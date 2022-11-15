Read full article on original website
Erie YMCA to host Thanksgiving Day Food & Friendship meal distribution
Those less fortunate in the Erie community will be getting an extra treat on Thanksgiving Day. According to a release, the YMCA of Greater Erie is hosting a Thanksgiving Day Food & Friendship meal distribution to those in need from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (or until gone). They […]
erienewsnow.com
Homeless Help: Shelters Prepare for Winter
Deniko Red and Charlie Birrittier are currently experiencing homelessness. "Being homeless is something that can destroy you, but it can also build you up to be stronger," said Red. "It teaches you how to survive." As winter approaches, both Deniko and Charlie rely on the Upper Room of Erie to...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Announces Headliner for Rock & Rescue 2023
The Erie Humane Society has announced the line up for Rock & Rescue 2023 in August. According the Humane Society's Facebook, over 2,100 people attended the Rock & Rescue concert last August. Niko Moon, platinum country music artist, is set to headline Rock & Rescue 2023. Jordan Fletcher will open...
Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as soon as early 2023
Several downtown construction projects are almost complete. We got an inside look at some of the progress, where a four-story building is being constructed on West 5th and State streets and will be complete in several months. That building will house a rock-climbing gym and dozens of apartments. It’s the final stretch for several construction […]
erienewsnow.com
Diverse Erie Fallout Continues
In the last month, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis removed five members of Erie's diversity, equity and inclusion commission. Now, several prominent members of Erie's minority community are calling for Davis' resignation. Bishop Dwane Brock hosted other leaders at the Eagle's Nest in east Erie today, calling out Davis for...
erienewsnow.com
UPMC Hamot to Build Warming Kits for Local Non-Profits
UPMC Hamot's Martin Luther King Day of Service kicked off Monday morning. The initiative will benefit 15 local non-profits this winter. UPMC Health Plan, Hamot Health Foundation and UPMC Hamot employees will create warming kits for local non-profits including the UPMC Hamot emergency department. MLK Community Service Projects are in...
UPMC Hamot staff giving back to the community part of ‘Day of Service’
Staff from UPMC Hamot are giving back to the community, creating warming kits for those in need. More than 100 employees from UPMC are packing up warming materials for 15 local nonprofits. It’s a “Day of Service” that will benefit organizations like Community of Caring. Warming kits include hats, gloves, and other materials. The president […]
erienewsnow.com
Longtime Village of Falconer Treasurer Retires
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A longtime financial advisor for the Village of Falconer has retired. Treasurer Larry Trask was honored for his decades of service to the village this week. Trask was known to locals as being fair, yet stern, “in telling it like it is,” sharing...
yourdailylocal.com
Concerns Over Event Parking Raised at Youngsville Borough Council Meeting
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Concerns over parking during events were voiced during Monday’s Youngsville borough council meeting. Patrons at the recent craft show in Youngsville blocked the parking lot at the Youngsville Post Office, creating an issue for mail trucks getting in and out. “The craft show is a...
wutv29.com
Methadone clinic shooting raises concerns over addiction treatment in neighborhoods
BUFFALO, N.Y. --Thursday's shooting and alleged attempted robbery at the Alba de Vida drug addiction treatment clinic on Virginia Avenue is just what many residents long feared. “You're helping to support and treat substance abuse users, but you are not addressing the drug dealing and the ramifications that come along...
thevillagerny.com
1-86 Over CHQ. Lake Rehabilitation Project
What makes our communities so beautiful? Not just the great people, but the infostructure. The architecture where we house our businesses, the roads we drive on, the bridges that span the beautiful Chautauqua Lake. Keeping those things strong is part of what helps our counties draw in visitors and enables our local population to get around. It’s important to maintain these structures. And now, in that spirit, a section of 1-86 (Southern Tier Expressway), fondly known as the Stow Bridge is going to see some repairs.
yourerie
Heavy snow hits Erie area
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy lake effect snow bands hit Erie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Up to a foot of heavyweight snow fell in parts of Erie County into northern Crawford County. Lesser amounts fell Meadville and into Warren. Lake effect bands will continue to fall Thursday, though...
yourerie
Your Health: Sleep debt, can you pay it off?
Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race …. Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race to Josh Shapiro. Hagen History Center holds war re-enactments in honor …. Hagen History Center holds war re-enactments in honor of Veterans Day. Sikh Temple in Erie celebrates 553rd birthday of …. Sikh Temple in Erie celebrates...
What to know about recycling in Erie Co.
Recycling is an essential part of bettering the environment; the more items are recycled, the less garbage winds up in landfills and incineration plants. By reusing aluminum, paper, glass, plastics, and other materials, we can save production and energy costs and reduce the negative environmental impacts of processing virgin materials. According to EPA data, recycling […]
WGAL
Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Erie, Pennsylvania
ERIE, Pa. — A winter storm brought heavy snow to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Video above: Snow-covered Erie neighborhood. The snowfall isn't done yet. More winter weather is forecasted through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winter weather travel...
erienewsnow.com
Response Times At UPMC Chautauqua Hospital Delayed Due To Flood Of Patients
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Response times at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital’s emergency department is delayed, due to a flood of RSV cases and other illnesses. The Falconer Fire Department issued a warning to community members about long delays in care on Monday. This doesn’t mean incoming patients...
erienewsnow.com
Davis Removes More Diverse Erie Board Members
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis Friday removed Diverse Erie Board Members Sarah Carter, Tiffany LaVette and Gwendolyn White. Last month, he asked the commission to stop awarding grants while he removed and replaced members. When the women refused, Davis removed them, "I believe I have to protect the taxpayers in...
erienewsnow.com
Fall to Winter Transition has Erie Streets Crews Coping with Leaves and Anticipating Snow
A taste of snow, sleet and wintry weather arrived over the weekend, even before all of the leaves on the trees have fallen to the ground. With piles and piles of leaves to pick up, a full complement of Erie Streets Bureau crews was hard at work scraping, scooping, and lifting leaves off Erie streets to haul away for compost.
erienewsnow.com
Investigation Underway To Determine Cause Of Massive Jamestown Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An investigation is underway to try and determine what sparked a massive fire at a former factory in Jamestown. Firefighters from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first...
yourerie
Lake snow returns for the 2nd half of week
ERIE, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – After rounds of snow and rain on Wednesday, lake effect snow is likely by Thursday into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday. Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. All the ingredients...
