FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Charlotte Home to the Best Spot for North Carolina’s Signature Food
Here again with another foodie favorite! That’s right, we’re trying to determine what is North Carolina’s best signature food. When we say signature, we are talking about food that is for more delicious in that state. It is home to that state and brings out a uniqueness that only that state can do! Far and Wide compiled a list to determine the best signature food in each state and the results are IN!
Here’s How You Can Drink Like (And With) A Pirate In Charlotte North Carolina
Looking for something fun for a night out? What about having a drink or rum like and even with a pirate in Charlotte North Carolina? Well, you can! It’s a new interactive experience called the Ghosts & Pirates Rum Experience. The event is taking place on several December weekends with shows at 6, 8, and 10 pm each night. Attendees will be able to sip on themed cocktails while they listen to mysterious tales of the legendary Pirates of the South Seas. It’s only for adults 21 and up and will take place at The Gilded Cellar.
This North Carolina Landmark Is A Top Outdoor U.S. Destination
Looking to spend some time outdoors next year? Good news if you are looking for some outdoor adventure in 2023! The website Campspot.com has compiled data to list the Top 5 Outdoor U.S. Destinations for 2023 and a popular North Carolina landmark made the list. Nothing like a quick road trip for a fun getaway with your friends or family.
Turns Out North Carolina Is Not That Interested In The 2022 World Cup
Are you ready for the World Cup? If you are, you are in the minority. At least among North Carolinians, who thus far, have shown limited interest in the sporting event. In fact, a study by Gambling.com found that North Carolina is not that interested in the World Cup. Which, as someone who could care less, resonates with me. I’m a sports fan, but nothing about soccer has ever interested me. From playing or watching it’s just not my thing. But the amount of kids in this area who grow up playing soccer is huge. And the interest is reflected in the excitement surrounding the new Charlotte Football Club team. So, considering that interest I guess I would have thought the interest would be there in what I assume is soccer’s (as I die-hard American football fan, I just can’t call it “football’) biggest event. Feel free to send me hate mail if you disagree with that stance. I can take it.
Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson Found Dead In Mexico
A Charlotte woman is now making national news with her death. Shanquella Robinson was in Mexico with a group of people who she thought were her friends. She will soon find out that they were not her friends. Shanquella ended up dead and her so called friends ended up back in Charlotte with a story about her death. The friends told a tale of Shaquella dying of alcohol poison.
Juneteenth Is Now A Paid Holiday For Some In Charlotte
Juneteenth is now a paid holiday for some in Charlotte. Beginning in 2023, city employees will have Juneteenth as a paid holiday. The Charlotte City Council unanimously voted on the paid holiday at last night’s meeting. Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in...
Where to Find the Best National Fast Food Day Deals
Happy National Fast Food Day! That’s right, we’re celebrating all things we love about our favorite fast-food joints. November 16 is National Fast Food Day and we want to know where are you going to celebrate. From Chick-Fil-A to McDonald’s to Arby’s to Popeye’s, there are so many options to choose from. From chicken nuggets to fries to tacos, we are going to help you find some of the best deals there are. Take advantage of some of the deals that you can enjoy on National Fast Food Day right here in Charlotte and its surrounding areas. Thanks, Merazone for helping us find the best fast-food deals!
Former Charlotte Student Killed In UVA School Shooting
Sad news rocked the world yesterday. The University Of Virginia was the home of a school shooting. A total of five students were shot with three being reported dead. One of the students being reported dead is from Charlotte. The young man’s name is Devin Chandler. Devin along with the other two young men reported dead were football players for the university. Devin is from Charlotte and attended Hough High School.
Young Dolph’s Day of Service Is Happening In Charlotte
Young Dolph was big in the rap world. He had big hits that made his fans love him worldwide. Young Dolph was even bigger in his community and other communities throughout the nation. Young Dolph was gunned down one year ago as he was back in his hometown of Memphis trying to get some cookies from a mom and pop cookie shop. Young Dolph’s killers have been captured but no motive for the killing has been revealed. Young Dolph had a street named after him after his death due to his work in the community.
