (“Romeo and Juliet” at Shakespeare’s Globe, “American Psycho” at the Almeida) and in television on both sides of the Atlantic (“ Fleabag ,” “The Long Call,” “Pennyworth”) — is vaulting to cinematic leading-man status with the imminent releases of two big studio films: “Spoiler Alert,” Focus Features’ December romantic tragicomedy directed by Michael Showalter (“ The Big Sick ,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), and “Knock at the Cabin,” M. Night Shyamalan ’s February horror thriller from Universal.

The one-two punch just might make Aldridge a major movie star.

“I feel very excited,” he says over Zoom from his London home the night before departing for a stateside press tour. It was also three days before his 37th birthday on Nov. 12. “Although, I will say, having been doing this for 15 years professionally, I know to be very grounded about it. I know it’s all about getting people to see these movies and about them hitting in the correct way.”

The first film is a weepie, co-scripted by David Marshall Grant and Dan Savage, based on Michael Ausiello’s hilarious, heartbreaking 2018 memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” The story chronicles TV columnist Ausiello’s loss of the love of his life, creative director and photographer Christopher “Kit” Cowan, to cancer — with Aldridge as the hero who dies, and Jim Parsons (“ The Big Bang Theory ”), who also produced, as Ausiello.

Aldridge never auditioned, winning the role through a mere Zoom meeting with his co-star and the director.

“I had not seen him work before,” admits Parsons, who was introduced to Aldridge by casting director Avy Kaufman. Within 90 seconds, the chemistry was clear. “I just fell more and more in love with him and the idea of him playing that role.” But Parsons wasn’t sure what Showalter thought. “He called immediately,” Parsons recounts, “and said, ‘I think he’s the one, don’t you?’”

Once cast, Aldridge pored over not only Ausiello’s book but also the home movies the author shared, including that of Kit’s memorial. “I was just hit by the overwhelming responsibility of telling Kit’s story, of telling their story,” Aldridge says. “He was becoming real for me in the book. But then he was absolutely, fully real for me because I was watching video footage of him.”

During filming, Ausiello guided Aldridge and also entrusted the actor with Kit’s personal effects. “The small, black point-and-shoot camera I use in the film was Kit’s actual camera — and that felt very powerful, to have that in my hands.”

Parsons and Aldridge formed a powerful bond.

“We just became such incredible friends,” Aldridge says. “I don’t think in my time as an actor I’d ever experienced someone else believing in me as much as Jim seemed to believe in me. ... And it was a two-way thing. We so believed in each other as these characters and our ability to play them and our passion for them.”

Then there was Sally Field . “I couldn’t believe I was going to play her son,” Aldridge says, chuckling.

His prep included rewatching her in “Steel Magnolias.” “I had this moment, sitting in the hospital bed, being sickly. I was like, ‘I’m Julia Roberts! I feel like Shelby! [Field] was wrapping blankets around me. … It was very surreal.”

Field appreciated Aldridge’s talent immediately. “He has no difficulty walking the line between comedy and drama,” she says, noting that many actors can do only one or the other.

And she could see he is destined for fame. “I saw it was going to happen to Julia,” she says. “Danny Glover was another.” Aldridge too: “I kept saying, when we were shooting — not to him, because that doesn’t serve an actor — to Showalter or to some of my friends, ‘Oh, my God. He is an absolute star. There’s no question.’”

Aldridge found that the oncology appointment scenes peppered throughout the film as Kit’s disease worsens were some of his toughest — they were shot back-to-back early in the schedule.

And Kit’s death was a unique challenge.

“We did enough takes for my hospital gown to be wet with Sally Field’s tears,” he says.

Aldridge didn’t interact with his co-stars that day, choosing to remain silent, eyes closed. “It was very strange to be on the receiving end of that level of grief. I remember going home at the end of that day and thinking, ‘Wow, what an odd experience to feel like you died, but you’re really alive.’”

Is a movie in which the hero succumbs to cancer too much to bear at the holidays? “I don’t think you leave feeling sad or depressed,” Aldridge says. “You leave feeling inspired. … You can’t love without the risk of heartbreak. Michael’s book, and our movie, taught me to love better.”

Aldridge’s hunger to perform surfaced early. He understood he was different by age 8, was called “gay” and was bullied. “I grew up in an evangelical household, and through osmosis, from society, had absorbed that being gay wasn’t really an option or a good thing to be,” he says, adding that he’s no longer a Christian.

He wasn’t interested in sports and remembers praying “to be a normal boy”: “I wanted to not be who I was, basically.”

But his parents saw his true interests and were supportive of him going to stage school three nights a week, dance school on weekends, National Youth Theatre in the summer. “They really encouraged me, always making sure I could pursue those hobbies.”

Aldridge first kissed a man at 23, came out to his wider circle of friends at 25 and told his parents at 26. By then, he’d studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art and was working, but his secret identity was easily and completely hidden on set. “There was a sense of achievement to be playing straight roles despite who I knew I was inside,” he says, confessing he feels some shame about that today. “But along with that, there was a lot of paranoia, a lot of extra energy spent worrying.”

It wasn’t until June 27, 2020 — World Pride Day — that Aldridge made a life-changing move. “I’d felt for quite some time that I was conveniently hiding behind an outward perception that I’m straight,” he says.

So he took to Instagram to make an announcement. He doesn’t see that post as coming out, necessarily. “I view it as claiming my true identity. Just saying, ‘Actually, this is who I am, and I’m really proud of that.’ It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Certainly, Aldridge was buoyed by out peers like Jonathan Bailey , Matt Bomer , Ben Whishaw and others. But there was also Rupert Everett ’s voice — who famously said coming out ruined his career — running though his head. The truth won out, showbiz be damned: “I’d finally reached a moment where I felt, if this is going to impact my career negatively, if people don’t want to work with me based on this truth, I don’t want to work with them.”

M. Night Shyamalan did want to work with him — Aldridge found out the director was eyeing him for “Knock at the Cabin” on the day “Spoiler Alert” wrapped.

Based on Paul Tremblay ’s 2018 novel, “The Cabin at the End of the World,” the film revolves around married gay dads — Aldridge and Jonathan Groff (“Frozen,” “Hamilton”) — vacationing with their young daughter and taken hostage by four strangers.

“I’m very excited to be working at a level that I’ve desired and had ambition to be working at for a long time,” Aldridge says.

It would be hard to find two more opposite directors than Shyamalan and Showalter. “They’re both incredible at what they do, but it was chalk and cheese for me,” the actor says.

Extremely proud of his two first studio films, Aldridge thinks back to his 22-year-old self, on his first set, playing the straight romantic lead in a period drama. “I would never, ever have dreamt, seriously, that I’d be getting to work in this way, playing so authentically, and playing queer parts," he says. "It’s a dream come true.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo

Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GoldDerby

Ray Richmond: ‘The Whale’ hits incredibly close to home for some of us

As I sat watching “The Whale” at a screening a few weeks back, during a particularly emotionally painful scene a chill suddenly worked its way up my spine. I didn’t say anything to the guys who were with me, but a tear formed of its own accord inside my left eye and dribbled down my cheek. It came out of nowhere and somewhat shocked me. I wasn’t prepared to have such a visceral response to what is assuredly a very dark and powerful viewing experience, but it shouldn’t have surprised me given my family history. WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS “THE WHALE”...
People

Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer

Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
SheKnows

General Hospital Recasts a Key Corinthos: ‘This Has Literally Been the Hardest Secret to Keep’

Those who watched the Tuesday, November 1, episode of General Hospital saw a new face in Port Charles. Sonny and Carly’s daughter Donna is now being played by newcomer Scarlett Brielle. Not only is she new to daytime, this appears to be one of her first acting gigs. Ava Rose previously appeared in the role that was named after the ABC soap’s former head of hair and makeup, Donna Messina, who passed away on December 6, 2018, and was loved by many.
People

Michael Douglas and Son Cameron Team Up for Family Drama About 'Love and Forgiveness'

Michael Douglas and son Cameron Douglas will team up onscreen for the first time in 19 years in Blood Knot Michael Douglas and Cameron Douglas are teaming up on the big screen once more. Almost 20 years after appearing together alongside late patriarch Kirk Douglas in the 2003 dramedy It Runs in the Family, the real-life father-son duo are set to play father and son in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, from director Howard Deutch. Based on the 2015 novel Looking Through Water by Bob Rich, Blood Knot...
Collider

'New Amsterdam' Sets the Date for Series Finale

The mid-season schedules from major broadcast networks have been unveiled and that means fans can finally set their reminders for when their favorite shows will return. On NBC's schedule, the acclaimed medical drama New Amsterdam has been set to return from hiatus on January 3rd and will air on the network at 10 p.m with a two-hour Season 5 finale scheduled to air on January 17 at 9 p.m. Season 5 will mark the show's end, and will include a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the medical drama's 5-year run.
Daily Mail

Kelsey Grammer praises late Frasier costar John Mahoney as 'man of merit' while revealing his character will be 'given the proper attention' in sequel

Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to his late costar Frasier costar John Mahoney earlier this week while laying out plans to honor the actor on an upcoming sequel series. Grammer, 67, called the late Mahoney — who died in 2018 at age 77 — 'man of merit,' and said the show would give him the 'proper attention' while speaking to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’

The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role

The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Popculture

'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney

The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Showrunner Reveals If Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan Will Find Romance

There has not been much room for romance in Blue Bloods lately, especially after Jamie and Eddie finally married. The single members of the Reagan family members have been too focused on stopping crime and holding the NYPD together to go on dates. It is unlikely that will change soon, showrunner Kevin Wade revealed.
EW.com

Steve Burton is returning to Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives alum Steve Burton has joined the cast of the beloved soap on Peacock. The actor will reprise his role as the character, first introduced in 1988 as Eve Donovan's (Charlotte Ross) classmate and love interest, early next year for a "thrilling new storyline" alongside veteran cast members Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, and more.
E! News

Viola Davis Is One Step Closer to EGOT Status With 2023 Grammy Nomination

Watch: Viola Davis' Best Performances: Legacy Makers. Viola Davis just found herself one step closer to an exclusive award-winning circle. The Suicide Squad star just secured her first Grammy award nomination in the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for her 2022 memoir Finding Me. If she wins, Viola will join the small group of EGOT—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony—winners as its 18th member.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
465K+
Followers
74K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy