On today's newscast: the race for CD3 could be headed to a recount despite Frisch's concession, local clerk's offices say they've finished counting ballots, Carbondale Arts kicks off its annual “Deck the Walls” holiday market today, Colorado Senators voted to codify same sex marriage into federal law, a winter surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations is building for the third straight year, author John Irving takes readers for a ride, including stops in Aspen, and more.

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO