Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Erie YMCA to host Thanksgiving Day Food & Friendship meal distribution
Those less fortunate in the Erie community will be getting an extra treat on Thanksgiving Day. According to a release, the YMCA of Greater Erie is hosting a Thanksgiving Day Food & Friendship meal distribution to those in need from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. or 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. (or until gone). They […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie City Mission Announces Fight Card for Annual Knockout Homelessness Event
The lineup for a Valentine's Day charity event is now set as the Erie City Mission announced the fight card for the 14th annual Knockout Homelessness event. "They use the sport of boxing to bring attention to homelessness," said Stephen Westbrook, CEO of the Erie City Mission. "And the Mission couldn't ask for anything more than that because that's why we exist—to restore hope and transform the lives of those we serve."
Annual Rick Hinman Thanksgiving Dinner Drive kicks off to help feed local families
Erie Insurance teamed up with the Second Harvest Food Bank in an employee-driven food drive to help feed local families. Second Harvest Food Bank and Erie Insurance said it takes a community effort to give back to those less fortunate in Erie as they look to feed families this Thanksgiving with the 36th annual Rick Hinman […]
WGAL
Winter storm dumps heavy snow on Erie, Pennsylvania
ERIE, Pa. — A winter storm brought heavy snow to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday. Video above: Snow-covered Erie neighborhood. The snowfall isn't done yet. More winter weather is forecasted through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winter weather travel...
UPMC Hamot staff giving back to the community part of ‘Day of Service’
Staff from UPMC Hamot are giving back to the community, creating warming kits for those in need. More than 100 employees from UPMC are packing up warming materials for 15 local nonprofits. It’s a “Day of Service” that will benefit organizations like Community of Caring. Warming kits include hats, gloves, and other materials. The president […]
yourdailylocal.com
“Heartbreaking”
RUSSELL, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police and park caretakers are hoping to locate the vandal or vandals who caused extensive damage to the grounds and structures at Werner Park in Russell overnight Friday. People who came to walk their dogs discovered the damage on Saturday morning and alerted Mike...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Zoo to Host Animals are the Artists Sale this Weekend
The Erie Zoo is hosting a unique event this weekend, featuring artwork created by the animals at the zoo. Entry to the Animals are the Artists Sale is free with no Zoo admission required, guests should enter through the Education Entrance. The Zoo said the show will include original paintings...
yourerie
Heavy snow hits Erie area
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy lake effect snow bands hit Erie late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Up to a foot of heavyweight snow fell in parts of Erie County into northern Crawford County. Lesser amounts fell Meadville and into Warren. Lake effect bands will continue to fall Thursday, though...
PhillyBite
Where the Ducks Walk on the Fish in Linesville Pennsylvania
- If you enjoy outdoor activities, you will love where the ducks walk on the fish in Linesville, Pennsylvania. This picturesque attraction is located at Pymatuning State Park, one of Pennsylvania's most visited state parks. You can reach the Spillway from one of the two parking lots on the park grounds. The Spillway is only 100 yards away from the parking lot, and the concrete walkway connects the two lots.
Lake-effect snow developing for NWPA region
There is lake-effect snow impacting the northwestern Pennsylvania region that will likely continue into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday, and Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. Lake-effect snow will wobble around with subtle shifts in wind direction expected Thursday into […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Humane Society Announces Headliner for Rock & Rescue 2023
The Erie Humane Society has announced the line up for Rock & Rescue 2023 in August. According the Humane Society's Facebook, over 2,100 people attended the Rock & Rescue concert last August. Niko Moon, platinum country music artist, is set to headline Rock & Rescue 2023. Jordan Fletcher will open...
yourerie
Your Health: Sleep debt, can you pay it off?
Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race …. Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race to Josh Shapiro. Hagen History Center holds war re-enactments in honor …. Hagen History Center holds war re-enactments in honor of Veterans Day. Sikh Temple in Erie celebrates 553rd birthday of …. Sikh Temple in Erie celebrates...
Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as soon as early 2023
Several downtown construction projects are almost complete. We got an inside look at some of the progress, where a four-story building is being constructed on West 5th and State streets and will be complete in several months. That building will house a rock-climbing gym and dozens of apartments. It’s the final stretch for several construction […]
yourerie
Lake snow returns for the 2nd half of week
ERIE, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – After rounds of snow and rain on Wednesday, lake effect snow is likely by Thursday into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday. Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. All the ingredients...
wnynewsnow.com
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
erienewsnow.com
Snow Emergency Lowered in Ashtabula County
Part of Ashtabula County is now under a level 1 snow emergency for Thursday, the county sheriff announced. This affects all areas north of Interstate 90. A level 1 snow emergency means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow, and roads may also be icy. People are still asked...
erienewsnow.com
Diverse Erie Fallout Continues
In the last month, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis removed five members of Erie's diversity, equity and inclusion commission. Now, several prominent members of Erie's minority community are calling for Davis' resignation. Bishop Dwane Brock hosted other leaders at the Eagle's Nest in east Erie today, calling out Davis for...
wutv29.com
Methadone clinic shooting raises concerns over addiction treatment in neighborhoods
BUFFALO, N.Y. --Thursday's shooting and alleged attempted robbery at the Alba de Vida drug addiction treatment clinic on Virginia Avenue is just what many residents long feared. “You're helping to support and treat substance abuse users, but you are not addressing the drug dealing and the ramifications that come along...
WFMJ.com
Lake effect snow slams I-90 in Ashtabula County.
State Troopers, snow plows, and tow trucks are being kept busy in northern Ashtabula County as highways near Lake Erie are being slammed with snow. The Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating reports of cars and trucks sliding off Interstate 90, which runs parallel to the lake shore. Under a Lake...
erienewsnow.com
NYS DOT Prepares for Today’s Winter Storm Near Jamestown
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – With the first significant lake effect snow storm of the season in the Jamestown area set to arrive Wednesday, New York State’s DOT is preparing their fleet to keep the roads safe for drivers. “So what we are doing is, first of...
Comments / 0