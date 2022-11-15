Read full article on original website

This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
‘BBQ Karen’ Calls Police on North Carolina Restaurant for Serving ‘Pink Meat’
There’s no doubt we, as Americans, have different schools of thought and opinions when it comes to all things BBQ. We could also bet our bottom dollar that no other country invests the same time, energy, and care into mastering the art of the grill. So when one BBQ restaurant owner was accused of serving a customer “pink meat,” the owner couldn’t help but stick up for themselves.
Chick-fil-A Could Be Testing a Major Menu Change
Over the last three years, seemingly every fast-food chain under the sun has launched some version of the fried chicken sandwich. Industry giants like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report revamped what they offer while Panera Bread (PNRA) and Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Free Report tried to get in on the craze that was started by Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeye's.
2 California cities have the most expensive fast-food burger combos in the U.S.
If it seems like burger combo meals in California cost more (or a lot more) than most other places, you’re right. MoneyGeek analyzed menu prices at fast food restaurants across the nation and found that San Francisco and Los Angeles are the two most expensive cities for burger meals in the U.S. The financial advice […]
McDonald's Tries Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Restaurants
"This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."
Big Changes Coming Up For Grocery Chain in the Midwest
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Here Are The Best and Worst Rated Fast Food Chains In California
A new study evaluated places that serve everything from burgers, pizza, chicken, donuts and Mexican food to create this list.
Here’s Michigan’s favorite fast-food restaurant – and its least favorite
Fast food. A guilty pleasure of many, you either love to hate it or hate to love it. Either way, you probably eat it from time to time. A recent study by SavingSpot used Google Maps ratings to determine the favorite and least favorite fast-food restaurants in every state and major U.S. city.
And The Most Expensive Restaurant in Arkansas is? What About Texas?
We all love the idea of getting all dressed up and going out to a wonderful restaurant for a special occasion like an anniversary, birthday or graduation. But have you ever been to a really pricey restaurant? We found the most expensive restaurant in the state of Arkansas. We also found the most expensive restaurant in Texas and Oklahoma.
Burger King Goes All In On Plant-Based—What Are ‘Dirty Vegan Chicken Nuggets’?
For a limited-time only earlier this month, Burger King offered UK customers a menu item that they deemed ‘Dirty Vegan Chicken Nuggets.’ This marks the fast food giant’s latest plant-based option to hit their menu there, as they also continue to offer more vegetarian food choices at their locations around the globe. In light of this, here’s what we know about their vegetarian menu options in the UK , the US, and elsewhere:
Duggan Flanakin Opinion: Reality Bites Joe Biden’s Gulf of Mexico Wind Dreams
President Joe Biden, fresh from a surprisingly good November election for his fellow Democrats, has redoubled his commitment to rid the world of natural fuels (oil, gas, coal) and impose an all-electric universe powered in large part by offshore wind farms. To that end, Biden recently announced massive wind lease...
Florida still struggling to draw pre-pandemic volume of foreign tourists
U.S. visitors continued to drive Florida’s tourism industry at a record pace, while international travel still struggled to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to newly released figures for the third quarter of 2022.
KFOR
Most common fast food chains in Oklahoma
(STACKER) — Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
